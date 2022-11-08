Read full article on original website
Related
Yellowstone is the most thoroughly and unapologetically American thing on TV
More happens in a single episode of Yellowstone than will happen in a full season of any other series. There’s so much “show” to Yellowstone, about to enter its fifth year on the Paramount network, that it’s actually now five shows – set in the various decades since white men first rode West.There’s 6666, a contemporary drama about a cowboy who once worked for John Dutton, the taciturn cattle rancher played by Kevin Costner in the original Yellowstone. Then there’s 1923, a forthcoming series about a different man called Dutton – this time, Harrison Ford – surviving the Great Depression....
Dave Chapelle Takes On Antisemitism, 'Observably Stupid' Herschel Walker On 'SNL'
“It shouldn’t be this scary to talk about anything,” he said. “It makes my job incredibly difficult."
Comments / 0