On Thursday, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked what it would mean to him to get to 1,000 wins. Given where he sits currently (917), that would require a few more years of coaching the Mountaineers to get to that point. So, the natural follow up is - how long could Huggins coach? He addressed both of those topics in the video above.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO