Read full article on original website
Related
drifttravel.com
Why Travel Experts Say Australians Should Consider Traveling to the Northern Hemisphere in Winter
According to Inspiring Vacations, provider of unbeatable experiences around the world including tours to Alaska and Scandinavia tours, the perfect winter vacation awaits in the northern hemisphere. While many Australians tend to head overseas when the weather gets cold here, there are plenty of reasons to travel to the northern hemisphere in winter instead.
drifttravel.com
Moab’s Quiet Season – Time for Supported Do-It-Yourself Adventure
The tangy bite of a winter day can send seemingly normal people into paroxysms of energy over-drive even as others huddle and hibernate until the vernal equinox come March. The red rock playground of Moab, Utah, caters to the energy-driven year-round, but this region is especially welcoming in the quiet months between now and early spring. Warm-weather crowds are a distant memory. Tourist-driven staff are rested and relaxed.
drifttravel.com
How to Travel Light and Still Have a Fun Time
As the restrictions put in place by the recent pandemic seem to be gone for good in 2022, the prospect of global travel is regaining popularity. Whilst this summer may have been characterized by travel chaos at many airports around the world, it seems that this situation has improved in recent months. Finally, jetting off for a romantic city break or spending a few weeks in a tropical paradise can become an enjoyable endeavour for millions of tourists. Today, frequent fliers and savvy travelers are choosing to travel light, rather than spend extended periods at the luggage carousels. Whilst the prospect of only packing essential items may be daunting to some travellers, it is possible to do this without sacrificing the overall enjoyment of traveling. This article explains three key ways in which you can travel light and still have a fun time.
drifttravel.com
Time to escape to the US Virgin Islands.
Whether you are looking for a place to go on winter break or planning a quick fall getaway, consider the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) as the perfect venue for a truly relaxing vacation experience. Each one of USVI’s main islands— St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas—provides a luxury property roster that delivers everything that guests are looking for, from lavish accommodations and amenities to fine dining and unique travel experiences.
drifttravel.com
Bucket List, Must-see LA Icons
Los Angeles is full of icons, and no, we aren’t just referring to the celebrities that you may or may not spot roaming around the city. Well-known for excitement around every corner, L.A is also the home to both historic and modern landmarks to explore. For travellers that love...
drifttravel.com
What Should You Do If Your Flight is Delayed?
Let’s face it, in this day and age, a flight being delayed is hardly news. More often than not we will head out the airport ready to embark on our next holiday and for one reason or another the flight is going to be unable to take off. When you are going away, you want to be able to enjoy yourself and unwind properly. If your flight is delayed, then it runs the risk of leaving a sour taste in your mouth before you are even up in the air. As such, if you are waiting in the airport for your flight and aren’t too sure when it is going to take off, you are going to need to make sure you have something to keep yourself entertained so that you remain excited for your trip away. So, what are the best options?
Comments / 0