fox44news.com
Killeen Police investigating possible murder
KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are actively investigating a stabbing incident that occurred this afternoon in the 5600 block of S HWY 195. One male is deceased and another is in custody. There is no further threat to the community. Additional information will be released as it...
KLTV
One man dead following stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a man after a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon. The police responded in the afternoon to the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen at the 5600 block of South Highway 195. The suspect is in custody, according to police.
News Channel 25
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen building
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are actively investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Saturday afternoon at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen, 5600 block of S HWY 195. One male is dead and another is in custody, according to police. There is no further threat to the community, police...
KLTV
Temple Police Department, Texas Rangers conclude investigation of man killed on I-35 after series of interactions with officers
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department and the Texas Rangers have announced the the two agencies have concluded their investigation into the death of Anthony Turner on June 15 in Temple. Incident. Temple Police Department units were dispatched to the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend at approximately 7:48...
KLTV
Bell County officials searching for missing teen
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager, according to their Facebook. Her name is Yuliana Garcia, 17, and was last seen leaving her home in the Temple area on November 10th. She is described as Hispanic with...
Reward offered for information on death of Fort Hood Soldier
QUANTICO, Virginia (FOX 44) – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward of $5,000 for credible information leading to the identification of the vehicle and person(s) involved in an accident in August resulting in the death of a Fort Hood Soldier. Investigators are looking for a silver or dark gray […]
Killeen, Texas Just Had 17th Murder of 2022, Police Searching For Suspect
Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help as they investigate the 17th homicide of the year in Killeen, Texas. A 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and later died of his injuries, but there are currently no suspects in custody. Murder in Killeen, Texas. The press...
Two men indicted in the murder of Killeen woman visiting son's cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas — UPDATE: Demario Jabar Moore, 20, and Christin Lamar Weston, 18, were indicted Wednesday for the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia, according to Killeen Police Department. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell County District Attorney Office charged the teenager with murder, according to reports. Officers...
WacoTrib.com
Waco teen indicted in 2021 shooting death of University High quarterback
A Waco teen was indicted Thursday in the 2021 shooting death of a University High School student athlete. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on charges of second-degree felony manslaughter in connection to the May 14, 2021, shooting of Tydreun Felder at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle. Hall has been free on a $75,000 bond following his arrest last year.
KWTX
Killeen police search for missing man
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. Kenneth Earl Hudgeons, 57, was last seen in the 4600 block of Mildred Avenue. Anyone with information on Kenneth’s whereabouts is to call the department at 254-501-8830.
fox44news.com
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
Central Texas family 'pleads for justice' in unsolved murder of 19-year-old
"Who gave you the right to take the life of somebody else for your own pleasure?" A Central Texas family is still pleading for justice in the unsolved murder of 19-year-old Alondra Santiago.
KWTX
Waco teenager indicted in death of high school athlete
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who said he was trying to clear a jammed pistol when it fired and caused the death of a University High School two-sport athlete in May 2021 was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on a second-degree...
fox44news.com
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Falls County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, which occurred on Highway 7 – near FM 2958, just east of Marlin. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that the victim – identified as Christopher Yarbro, of Robinson – was struck by the vehicle and pronounced dead. The next of kin has been notified.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
27 cars involved in 2 days of crashes on same stretch of I-35 in Round Rock
Both crashes sent one person each to local hospitals with minor injuries, said Round Rock Police.
WacoTrib.com
Waco Animal Shelter remains closed more than two weeks after distemper outbreak
Waco Animal Shelter will remain closed until further notice, more than two weeks after it closed because of a canine distemper outbreak, city of Waco shelter director Trey Buzbee said. The closure, announced Oct. 28 and originally intended to end this past Friday, applies not only to the public surrender...
WacoTrib.com
Veterans advocate runs rain-canceled Waco parade on a scooter
Rain and lightning might have officially canceled the McLennan County Veterans Day parade Friday morning, but the elements did not deter local veterans advocate Bill Mahon from leading his own parade. At the 11 a.m. start time of the parade, after most of the 3,000 expected participants had already gone...
KWTX
Man found guilty of setting puppy on fire, left in Killeen dumpster to appear in sentencing trial
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the suspects involved in an animal cruelty case that involved setting a puppy on fire is set to appear at a sentencing trial on Tuesday. Alex Manuel Cruz will appear in a Bell County courtroom. In April Cruz and Kieshsaw Rodriguez Aquino were indicted...
