ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev Lightweight Title Fight Set for UFC 284

The battle to determine the UFC's best pound-for-pound fighter will go down Feb. 11 when lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his belt against featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski is No. 1 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings, while Makhachev is No. 3. Middleweight champion...
Bleacher Report

Does Alex Pereira Have Israel Adesanya's Number? Brazilian Seeks Glory at UFC 281

Israel Adesanya has worn many combat sports hats. A brief stint in boxing included a defeat of a world title challenger. A decade-long run as a kickboxer yielded tournament wins in five countries and a shot at a high-profile championship belt. And as for mixed martial arts, well, let’s just say he’s off to a pretty good start.
Bleacher Report

Alex Pereira Beats Israel Adesanya via TKO to Win Middleweight Title at UFC 281

Alex Pereira completed a meteoric rise to UFC middleweight championship with a fifth-round TKO win over Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 281 from Madison Square Garden. Both fighters wasted no time in getting right to it. The two exchanged strikes in the first round like you'd expect...
Bleacher Report

UFC 281 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Adesanya vs. Pereira

The UFC heads to Madison Square Garden with a loaded card that features Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 for the middleweight title. Adesanya has proved time and again to be the top fighter in the 185-pound division, but he faces a unique challenge on Saturday night. Pereira holds two wins over The Last Stylebender from when both men were professional kickboxers.
Bleacher Report

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s circuit of exhibition boxing bouts continues on Sunday afternoon with a matchup against YouTuber Deji. Since retiring from official boxing competition with a perfect 50-0 record, Mayweather Jr. has continued to make money from the sport with a series of exhibition bouts. He is now 3-0 in those showcases, with a knockout of Tenshin Nasukawa and fights against Logan Paul and Don Moore going the distance in unscored bouts.
Bleacher Report

UFC 281 Results: Israel Adesanya's Shocking Loss, Dustin Poirier's Win Highlight Card

Israel Adesanya's reign over the UFC middleweight division came to a shocking conclusion with Alex Pereira defeating The Last Stylebender by fifth-round TKO in the main event of UFC 281. It was déjà vu all over again in the rivalry between the two former kickboxers. The first fight under MMA...
Bleacher Report

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 281

The sport's most successful promotion in the world's most famous arena. If nothing else, the power of marketing guaranteed that the UFC's annual visit to Midtown Manhattan would provide for a memorable Saturday night. The 28 fighters across the 14-bout card did their part to make it happen too, led...
Bleacher Report

Alex Pereira Proves to Be Israel Adesanya's Kryptonite Again at UFC 281

When Alex Pereira came into New York’s Madison Square Garden for the main event of UFC 281, he did so as a bit of a novelty. He was “that kickboxing guy who beat Israel Adesanya twice,” sent here to balance a competitive equation. But this was MMA, and Adesanya was the middleweight champion of the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Gervonta Davis Trolls Rolando Romero on IG over May Knockout: 'How's Your Jaw'

WBA (Regular) lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis trolled Rolando Romero during an Instagram Live session on Friday night, roughly six months after their title bout. Davis tweeted a screenshot of himself commenting "How's your jaw" in the midst of Romero's Instagram Live:. The comment was referencing Davis' emphatic sixth-round knockout...
NEW YORK STATE
Bleacher Report

Former UFC, Bellator Fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson Dies at Age 38

Former MMA fighter Anthony "Rumble" Johnson died on Sunday after a yearlong illness, a Bellator spokesperson told the Associated Press. He was 38. According to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, "the cause of death was organ failure due to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, which is a rare disorder of the immune system."
Bleacher Report

Titles Most Likely to Change Hands at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Despite being one of the biggest events of the year, WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 doesn't seem to be heading in that direction. If things continue on course, this may be another show in which no titles are defended and every champion can breathe a sigh of relief for a little while longer.
Bleacher Report

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 11

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of All Elite Wrestling Rampage on November 11. Orange Cassidy continued to be the most active champion in All Elite Wrestling when he put the All-Atlantic Championship on the line against Lee Johnson. Nyla Rose held an open challenge for the TBS Championship...

Comments / 0

Community Policy