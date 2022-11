Students and guests gather on the Fox Hall patio to meet with local organizations about reforestation projects. Photos courtesy of Jenny Fessler. The room buzzed with appreciation as community members gathered over meatballs and veggie spring rolls at the Saving St. Pete—One Tree at a Time event and told stories about personal connections to trees. Junior biology student from Fort Collins, Colorado, Quinn Vogel told one such story.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO