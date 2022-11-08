Let’s face it, in this day and age, a flight being delayed is hardly news. More often than not we will head out the airport ready to embark on our next holiday and for one reason or another the flight is going to be unable to take off. When you are going away, you want to be able to enjoy yourself and unwind properly. If your flight is delayed, then it runs the risk of leaving a sour taste in your mouth before you are even up in the air. As such, if you are waiting in the airport for your flight and aren’t too sure when it is going to take off, you are going to need to make sure you have something to keep yourself entertained so that you remain excited for your trip away. So, what are the best options?

2 DAYS AGO