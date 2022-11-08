ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Couple Finds Extremely Rare ‘One in 15 Million’ Diamond In Arkansas State Park

Visitors to Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park get a very unique outdoor experience as they are invited to sift through the earth, looking for – you guessed it – precious diamonds. Many of the stones found in this popular state park are less than a carat. However, every once in a while a larger stone is uncovered. But very few are as big as the impressive rock that one couple uncovered during their recent visit to the area.
Deer Breaks Into Wisconsin Home Hoping to Romance Plastic Reindeer

Many Americans are getting their Christmas decorations ready with the holidays around the corner. However, for one Wisconsin couple, their attempt at spreading some holiday cheer may have backfired. According to reports, the couple was shocked when an unusual intruder broke into their home. In addition, the intruder had no intention of leaving in a hurry. As it turns out, the burglar was a deer eyeing their plastic reindeer as a potential mate.
‘Prickly’ Visitor at Alaska’s Katmai National Park Has Officials Busting Misconceptions

Some national park officials are sharing some fun facts about a prickly visitor after a porcupine pays an adorable visit to the Katmai National Park’s visitor center. In an adorable Facebook post, we see the officials at Katmai national park as they face a very prickly visitor. The porcupine is clinging to a railing outside the visitor center. Porcupines such as this prickly little guy don’t often pop into the visitor’s area of the Alaskan national park so park officials took the opportunity to bust some popular porcupine misconceptions.
Florida Man Rescued After Refusing to Abandon Sailboat Amid Hurricane Nicole

A Florida man is now recovering after he was rescued from a sinking sailboard as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole this week. While speaking to Fox 35, Robert Shufelt stated he was caught in the middle of the Indian River on his sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole. He had decided to ride out the late in the season storm on the boat he considered home for 14 years. “Three anchors down, and they broke loose,” he shared. “That is how powerful she was. This ain’t my first hurricane, but this one took me down.”
Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
WATCH: Rare Footage of Wolverine Hunting Surfaces in Montana

Rare footage has recently emerged, depicting a wolverine as it goes on the hunt for a snack out in the wild. In a newly recorded video, we see the wolverine living its best life as it explores the great Outdoors. The Wolverine is running, swimming, jumping, and, of course, on the hunt near Montana’s Ajax Peak. It’s a sneak peek into a very rare sight showing us just how athletic and tireless these creatures can be!
Rare Fossil of Giant American Lion Found on Newly-Uncovered Sandbar in Mississippi River

The rain-starved low waters of the Mississippi River have unveiled several hidden treasures, including an incredibly rare fossil of a gigantic Ice Age American lion. Oxford, MS, resident Wiley Prewitt made the discovery when he explored a newly-uncovered sandbar near the city of Rosedale. As he was walking along, a set of black teeth resting in the gravel caught his eye.
Virginia Introduces Bill to Ban Controversial Fishing Practice

Following the 2022 elections, a bill is set to be introduced to the Virginia General Assembly to ban a controversial fishing method in the state. According to MyFox8, the bill will place a two-year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R) – Virginia Beach is notably sponsoring the bill.
WATCH: Two Bears Caught on Camera Exploring Florida Front Porch

What happens when a pair of black bears decide to hang out on a porch for an evening? Well, based on a recent viral video it’s a bunch of hilariously bumbling chaos! These two curious bears ended up spending some time exploring the porch attached to a Florida resident one recent evening. Ultimately causing a bit of a ruckus as they dragged out the trash and got a nearby pup all worked up. ‘
