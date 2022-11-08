Read full article on original website
National Park Service, Fish and Wildlife Investigating Bringing Grizzly Bears Back to Pacific Northwest
Two wildlife agencies are exploring several plans for bringing grizzly bears back to the Pacific Northwest. This would be part of a process that officials are trying to restart after it was halted by the Trump administration several years ago. According to reports, the National Park Service and the U.S....
Couple Finds Extremely Rare ‘One in 15 Million’ Diamond In Arkansas State Park
Visitors to Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park get a very unique outdoor experience as they are invited to sift through the earth, looking for – you guessed it – precious diamonds. Many of the stones found in this popular state park are less than a carat. However, every once in a while a larger stone is uncovered. But very few are as big as the impressive rock that one couple uncovered during their recent visit to the area.
Deer Breaks Into Wisconsin Home Hoping to Romance Plastic Reindeer
Many Americans are getting their Christmas decorations ready with the holidays around the corner. However, for one Wisconsin couple, their attempt at spreading some holiday cheer may have backfired. According to reports, the couple was shocked when an unusual intruder broke into their home. In addition, the intruder had no intention of leaving in a hurry. As it turns out, the burglar was a deer eyeing their plastic reindeer as a potential mate.
Millions of Tiny Fire Ants Are ‘Falling From the Sky’ in Hawaii
A Hawaiian vacation is a dream come true for many people. The tropical islands are popular places for people to visit. Especially for those looking for some perfect weather and luxurious fun in the sun. However, there is a very strange issue developing in these areas. Causing officials to warn people of what they call “ant rain.”
‘Prickly’ Visitor at Alaska’s Katmai National Park Has Officials Busting Misconceptions
Some national park officials are sharing some fun facts about a prickly visitor after a porcupine pays an adorable visit to the Katmai National Park’s visitor center. In an adorable Facebook post, we see the officials at Katmai national park as they face a very prickly visitor. The porcupine is clinging to a railing outside the visitor center. Porcupines such as this prickly little guy don’t often pop into the visitor’s area of the Alaskan national park so park officials took the opportunity to bust some popular porcupine misconceptions.
Florida Man Rescued After Refusing to Abandon Sailboat Amid Hurricane Nicole
A Florida man is now recovering after he was rescued from a sinking sailboard as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole this week. While speaking to Fox 35, Robert Shufelt stated he was caught in the middle of the Indian River on his sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole. He had decided to ride out the late in the season storm on the boat he considered home for 14 years. “Three anchors down, and they broke loose,” he shared. “That is how powerful she was. This ain’t my first hurricane, but this one took me down.”
Hurricane Nicole Makes History With Late-Season Strike of Florida Panhandle
Floridians were slammed with another historic hurricane on Thursday a month after clean-up and recovery efforts began following Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Nicole began as a tropical storm closer to the Bahamas. However, it struck Florida’s east coast as the first major storm to do so in November since the early 20th century.
Denali National Park Official Opens Up About Rangers’ Reliance on Sled Dogs
Denali National Park in Alaska has some very unique rangers on its staff. Its sled dogs aren’t pets, or there for entertainment. They’re actual employees of the park, using their extraordinary set of skills to assist human rangers in their duties to the park. Denali employed sled dogs...
LOOK: Cloud Formation Over Minnesota Looks Eerily Similar to the Ocean
A photo of swirling gray clouds over a Minnesota roadway has gone viral as they resemble a dark, stormy sea. The photo is so unusual that it has the internet arguing over its authenticity. According to Newsweek, the fascinating photo of the strange cloud formation was captured by Minnesota resident...
Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
Mountain Lion Makes 700-Mile Trek Across US, Somehow Ends Up ‘Chunky’
In late October, residents of Springfield, Illinois, were growing more nervous by the day. They had spotted a mountain lion wandering through the area and feared for their pets and their children. Unwilling to wait for the mysterious disappearance of a neighborhood dog, they called animal control, who contacted federal wildlife officials.
Hurricane Nicole Causes Mesmerizing Sprite Lightning Ahead of Landfall in Florida
Hurricane Nicole hit the Florida coast earlier this week. But before making landfall, this storm caused a rare weather phenomenon that scientists call sprite lighting. These are discharges that are similar to lightning that occurs above thunderstorms. They can occur at heights of up to around 50 miles into the atmosphere.
Hurricane Nicole Possibly Unearths Native American Burial Site on Florida Beach
Hurricane Nicole most likely unearthed a Native American burial site dating back hundreds of years on a Florida beach, authorities said. Six skulls and other smaller bones turned up on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island. Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek announced the news. Budensiek said beachgoers...
WATCH: Rare Footage of Wolverine Hunting Surfaces in Montana
Rare footage has recently emerged, depicting a wolverine as it goes on the hunt for a snack out in the wild. In a newly recorded video, we see the wolverine living its best life as it explores the great Outdoors. The Wolverine is running, swimming, jumping, and, of course, on the hunt near Montana’s Ajax Peak. It’s a sneak peek into a very rare sight showing us just how athletic and tireless these creatures can be!
Rare Fossil of Giant American Lion Found on Newly-Uncovered Sandbar in Mississippi River
The rain-starved low waters of the Mississippi River have unveiled several hidden treasures, including an incredibly rare fossil of a gigantic Ice Age American lion. Oxford, MS, resident Wiley Prewitt made the discovery when he explored a newly-uncovered sandbar near the city of Rosedale. As he was walking along, a set of black teeth resting in the gravel caught his eye.
Virginia Introduces Bill to Ban Controversial Fishing Practice
Following the 2022 elections, a bill is set to be introduced to the Virginia General Assembly to ban a controversial fishing method in the state. According to MyFox8, the bill will place a two-year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R) – Virginia Beach is notably sponsoring the bill.
WATCH: Two Bears Caught on Camera Exploring Florida Front Porch
What happens when a pair of black bears decide to hang out on a porch for an evening? Well, based on a recent viral video it’s a bunch of hilariously bumbling chaos! These two curious bears ended up spending some time exploring the porch attached to a Florida resident one recent evening. Ultimately causing a bit of a ruckus as they dragged out the trash and got a nearby pup all worked up. ‘
Tropical Storm Nicole: Death Toll in Florida Rises to Five
Tropical Storm Nicole has now officially claimed the lives of at least 5 people in Florida. The hurricane changed to a tropical storm while making landfall on the state’s east coast Thursday. Two people were fatally electrocuted by a downed power line in Orlando. Then, two others tragically died...
Former New Jersey Senator Suing Governor Over Decision To Reinstate Bear Hunting
Recently, New Jersey has seen a marked increase in bear numbers as well as human versus bear conflicts. This comes after a bear hunting ban went into effect in the state four years ago in 2018. Now, one former New Jersey legislature is going up against the state’s governor regarding a move to allow bear hunting in the Garden State.
Lottery Officials Finally Reveal Glitch That Led to $2B Powerball Jackpot Drawing Delay
Lottery officials have finally addressed the technical glitch that led to a delay in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California, and was the first Powerball winner in over three months. The jackpot skyrocketed in that time to a record $2.04 billion. However, Powerball...
