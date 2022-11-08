Read full article on original website
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso from WWE Clash of Champions 2020
From WWE: Roman Reigns is out to be acknowledged as The Tribal Chief when he puts the Universal Title on the line against his cousin Jey Uso: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.”
Bobby Lashley Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In WWE Gimmick Match
At WWE Crown Jewel, the wrestling world witnessed history, the first time Brock Lesnar squeaked his way through a victory in the WWE while looking like the lesser man in the contest. After being thoroughly decimated by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar landed a corner-assisted roll-up pin combination, getting the victory over "The All Mighty" by the skin of his teeth. After the match, Lashley continued the beat-down on Lesnar, continuing to show that he was the alpha that night, locking in his patented "Hurt Lock" until Lesnar's face went tomato red.
Vince McMahon Approved Incredible WWE Deathmatch Plans
It has been revealed that Vince McMahon once gave the green light to an “exploding deathmatch” taking place on WWE television. Exploding deathmatches have been a mainstay of wrestling in Japan for decades with Mick Foley famously defeating Terry Funk in the finals of the King of the Deathmatch Tournament in Kawasaki in 1995. The match between Foley and Funk was labelled a No Ropes Barbed Wire Exploding Barbed Wire Boards & Exploding Ring Time Bomb Death – but Vince McMahon wasn’t going to go that far.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
Logan Paul Teases Match With Major WWE Star
YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul has teased a potential match with former WWE World Champion-turned-actor John Cena. In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of Givemesport, WrestleVotes said that John Cena should be making an appearance at the next WrestleMania, and that he “should be wrestling” at the event. In...
John Cena Has Spoken To WWE Higher-Ups About WrestleMania 39 Appearance
John Cena’s star continues climbing in Hollywood, but he hasn’t shut the door on a WWE return. With the road to WrestleMania starting soon, John Cena’s name is popping up once again. A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to Ringside News that, “Cena is...
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
Saraya Immediately Texted WWE Star Upon Finding Out She’d Been Cleared
The November 9 AEW Dynamite broadcast saw the news of Saraya being cleared to return to the ring after five years of inactivity. She’ll wrestle her first match since December 2017 on November 19, wrestling Britt Baker at Full Gear. News of the former Paige being cleared for an...
Top AEW Stars Appearing At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Former Champions Potentially Appearing As Well
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 is now just a number of weeks away, scheduled for January 4 from the Tokyo Dome. The event is a staple on the calendar of many wrestling fans and has been held annually since 1992 under various monikers. In total, this will mark the thirty-second annual Tokyo Dome supercard.
WWE Star Major Doubt For 2023 Royal Rumble
With WWE Survivor Series just around the corner, attention is beginning to turn to the first big event of 2023, the Royal Rumble. The show which has been part of WWE’s ‘big four’ since 1988 traditionally serves as a launch pad for WrestleMania. However, it appears that...
Former WWE Star Recalls John Cena Stripping Drunk In Bowling Alley
While John Cena might now be a clean cut Hollywood megastar, that doesn’t mean he’s never indulged in one too many beers and done some things he’d rather forget. Life on the road for a WWE Superstar can be incredibly difficult and beyond tiring. So naturally, sometimes wrestlers just want to blow off some steam and have some fun, but unsurprisingly, things can quickly get out of hand. During an episode of his podcast The Ryback Show, former WWE Superstar Ryback recalled one such incident featuring John Cena, Santino Marella and R-Truth.
“I Don’t See That Happening” – Ric Flair Believes Dwayne Johnson Won’t Appear At WrestleMania 39
As rumours continue to swirl about WrestleMania 39 and a potential big-money showdown between Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson, Ric Flair has claimed that he believes the match won’t happen. The speculation surrounding a match between Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, and Roman Reigns began in the lead up...
Seth Rollins Gave Hilarious Response To Party Game Question About The Shield & Kurt Angle
At WrestleMania 35 Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the Universal Championship for the first time. Rollins had earned his shot at The Beast after winning the 2019 Royal Rumble Match. Although few gave Rollins much of a chance against one of the most dominant champions of the modern...
Long-Time NXT Star Set For Imminent Main Roster Move
The concept of an NXT Superstar being brought up to the main roster has long been a highly-touted aspect of WWE programming. Beginning when Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins made the jump from the black-and-gold brand to the main roster at Survivor Series 2012, there have since been several successful transitions made.
Ric Flair Names Two Celebrities As The Best 3-Match Wrestlers In History
In recent weeks the wrestling world has been buzzing with news of Logan Paul’s clash with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Ahead of the match fans wondered what Paul might be capable of, and in the days after the match, everyone, including Ric Flair, were full of praise for his performance.
“I Burned My Own Bridges” – ECW Original Reflects On Lack Of Success In WWE
In ECW, a number of key performers immediately spring to mind when discussing the defunct promotion’s most successful alumni. Among them is Raven. The real-life Scott Levy was a six-time champion in the Paul Heyman-helmed ‘Land of the Extreme’, holding the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice and the ECW World Tag Team Championships four times.
Backstage News on Braun Strowman Having “Very Real” Heat in WWE
Braun Strowman is said to have “very real” heat in WWE. Strowman received criticism from several coworkers after WWE Crown Jewel for targeting “flippy wrestlers” and “grocery baggers” in now-deleted tweets, to which several pro wrestlers responded, according to a new report from Fightful Select. WWE stars, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali, took to Twitter to react to Strowman’s tweets about high-flying wrestlers. Other non-WWE wrestlers who reacted include Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay, Keith Lee, Will Ospreay, and others.
WrestleMania 39 To Feature Heavy Celebrity Involvement
The road to WrestleMania 39 is almost upon us, with the scheduled April 1 and 2 double-header gearing up to be the biggest ‘Mania in recent memory. Taking place in Inglewood, California, just outside of Los Angeles, the event is rumoured to have one night headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in what would unquestionably be one of the event’s – and WWE’s overall, for that matter – biggest main events.
Vince McMahon Once Pitched Using Spider-Man’s Web To Escape Hell In A Cell
During his time as the creative mind behind WWE Vince McMahon was never afraid to push the boundaries of what might be possible in a wrestling ring. Whether that was through match stipulations or the characters competing in the ring, it often seemed that the crazier the idea, the better.
