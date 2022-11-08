Read full article on original website
Related
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Father of Infant Hospitalized for RSV Warns Other Parents: 'Don't Wait' to Seek Help
Hospitals across the United States are seeing a rapid rise in cases of RSV and other respiratory illnesses A Texas father is sharing the "terrifying" story of his son's hospitalization in hopes of helping other parents stay on top of their children's health. Stephen Balka rushed his 2-month-old son Adrian to the emergency room last week after noticing he was struggling to breathe, he told CNN. Doctors told him and his wife that Adrian tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that the Mayo Clinic says is...
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California Twins
Setina Princess Weddles and Ren Weddles are twins. The siblings were born on April 7, 2016, to Princess Dara Canez-Walker and Aaron Ivan Weddles. On June 21, 2016, the family was evicted from their Flint Avenue home, became homeless, and started living in their car. Aaron has a history of drug abuse, and Princess has a history of mental illness.
Self-Identified Cracker Barrel Employees Share TikTok Videos Accusing Company of Discriminatory Practices
The videos share alleged “code words” for discriminatory labeling of restaurant customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and TheDailyMeal.com.
Biden warned staffing shortages sparking exodus of emergency room physicians, nurses
A group of medical organizations on Monday warned President Biden that hospital emergency departments were reaching a “breaking point” as they deal with influxes of patients seeking beds that are not available. The medical groups, which include the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association, cautioned that the...
Dentists' water lines linked to rare bacterial infections, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that a number of U.S. children have picked up a serious infection from contaminated water lines at the dentist's office. Although rare, outbreaks of nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections have been reported in kids treated at the dentist, one cluster in...
AboutLawsuits.com
Court Approves Plaintiff Fact Sheet for Bellwether NEC Lawsuits Against Infant Formula Manufacturers
The U.S. District Judge presiding over all NEC lawsuits filed against infant formula manufacturers has approved the use of a Plaintiff Fact Sheet, which will be completed for a small group of “bellwether” claims that are being prepared for early trial dates in the litigation. Necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC)...
AMA
Immigration issues: Visas and green cards
Non-U.S. citizen international medical graduate (IMG) physicians, residents and fellows help play a critical role in alleviating the physician shortage by providing health care to many Americans, especially in communities in need as they tend to choose primary care specialties and work in areas of the country with higher rates of poverty.
lovewhatmatters.com
It Took 12 Years For My Son To Be Diagnosed With Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder
“My name is Debbie, and I’m a single 64-year-old special needs mom of modest means who lives in southeastern Washington state. My former husband and I adopted our first child, Lydia in 1998 after a long and emotional infertility journey (due to a sexual assault I experienced at 18), then several late-term miscarriages.
‘Top Gun’ Copyright Lawsuit Against Paramount Survives Dismissal
A judge has refused to dismiss a copyright lawsuit from the heirs to the author of a 1983 magazine story that the original Top Gun was based on that accused Paramount of illegally shutting them out of the sequel. U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson found on Thursday that the suit pointed to enough similarities between the story and Top Gun: Maverick to survive dismissal. “Defendant’s primary argument in its Motion to Dismiss is that Plaintiffs have not sufficiently pled in their [complaint] that the Article and the Sequel are ‘substantially similar,'” reads the order. “The Court disagrees.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden...
TransUnion data breach compromises financial information of consumers
TransUnion has confirmed to the Massachusetts Attorney General that it recently suffered a data breach, according to the legal blog JD Supra (via AppleInsider). TransUnion, one of the three top consumer credit reporting agencies in the US, says names, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, and even driver’s license numbers were compromised in the breach. The agency has been sending out letters to the affected parties to let them know about the breach and how to protect themselves.
Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A dive boat captain pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court for a second time to manslaughter in the fiery deaths of 34 people trapped below deck on his burning vessel three years ago off the Southern California coast. A federal grand jury issued a...
Ars Technica
Nurse who called 911 on her ER talks chaos, fear amid understaffing crisis
The charge nurse who called 911 last month when her emergency department became overwhelmed with patients is speaking candidly about the chaos, fear, and unsafe conditions that continue to plague her hospital and others around the country. Further Reading. Kelsay Irby, the ER charge nurse at St. Michael’s Medical Center...
CDC to conduct health study at polluted former Army base Fort Ord
By MARTHA MENDOZA, JULIET LINDERMAN and JASON DEAREN MARINA, Calif. (AP) - Federal health officials are conducting a new study to determine whether veterans once stationed at a now-shuttered California military base were exposed to dangerously high levels of cancer-causing toxins. The decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes nine months after an The post CDC to conduct health study at polluted former Army base Fort Ord appeared first on KION546.
AboutLawsuits.com
Aspide Faces Hernia Mesh Lawsuit Over Surgimesh Design Problems
A Georgia woman has filed a hernia mesh lawsuit against the makers of the Surgimesh, indicating that the hernia repair product was defectively designed, leading to infections and a painful failure only a few years later. Surgimesh XB mesh is a non-absorbable synthetic product made of polypropylene fibers, which is...
Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study
Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison.
AboutLawsuits.com
Baltimore City Files Water Contamination Lawsuit Against Manufacturers of Toxic PFAS Chemicals
Following a recent investigation that found high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from toxic firefighter foam in Baltimore drinking water, the City has filed a lawsuit against 3M and other chemical manufacturers responsible for the contamination. The Maryland Department of Public Works issued a water quality report last...
Title fight pits doctors assistants against physicians
After 23 years as a physician assistant, Leslie Clayton remains rankled by one facet of her vocation: its title. Specifically, the word “assistant.” Patients have asked if she’s heading to medical school or in the middle of it. The term confounded even her family, she said: It took years for her parents to understand she […] The post Title fight pits doctors assistants against physicians appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0