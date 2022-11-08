I’m always surprised when the British assume that banoffee pie is an American recipe. In fact, it was invented in the 1970s at a hotel in East Sussex. Perhaps this misnomer came from the fact that supermarkets in the 1980s sold it under the moniker “American pie.” Either way, this easy dessert has become a modern British classic. It involves very little cooking and is more of an assembly job, layering a crust made with digestive biscuits, such as McVitie’s, with caramel, sliced bananas, and whipped cream. It just needs time to firm up in the fridge, then it’s perfect for serving to any crowd.

2 DAYS AGO