Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Renee Paquette Thought MJF Did A Solid Jon Moxley Impression, Talks Working With MJF Early On In AEW
New AEW analyst and interviewer Renee Paquette was the latest guest on the company’s Unrestricted podcast, where Paquette discussed a number of different topics, including getting to work with top superstar MJF early on and what she thought of the Devil’s impression of her husband, AEW world champion Jon Moxley. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE World Cup Plans Change as Tournament Kicks Off, Possible Date for GUNTHER’s Title Defense, Next Matches Revealed
The WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament kicked off during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. The eight-man tournament opened with Santos Escobar representing Mexico, Shinsuke Nakamura representing Japan, Braun Strowman representing the United States, Jinder Mahal representing India, Butch representing England, Sami Zayn representing Canada, Mustafa Ali representing Pakistan, and Ricochet representing the United States.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ethan Page Defeats Eddie Kingston On AEW Dynamite, Advances To The Semifinals Of The World Title Eliminator Tournament
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston featured top superstar Eddie Kingston taking on All Ego Ethan Page in the first round of the world title eliminator tournament, with the winner going on to face either RUSH or Bandido in the semifinal round. The crowd erupted when Kingston came out, but...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Colby Corino Says He’s Been Signed To NWA Since 2021, How He Started Working For Them
During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp pro-wrestling star Colby Corino discusses the work he has been doing in the NWA for the last year, later confirming that he has officially been signed to the promotion since 2021. Highlights from Corino’s chat with Sapp can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bobby Fish Talks Negative Crowd Reaction To His Impact Wrestling Debut
In his Impact Wrestling debut, Bobby Fish didn’t receive a warm reception from the fans Fish discussed the negative crowd response to his company debut at Impact Victory Road on the most recent episode of his Undisputed Podcast. On the Impact Wrestling broadcast from October 12th, Fish competed against...
Bath City say stricken forward Alex Fletcher 'is in the minds and hearts of us all' after he collided into a concrete advertising board and required brain surgery - as they hail the 'inspiring' support from the world of sport
Bath City have sent a heartfelt message of thanks following the serious head injury to striker Alex Fletcher on Tuesday night. Bath's game with Dulwich Hamlet last week had to be stopped in the 5th minute after Fletcher crashed head-first into a concrete advertising board on the side of the pitch.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Steve Maclin Wants To Challenge Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Title, Questions Why The Match Hasn’t Been Booked Yet
IMPACT star Steve Maclin recently joined Bobby Fish on his Undisputed Podcast, where Maclin discussed his desire to challenge Josh Alexander for the company’s world championship, a match he believes should have already been booked considering his impressive winning streak. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Says...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Saraya Reveals Doctor Note Saying She’s Cleared to Wrestle, Applauds AEW and Responds to Criticism, Needs New Wrestling Move Names
Saraya has not wrestled since December 2017 but she is set to return to the ring to face Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month. Saraya revealed that she has been medically cleared to compete on last night’s AEW Dynamite. She then took to Twitter to reveal a letter from her doctor, confirming that she has been cleared to wrestle with no restrictions.
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera LIVE: Fight updates and undercard results after Natasha Jonas victory
Ricky Hatton is back with the legendary British fighter rising again to star in the ring for the first time in a decade when he takes on former multiple-weight world champion Marco Antonio Barrera.The pair will put on a show with nostalgia likely to flood back for fight fans throughout this exhibition in Manchester. Hatton, 44, has been retired from professional boxing since 2012 when Vyacheslav Senchenko delivered a crushing knockout. Perhaps Hatton’s best night was the whirlwind knockout of Kostya Tszyu, with his legion of supporters following him on the road as he dared to be great against Floyd...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Looks Back On “Crazy and Illogical” Booking Decision From WWE Survivor Series 2002
On the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross looked back on Survivor Series 2022, when Brock Lesnar lost his first main roster singles matchup to the Big Show, who was crowned world champion. Ross states that he thought booking that match was not only a bad idea but accomplished nothing in the long run for either man. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Thunder Rosa Credits The AEW Women’s Division For Holding It Down In Her Absence, Says She’ll Be Back Soon
AEW superstar Thunder Rosa recently took to Instagram and revealed that she is slowly healing up from her injury, and promises fans that she will be returning soon. She also credits the AEW women’s division for holding down the fort in her absence. Shoutout to all the AEW women’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her SmackDown Debut, Talks Friendship With Cora Jade
NXT star Roxanne Perez recently joined El Brunch de WWE for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on her main roster debut back in October, and how she and Cora Jade knew that they would one day make it to WWE together. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
R-Truth Issues Post-Surgery Comments Following WWE NXT Injury
Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth underwent successful surgery to repair a tear of his quadriceps tendon on Wednesday. As noted, Truth suffered an apparent leg injury while doing a dive from the ring to the floor during a match with Waller on the November 1 WWE NXT show. The match was stopped, and Waller was declared the winner via referee stoppage. Truth was helped to the back by ringside medics. Truth later confirmed that he suffered a torn quad on the dive, and that he was headed in for surgery.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ken Shamrock Opens Up On His Decision To Leave WWE In 1999
Ken Shamrock appeared on Vlad TV where he talked about his time in WWE and decided to leave to return to MMA. You can check out a couple of highlights below:. “I believe my last match was Jericho. I believe, could be wrong, but I feel like that was the last one. I already felt like I was being clumped into groups, and that I was just kind of a side thing now. Like, whatever storyline was over here, we would just do. It didn’t make any sense. It just didn’t feel like they knew what to do with me from that point. It just felt like I was just there.”
Comments / 0