What was known as the 'Maine Apartment Building' in 1901 is 121 years old and needs to be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a breweryCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
Kansas City voters will decide on additional marijuana sales tax
Kansas City, Missouri, voters will decide how newly legal recreational marijuana will be taxed in the city in an April election.
Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area
Residents who live in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, are concerned sideshows are becoming the norm in the area.
jimmycsays.com
Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars
Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
KCTV 5
New Cannabis entertainment district being developed in KC Metro area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - One day after voters legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, a hospitality group announced a new entertainment district project in the Kansas City metro area that will include spaces to freely smoke cannabis. Besa Hospitality Group, out of Gladstone, Mo., announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that...
Kansas City Council move highlights sovereign immunity limits
A move by the Kansas City City Council Thursday night is giving us new insight into how the city could be trying to settle lawsuits from the fatal fire truck crash on December 15, 2021.
Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
Kansas City, Missouri, marijuana tax to be on ballot in April
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Now that weed is fully legal in Missouri, expect cities to start trying to cash in. In Kansas City, the city council took its first step on Thursday. The council approved and ordinance to place a question on the April 4 municipal general election ballot seeking voter approval of a 3% municipal tax on adult-use marijuana sales.
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
KMBC.com
A new remote job offer turned out to be a scam for KCK woman
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A recent college graduate has a warning for others after she thought she secured a new job. She got scammed instead. Miranda Owens said it happened when she interviewed for a job at the end of last month. Now, she owes nearly $5,000 to her...
Missouri’s Gravity Hill Where You’ll Mysteriously Coast Backwards
There might be something scientific to explain this phenomenon, but I have yet to hear it. It's a place in Missouri known as Gravity Hill where your vehicle will mysteriously coast backwards...uphill. I've visited the legend of Gravity Hill near Freeman, Missouri before, but there's a new video (or at...
This Missouri City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday
Holidu ranked the best cities to go black Friday shopping across the country.
One Missouri county passes 10% business tax cut, another defeats 51% reduction
(The Center Square) – Voters gave mixed results to ballot initiatives to reduce commercial property taxes in two Missouri counties during Tuesday’s elections. In Laclede County, 60% of voters decided not to lower the tax rate from $1.03 to 51 cents per $100 assessed valuation – a 51% reduction – on all utility, industrial, commercial, railroad and other property that’s not residential or agricultural. In Clay County, 56% of voters approved the lowering of its commercial property tax rate by 10%, from $1.59 per $100 assessed valuation to $1.44.
Kansas City weighs in on student loan forgiveness block
A U.S. judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with student loan debt relief.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
KCTV 5
Kansas City to welcome cannabis lounges in new entertainment district
Fort Osage extends winning streak to seven in victory over Oak Park. Oak Park was in the midst of their first winning season in a long time, but Fort Osage was able to knock them off a second time. Miege rolls over Piper 61-20 Updated: 1 hour ago. Teryn Jackson...
One dead in Kansas City, Kansas overnight deadly shooting
Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating an overnight deadly shooting that left one dead near Kansas Avenue.
Support services move Independence couple into recovery shelter
Any Lengths Recovery Support Service provides crucial services to people experiencing homelessness, especially amid colder and dangerous temperatures.
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold case
Hotel President (nka Hilton President Kansas City).Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1983, seven hotels in downtown Kansas City were listed on the National Register of Historic Places under a thematic submission. Two hotels of the seven were listed individually. President Hotel, formerly known as Hotel President, and now known as Hilton President Kansas City was one of the two hotels.
staleynews.com
Fentanyl Use Rises in Northland
Fentanyl abuse has risen among youth and young adults, killing thousands nationwide and has hit Northland youth hard. Fentanyl is an opioid often prescribed for chronic pain, but drug dealers are creating fake prescription pills that look authentic and selling them to people looking to get high. They look almost identical to the real ones, like Xanax, Oxycodone or Adderall, but some are also multicolored and look somewhat like candy.
Kansas City-area locksmiths with mysterious owners charging absurd rates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Flaws was told the cost of unlocking his car would be about $72. So then why was his bill $871, more than 10 times the amount he was quoted? When the locksmith wouldn’t give him an answer, Flaws called FOX4 Problem Solvers for help. He was one of several people who […]
