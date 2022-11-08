ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Hollywood Gossip

Aaron Carter: Cause of Death Revealed?

On Saturday, Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home. He was just 34 years old. Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life, and fans naturally concluded that these his addictions played some role in his passing. Until today, however,...
LANCASTER, CA
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
HollywoodLife

Melanie Martin Photographed Moving Her Things Out Of Aaron Carter’s House 4 Days After His Death

Aaron Carter‘s fiancée Melanie Martin was seen moving her belongings out of the late singer’s Lancaster, Calif. home on Wednesday, Nov. 9 — just days after his body was discovered in the bathtub at the residence. Melanie was accompanied by a few friends as she carried her stuff into a moving van. Police could be seen at the scene as well, ensuring Melanie’s safety and a smooth transition.
LANCASTER, CA
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’

Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
TMZ.com

Aaron Carter Friends, Family and Fans Were Concerned for Well-Being Before Death

Aaron Carter's friends, family and even his fans believed the singer was in a dark place, and desperately needed help ... but clearly, it was too late. In a video allegedly captured from a live stream the singer did in the days leading up to his death Aaron reads a message he says is from his fiancée Melanie which states, "You're going to die."
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Gopher Is a Music Icon

The Masked Singer celebrated the greatest artists of all time with this week's "Hall of Fame Night" episode. The first unmasked contestant was Gopher, who swaggered onstage just like a "Rhinestone Cowboy." Gopher's singing skills were not enough to help him reach the next stage, so he was unmasked in the end! He was revealed to be an iconic funk musician. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
Us Weekly

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Ups and Downs: A Timeline

A rocky road. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin first confirmed their relationship in January 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — and it was messy through the end of the rapper's life. He died unexpectedly in November 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The late singer and model had many ups and […]
The Independent

Aaron Carter recalls bedroom incident with Michael Jackson in posthumous memoir

Aaron Carter reportedly described for the first time how he stayed over at Michael Jackson’s home after a birthday party, only to wake up and find him at the end of his bed.The late singer apparently mentions the incident in his posthumous memoir, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, according to an advance copy seen by the New York Post.It is Carter’s first detailed account of the incident, though he has alluded to it in previous interviews. The singer died last week in circumstances his family say are still “being investigated”.“Michael and I went into the...
NEW YORK STATE
Tyla

'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video

Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
AMY KAPLAN

Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show

Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
Page Six

Aaron Carter fans harassing, scaring fiancée Melanie Martin at late star’s house

Aaron Carter’s fans have been harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, since his death. Sources connected to Martin told TMZ Friday that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer but also wish death upon her. It appears the constant barrage of negativity has taken a toll on the model, as she deactivated her Instagram account. The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, Calif., home, where he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on Nov. 5, and walking...
LANCASTER, CA
Us Weekly

Aaron Carter’s Death: Everything We Know So Far

As family, friends and fans continue to mourn the death of Aaron Carter, more details are coming out surrounding his passing and the aftermath. Carter died at age 34 at his California residence on Saturday, November 5, the "I Want Candy" singer's rep confirmed to Us Weekly at the time. TMZ later reported that police […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hypebae

Aaron Carter Wanted to Help Ye Before He Died

Just a few days before Aaron Carter died, he made an appearance on the No Jumper podcast, sharing updates on his life as well as his opinions, particularly what he thought about the controversy surrounding Kanye West. “I’ve been on the fence about Kanye for a minute,” Cater told podcast...
OK! Magazine

Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Calls Cops To 'Keep The Peace' While Moving Out Of Late Singer's Home: Report

Cops were called to Aaron Carter's residence on Tuesday, November 8, to reportedly make sure heartbroken fiancée Melanie Martin could move out of his home without any trouble.The 30-year-old phoned the L.A. County Sheriff's office with a request for law enforcement to "keep the peace," claimed a police insider, while a friend helped her solemnly load her belongings onto a moving truck parked outside of the Lancaster home.In photos obtained by OK!, Martin can be seen standing in the entrance of the California residence in a blue and pink tie dye sweat set, black boots and a headband as cops...
LANCASTER, CA

