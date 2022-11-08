ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
People

Father of Infant Hospitalized for RSV Warns Other Parents: 'Don't Wait' to Seek Help

Hospitals across the United States are seeing a rapid rise in cases of RSV and other respiratory illnesses A Texas father is sharing the "terrifying" story of his son's hospitalization in hopes of helping other parents stay on top of their children's health.  Stephen Balka rushed his 2-month-old son Adrian to the emergency room last week after noticing he was struggling to breathe, he told CNN.  Doctors told him and his wife that Adrian tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that the Mayo Clinic says is...
HOUSTON, TX
Psych Centra

Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?

Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
AMA

Immigration issues: Visas and green cards

Non-U.S. citizen international medical graduate (IMG) physicians, residents and fellows help play a critical role in alleviating the physician shortage by providing health care to many Americans, especially in communities in need as they tend to choose primary care specialties and work in areas of the country with higher rates of poverty.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun’ Copyright Lawsuit Against Paramount Survives Dismissal

A judge has refused to dismiss a copyright lawsuit from the heirs to the author of a 1983 magazine story that the original Top Gun was based on that accused Paramount of illegally shutting them out of the sequel. U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson found on Thursday that the suit pointed to enough similarities between the story and Top Gun: Maverick to survive dismissal. “Defendant’s primary argument in its Motion to Dismiss is that Plaintiffs have not sufficiently pled in their [complaint] that the Article and the Sequel are ‘substantially similar,'” reads the order. “The Court disagrees.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden...
BGR.com

TransUnion data breach compromises financial information of consumers

TransUnion has confirmed to the Massachusetts Attorney General that it recently suffered a data breach, according to the legal blog JD Supra (via AppleInsider). TransUnion, one of the three top consumer credit reporting agencies in the US, says names, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, and even driver’s license numbers were compromised in the breach. The agency has been sending out letters to the affected parties to let them know about the breach and how to protect themselves.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ars Technica

Nurse who called 911 on her ER talks chaos, fear amid understaffing crisis

The charge nurse who called 911 last month when her emergency department became overwhelmed with patients is speaking candidly about the chaos, fear, and unsafe conditions that continue to plague her hospital and others around the country. Further Reading. Kelsay Irby, the ER charge nurse at St. Michael’s Medical Center...
SEATTLE, WA
KION News Channel 5/46

CDC to conduct health study at polluted former Army base Fort Ord

By MARTHA MENDOZA, JULIET LINDERMAN and JASON DEAREN MARINA, Calif. (AP) - Federal health officials are conducting a new study to determine whether veterans once stationed at a now-shuttered California military base were exposed to dangerously high levels of cancer-causing toxins. The decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes nine months after an The post CDC to conduct health study at polluted former Army base Fort Ord appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AboutLawsuits.com

Aspide Faces Hernia Mesh Lawsuit Over Surgimesh Design Problems

A Georgia woman has filed a hernia mesh lawsuit against the makers of the Surgimesh, indicating that the hernia repair product was defectively designed, leading to infections and a painful failure only a few years later. Surgimesh XB mesh is a non-absorbable synthetic product made of polypropylene fibers, which is...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Title fight pits doctors assistants against physicians

After 23 years as a physician assistant, Leslie Clayton remains rankled by one facet of her vocation: its title. Specifically, the word “assistant.” Patients have asked if she’s heading to medical school or in the middle of it. The term confounded even her family, she said: It took years for her parents to understand she […] The post Title fight pits doctors assistants against physicians appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy