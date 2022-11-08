ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

By The Numbers, Wyoming Voters Show Less Interest In General Election

After a record-setting voter turnout for the Wyoming primary election in August, voter participation waned for Tuesday's general election. Overall, 198,153 people cast votes in the midterm election in the Cowboy State. Although non-presidential year elections historically draw a smaller...
cowboystatedaily.com

Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature

Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday's election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming's red wave didn't capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
county17.com

Barlow beats Junek a second time for Wyoming Senate District 53

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Republican Eric Barlow will remain in Wyoming’s legislature, if preliminary results from today’s general election stand. Based on unofficial results, Barlow beat Patricia Junek a second time in the race for Wyoming Senate District 23. After losing to Barlow in the Republican primary, in which she was a write-in candidate, Junek ran as an independent candidate in the general election.
Wake Up Wyoming

Have Democrats Given Up On Wyoming?

In the 2022 Wyoming midterm election cycle Democrats lost a lot of ground in Wyoming. Democratic challenger Merav Ben-David lost in a big way to Republican Ocean Andrew of Laramie in Wyoming House District 46. That despite all of the money poured into her campaign. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock...
cowboystatedaily.com

Megan Degenfelder Wins Race for Wyoming Superintendent Of Public Instruction

Megan Degenfelder is Wyoming's next superintendent of public instruction. A sixth-generation Wyomingite and the state's Republican nominee, Degenfelder beat Democratic opponent Sergio Maldonado in Tuesday's general election for the seat. In January she will replace governor-appointed Superintendent Brian Schroeder, whom she beat in the Aug. 16 primary election.
WyoFile

Wyoming’s general election winners and losers

Wyoming's Republican Party strengthened its supermajority in Tuesday's general election, picking up seats in the Legislature and retaining all five statewide elected offices as well as the state's congressional delegation. Voters swayed especially to the right in the Legislature, where in 17 races Democrats failed to gain...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers

The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
cowboystatedaily.com

Why Turbines Don’t Get Blown Down In Wyoming’s Insane Winds

There's a joke about why it's so windy in Wyoming that postulates Colorado creates a vacuum to draw that wind across the state. In reality, Wyoming's southern neighbor doesn't have much to do with the winds, including this past...
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway Bridge Is Finally Done

It took a long time and there were lots of difficulties. Yellowstone's Beartooth Highway Bridge is done. It took over three years to complete. Building something at 9,000 feet is hard enough. That altitude brings extra snow and a very short construction season. Materials had to be hauled in from...
cowboystatedaily.com

97% Of Wyoming Education Association’s PAC Candidate Spending Goes To Dems

Update: This story has been updated to reflect that Sara Burlingame, Democratic House candidate of Cheyenne, did not accept money from the Wyoming Education Association. By Clair McFarland, Cowboy State Daily. Clair@clair-mcfarland. The Wyoming Education Association has put its money on...
