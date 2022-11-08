Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders has a question: Why not have an HBCU in a bowl game?
Deion Sanders had numerous goals when, in 2020, he accepted the job as head coach at Jackson State, a historical Black college in Mississippi. One was to restore the Tigers program, whose illustrious history includes four Pro Football Hall of Famers (Lem Barney, Walter Payton, Robert Brazile and Jackie Slater).
They wrote Geno Smith off. Here’s why he’s been able to write himself back into NFL stardom
We all know the quote: “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back, though.”. Geno Smith said those words immediately following the Seattle Seahawks' stunning win over the quarterback he replaced, Russell Wilson, and the team that traded for him, the Denver Broncos, in Week 1. It was...
NFL Week 10 picks: Bills defeat Vikings; Eagles improve to 9-0; Rams, Chargers lose
The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 11-2 (.846); season 82-53-1 (.607). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-7-1 (.417); season 63-70-3 (.474). Off: Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens. Times Pacific.
D.C. lawsuit might end Dan Snyder's tenure as Commanders owner — and it could bring down NFL commish Roger Goodell with him
Litigation seemed inevitable. But the targets? That was a surprise for the NFL. That’s the takeaway from the latest tentpole of embarrassment for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who was sued on Thursday by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine for allegedly covering up decades of abuse and sexual harassment inside his NFL team. In an unexpected twist, Snyder had company in the 45-page complaint: The NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell were named as co-defendants in the complaint, alongside Snyder.
Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong throws 2 pick-sixes on first 2 snaps vs. Pitt
Saturday’s game vs. Pittsburgh did not get off to a positive start for Virginia. Virginia has lost five of its last six games, but three of those games were decided by three points or fewer. So there was some reason for optimism that the Cavaliers could pull off an upset at home vs. the Panthers.
The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s shocking loss to Vanderbilt
Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss the Kentucky Wildcats’ 24-21 loss to...
