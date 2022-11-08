Read full article on original website
Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida
Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
Recruits coming out to see Cadillac Williams and Auburn
A sellout crowd is on tap inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night as Auburn welcomes in Texas A&M for interim coach and beloved former player Cadillac Williams’s first game in charge. As the fans rally around Williams and support this Tigers football team down the stretch, a terrific group...
Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
How long could Bob Huggins be coaching for WVU?
On Thursday, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked what it would mean to him to get to 1,000 wins. Given where he sits currently (917), that would require a few more years of coaching the Mountaineers to get to that point. So, the natural follow up is - how long could Huggins coach? He addressed both of those topics in the video above.
DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in 2023, expected to announce soon with all signs pointing to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is expected to put an end to his recruitment and make an official announcement next week, as early as Monday (Nov. 14), a source tells 247Sports. When the announcement comes, it is expected that Wagner will officially declare for...
Urban Meyer exits Fox set during Ohio State vs. Indiana football game, 'under the weather'
Urban Meyer left the Fox's set at halftime of Ohio State's game against Indiana Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fox host Rob Stone made the announcement during the halftime show, which was live from the Horseshow, with Ohio State leading Indiana 28-7. “Coach Urban Meyer, we sent him...
Florida's flip of Jaden Rashada could prove to be a championship-level recruiting win
No matter how good recruiting is going, and recruiting has been going very well for Florida since Billy Napier and the new staff took over in Gainesville, you can typically only go as far as the quarterback room takes you. And Napier has plans of restoring every bit of glory...
Kansas State vs. Baylor: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: McLane Stadium (45,140) Adam Alexander (Play-by-Play), Devin Gardner (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. Odds: Baylor -2.5, O/U 52. THE STORYLINES. 1) A week after...
Injury Update: USC WR Jordan Addison, LB Ralen Goforth in; WR Mario Williams, LB Eric Gentry out vs. Colorado
USC third-year sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison and fourth-year junior linebacker Ralen Goforth will play Friday against Colorado. Both players were dressed and moving well in pregame warmups. USC second-year sophomore wide receiver Mario Williams was also fully dressed in warmups but is out for Friday's game. He was observed...
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
A&M commit Tyler White talks close relationship with Nik Constantinou, rest of Aggie staff
Texas A&M commit Tyler White remained perfect for his career inside Dragon Stadium as Southlake Carroll rolled to a 52-13 victory over Crowley on Thursday night in the first round of the playoffs. White was converted all six of his extra point opportunities while also kicking a short field late...
Five keys to the game: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington
It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys for No. 6 Oregon's rivalry game with No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2). The Ducks (8-1, 6-0) have won eight straight games and sit atop the Pac-12 standings, while the Huskies can carve out a their own path to a conference title game appearance with a win on Saturday despite losses to UCLA and Arizona State earlier this season.
Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
Late Kick: Tennessee bounces back in a big way against Missouri
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines the upset potential in the Missouri vs Tennessee game.
How to Watch: Missouri vs. No. 5 Tennessee
No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) is back in action tomorrow afternoon following a humbling trip to Athens last weekend where it lost to newly-ranked No. 1 Georgia 27-13. The Vols now return home to Knoxville to face Missouri (4-5, 2-4) on Senior Day inside of Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on CBS.
Louisville basketball: Kenny Payne says Cardinals were 'out-coached' in Bellarmine loss
Bellarmine and Louisville share the same city, but the hierarchy was never in question. Until Wednesday. Bellarmine upset Louisville, 67-66, in Kenny Payne's first game as Cardinals coach. It was arguably the biggest win in Bellarmine's history. When Louisville lost to Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition play, Payne had to deal with some adversity. But the season-opening loss to Bellarmine represents a whole new weight for Louisville's new coach to bear.
Live Updates: Iowa State 14, Oklahoma State 10
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is back home inside Boone Pickens Stadium for the first time in three weeks as it prepares to host Iowa State on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPNU. The Cowboys are looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2015, while the Cyclones are trying to get one more win closer to securing bowl eligibility. Follow below for live updates, highlights, scores and stats as Oklahoma State takes on Iowa State:
LSU looking for their next QB to replace Jayden Daniels | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna details why LSU may need to consider finding a QB with a similar skillset to Jayden Daniels in order to ensure future success in the coming years.
