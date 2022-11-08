Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Star Sets Sights On Clash With Brock Lesnar
Since making his debut in 2002 Brock Lesnar has been one of the most dominant WWE Superstars that the company has ever seen. However, despite his fearsome reputation in the ring, one current star has claimed that a clash with The Beast would be a dream match. While Lesnar has...
Ex-WWE Star Claims Illegal Substance Viral Clip Was Actually Them Using A Toaster
After a fascinating video played during his podcast, a former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar had some clearing up to do. For Rene Dupree, he will always have the resume credit of being one of the youngest professional wrestlers to ever sign with WWE, starting in 2002 at the age of 18 years old. With his progression moving quick, it only took around a year for Dupree to make his debut on WWE TV being a part of the La Resistance tag team paired up with Sylvain Grenier.
WWE Management Aware Of Braun Strowman’s “Very Real” Backstage Heat
Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is no stranger to stirring up controversy on social media, and in the past week, he’s ruffled feathers backstage in WWE. After defeating Omos at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the behemoth took to Twitter to brag about their size and chastise “floppy floppers,” taking a shot at smaller wrestlers who perform more acrobatic moves in the ring.
Another Former WWE Superstar Returns On SmackDown
After weeks of vignettes and teases on television, the Viking Raiders have returned to WWE SmackDown and they haven’t come alone. On the November 11th edition of the blue brand B-Fab had been scheduled to take on Zelina Vega but the match never got chance to get started. The pair were interrupted by the Viking Raiders who were joined by Sarah Logan who announced that “Valhalla is here.”
Former WWE Superstar Pitches First-Time-Ever Roman Reigns Match For WrestleMania 39
Since Roman Reigns became Universal Champion in the summer of 2020 he has defeated everyone that has stood in his way. His list of vanquished foes included stars such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Bryan Danielson, Finn Balor and now Logan Paul among others. As the list of the conquered increases, the list of potential fresh opponents gets smaller. However, one man thinks he has the solution.
Saraya says the first person she texted when she was cleared to wrestle again was Sasha Banks
When Saraya made her AEW debut on the Dynamite episode of AEW Grand Slam, wrestling fans who had followed her WWE career as Paige were excited but also a little confused. Was she in the company to be an authority figure of some sort, someone to give on-screen direction to the women’s division? Or had she been cleared from the serious neck injury that ended her in-ring WWE tenure after several years? Seeing as she didn’t get physically involved in any of her first few appearances, it wasn’t clear. As Saraya revealed on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, there was a good...
“We Had Another 25 Minutes [Planned]” – Bret Hart Details Original Plans For Montreal Screwjob Match
With all of the myth, legend and drama that surrounded the Montreal Screwjob, it’s easy to forget that there was actually a match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels taking place in the ring when Earl Hebner began what is one of the most infamous moments in wrestling folklore.
Long-Time NXT Star Set For Imminent Main Roster Move
The concept of an NXT Superstar being brought up to the main roster has long been a highly-touted aspect of WWE programming. Beginning when Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins made the jump from the black-and-gold brand to the main roster at Survivor Series 2012, there have since been several successful transitions made.
Bray Wyatt’s First WWE Match Since Returning Revealed?
Returning to WWE at Extreme Rules on October 8, Bray Wyatt has remained at the top of the sports entertainment product. Reports have stated that the two-time Universal Champion is perceived as the number one babyface on the Friday Night SmackDown roster, alongside being a top merchandise seller. Until now,...
The Undertaker Once Saved Bruce Prichard From Being Attacked By A ‘Gang Of Thugs’
Over the course of his three-decade long career, The Undertaker developed a reputation as a man you didn’t want to mess with. That’s both in and out of the ring. Whether it was sticking fear into fans and rivals alike as The Deadman or riding his motorbike to ringside as the American Badass, the message was clear, here’s a man capable of hurting people, and there’s a good chance that he’d enjoy doing it.
“When I’m Done With Him, I’ll Come And Find You” – The Undertaker To Vince McMahon After The Montreal Screwjob
The Montreal Screwjob is one of professional wrestling’s greatest scandals, and Vince McMahon made a number of enemies in the locker room with his decision to have referee Earl Hebner ring the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in a Sharpshooter. It’s well-documented that Bret Hart got into...
Recently-Signed AEW Star Has Maximum Number Of Shows On Their Contract
Officially confirmed by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, Bandido is contracted to All Elite Wrestling. The ex-ROH World Champion had debuted for the Tony Khan-fronted promotion during Dynamite’s 28 September broadcast, failing to win the title for a second time as he lost to Chris Jericho. Interest in Bandido from...
“I Burned My Own Bridges” – ECW Original Reflects On Lack Of Success In WWE
In ECW, a number of key performers immediately spring to mind when discussing the defunct promotion’s most successful alumni. Among them is Raven. The real-life Scott Levy was a six-time champion in the Paul Heyman-helmed ‘Land of the Extreme’, holding the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice and the ECW World Tag Team Championships four times.
“I’m Sorry I Shared An Opinion” – Road Dogg Doubles Down On Bret Hart Criticism
On November 9th Road Dogg sparked chaos among fans on social media after claiming that Bret Hart wasn’t a great wrestler. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he didn’t see what the big deal was with Hart, adding that he considered himself to be a better sports entertainer.
Attitude Era Star Claims Their Push Was Cut Short Due To Bret Hart Relationship
At the time of the Attitude Era, the roster of what was then the World Wrestling Federation was arguably at its peak. From top-tier legends such as ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, and Mankind to mid-card stalwarts in Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Eddie Guerrero, and Chyna, the sports entertainment giant truly was in the midst of a boom period.
AEW Dynamite Ratings – November 9th 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the November 9th edition of AEW Dynamite pulled in an average of 930,000 viewers. The show also scored a 0.32 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. That is a decrease on the previous week, which saw a total viewership average of 911,000 viewers with...
Former WWE Star Recalls John Cena Stripping Drunk In Bowling Alley
While John Cena might now be a clean cut Hollywood megastar, that doesn’t mean he’s never indulged in one too many beers and done some things he’d rather forget. Life on the road for a WWE Superstar can be incredibly difficult and beyond tiring. So naturally, sometimes wrestlers just want to blow off some steam and have some fun, but unsurprisingly, things can quickly get out of hand. During an episode of his podcast The Ryback Show, former WWE Superstar Ryback recalled one such incident featuring John Cena, Santino Marella and R-Truth.
Ethan Page Advances In AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament
Ethan Page is moving on in the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Championship eliminator tournament. During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Ethan Page would square off against Eddie Kingston in a first round bout, earning the victory to advance to the second round. Page will be facing off against the winner of the Rush vs. Bandido match which is set for this Friday on Rampage.
The Usos To Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions In History After SmackDown Win
The Usos have had an iron grip on the WWE tag team division for well over a year and that shows no signs of changing after another stunning win on Friday Night SmackDown. On the November 11th episode of the blue brand The Bloodline’s resident tag team specialists took on the New Day who have previously carved their own names into tag team history. Many would argue that the two teams are the very best in WWE today, meaning fan anticipation was high heading into the bout.
Jim Ross Decries “Crazy” & “Illogical” Brock Lesnar Booking Decision
It is very difficult to understate just how dominant Brock Lesnar was during his initial months on WWE’s main roster back in 2002. After debuting March, the would-be World Champion demolished everyone put in front of him and quickly won the King of the Ring tournament. This victory meant that as his path of destruction continued, he would be in line with a shot at The Rock and the WWE Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam.
