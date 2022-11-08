Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 9, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 9, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------ comp is practicing yoga - they can hear a homeless male subj downstairs coughing. ------------------------------------------------------ 22-L17316 Disabled Vehicle. Incident Address: 4th Ave & E Main St. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported:...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, November 8, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Tuesday, November 8, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3170 Burglary/Intrusion Alarm. 01:06:30. Incident Address: BOOZER RD, ROSALIA, WA 99170. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary alarm. Responsible party called and canceled law enforcement response. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments / 0