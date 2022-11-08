ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

jimmycsays.com

Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars

Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

New Cannabis entertainment district being developed in KC Metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - One day after voters legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, a hospitality group announced a new entertainment district project in the Kansas City metro area that will include spaces to freely smoke cannabis. Besa Hospitality Group, out of Gladstone, Mo., announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas Reflector

Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City, Missouri, marijuana tax to be on ballot in April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Now that weed is fully legal in Missouri, expect cities to start trying to cash in. In Kansas City, the city council took its first step on Thursday. The council approved and ordinance to place a question on the April 4 municipal general election ballot seeking voter approval of a 3% municipal tax on adult-use marijuana sales.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Center Square

One Missouri county passes 10% business tax cut, another defeats 51% reduction

(The Center Square) – Voters gave mixed results to ballot initiatives to reduce commercial property taxes in two Missouri counties during Tuesday’s elections. In Laclede County, 60% of voters decided not to lower the tax rate from $1.03 to 51 cents per $100 assessed valuation – a 51% reduction – on all utility, industrial, commercial, railroad and other property that’s not residential or agricultural. In Clay County, 56% of voters approved the lowering of its commercial property tax rate by 10%, from $1.59 per $100 assessed valuation to $1.44.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold case

Hotel President (nka Hilton President Kansas City).Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, seven hotels in downtown Kansas City were listed on the National Register of Historic Places under a thematic submission. Two hotels of the seven were listed individually. President Hotel, formerly known as Hotel President, and now known as Hilton President Kansas City was one of the two hotels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
staleynews.com

Fentanyl Use Rises in Northland

Fentanyl abuse has risen among youth and young adults, killing thousands nationwide and has hit Northland youth hard. Fentanyl is an opioid often prescribed for chronic pain, but drug dealers are creating fake prescription pills that look authentic and selling them to people looking to get high. They look almost identical to the real ones, like Xanax, Oxycodone or Adderall, but some are also multicolored and look somewhat like candy.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

