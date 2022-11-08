Read full article on original website
Friday, November 11
In today's newscast: as of Thursday night, Representative Lauren Boebert of Silt had 1,122 more votes than Adam Frisch of Aspen in the race for the Third Congressional District; Tom Jankovsky was reelected to another term as a Garfield County commissioner; voters of color weighed in on climate issues in our region; outdoor recreation has a huge economic impact in the mountain west; and a youth orchestra is performing in Carbondale on Sunday.
Wednesday, November 9
On today's newscast: Aspen Democrat Frisch still just barely ahead of Boebert in CD3, Democratic challenger Velasco has likely won in House District 57, incumbent Pitkin County Sheriff DiSalvo has likely lost to Buglione, incumbent Pitkin County Commissioner McNicholas Kury was reelected, the Snowmass Village Town Council will have two newcomers and a returning mayor, candidates in the Garfield County Commissioners race still neck and neck, voters in the Roaring Fork Valley backed new taxes on lodging and vacation rentals to fund affordable housing, Aspen voters passed the parks and open space measure and the Aspen Ambulance District measure, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold were all reelected, and more.
As ballots are counted in Nevada, working class voters could heavily sway House races
Our colleague, A Martínez, is in Las Vegas. Hey there, A. Hi, Steve. Yeah, there's still a lot we don't know about the state of the races. Paper ballots are still being counted here. And as of now, Republican Adam Laxalt has a narrow lead over Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto. Three out of four House races in Nevada appear to favor Democrats, and the outcome could be heavily swayed by working-class and Latino voters in Clark County. And that's home to the Las Vegas Strip, where thousands of workers were laid off during the pandemic, and many are still without a job. NPR's Deepa Shivaram is here with me in chilly, windy Las Vegas. Deepa, so first, get us up to speed on the latest results out of Nevada. What's still unknown?
A ballot measure passed in Missouri requiring Kansas City to spend more on police
Missouri voters sent Republican Eric Schmitt to the Senate yesterday. They also approved some ballot measures. And one of them - this is really interesting. One of these ballot measures is a constitutional amendment requiring Kansas City, Mo., to spend more on their own police force. This is, of course, seen as a backlash to calls on the left to defund the police. We've called Quinton Lucas, mayor of Kansas City, who's a Democrat. Welcome to the program, sir.
Aspen opens arts and culture grant apps with much-larger budget than usual
In just two years, the city of Aspen has more than doubled its budget for arts and culture grants to provide more support to community organizations. In the past, the city’s arts and culture grant program had a budget of around $400,000 a year, according to John Barker, a senior strategy consultant with the city’s strategy and innovation office. That went up to about $600,000 for 2022, and for this grant cycle, it’s up to about $900,000. Applications open on Thursday and will remain open through January 5th.
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida, raising concerns about climate change
Florida today is cleaning up after yet another hurricane. Hurricane Nicole hit the state near Vero Beach early this morning with 75-mile-per-hour winds. After coming ashore, it was downgraded to a tropical storm. NPR's Greg Allen reports that since records have been kept, this is the latest in the season a hurricane has ever made landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast.
Getting a ski jump on things: Aspen Snowmass to open earlier than planned
Aspen Skiing Co. will start spinning the lifts at Aspen Mountain and Snowmass Ski Area five days earlier than planned, with opening day moved to Nov. 19. Early-season storms have already dropped more than 3 feet of snow in some locations on the mountains, and cool temperatures made for favorable snowmaking conditions, according to a Skico news release.
Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra plays a diverse program at fall concert
Young musicians will play music from several different cultures, eras and genres at the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra’s fall concert on Sunday in Carbondale. The free show takes place Sunday at 4 p.m. at Carbondale’s Third Street Center. The program includes classical compositions like Vivaldi’s “Autumn” and Paul...
'The Drowsy Chaperone' keeps audiences engaged with musical spoof
Theatre Aspen Education will produce “The Drowsy Chaperone” this weekend with nearly two dozen student performers on the stage. The “musical within a comedy” takes place at the Black Box Theatre at Aspen High School today through Sunday. The production is a send-up of just about...
'The Game Show' gets playful with creativity at The Art Base
A new show at The Art Base in Basalt encourages artists and audiences alike to get playful with the pieces on display. “The Game Show” opens Friday with interactive pieces from more than a dozen different artists curated by Teresa Booth Brown. Booth Brown likes to give artists the...
