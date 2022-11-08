ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

AOL Corp

Deion Sanders has a question: Why not have an HBCU in a bowl game?

Deion Sanders had numerous goals when, in 2020, he accepted the job as head coach at Jackson State, a historical Black college in Mississippi. One was to restore the Tigers program, whose illustrious history includes four Pro Football Hall of Famers (Lem Barney, Walter Payton, Robert Brazile and Jackie Slater).
JACKSON, MS
NFL Week 10 picks: Bills defeat Vikings; Eagles improve to 9-0; Rams, Chargers lose

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 11-2 (.846); season 82-53-1 (.607). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-7-1 (.417); season 63-70-3 (.474). Off: Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens. Times Pacific.
D.C. lawsuit might end Dan Snyder's tenure as Commanders owner — and it could bring down NFL commish Roger Goodell with him

Litigation seemed inevitable. But the targets? That was a surprise for the NFL. That’s the takeaway from the latest tentpole of embarrassment for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who was sued on Thursday by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine for allegedly covering up decades of abuse and sexual harassment inside his NFL team. In an unexpected twist, Snyder had company in the 45-page complaint: The NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell were named as co-defendants in the complaint, alongside Snyder.
WASHINGTON, DC

