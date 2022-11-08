ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeking Sharpshooters for Elk Dispersal at Great Sand Dunes National Park

The state of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park is the place for any self-proclaimed “sharpshooters” to immediately head to if you’re interested in hunting elk. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for “qualified volunteers” to help hunt. They need help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge.
Auto thief sheds light on Colorado's car theft epidemic

Hondo Underwood, 33, speaks openly about his criminal past, stealing cars in Colorado at a prodigious clip. "I can steal your vehicle while you're sitting on your couch. By the time you look out and comprehend what I'm doing, I'm already driving off in your vehicle," said Underwood, during an interview with CBS News Colorado.Now reformed and on a different, more positive path, Underwood agreed to discuss what he used to do and how he did it, in an effort to help Colorado vehicle owners avoid having their cars, trucks and SUVs stolen. Underwood is now married with three daughters and...
Democrat Yadira Caraveo defeats Barb Kirkmeyer in Colorado's 8th CD | ELECTION NIGHT 2022

Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician, has won the election to represent Colorado's new 8th Congressional District, defeating Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer in a race that came down to the wire. The race likely lived up to its billing as the most competitive congressional seat in the state, with the contest remaining as tight as a drum as the vote count continued into Wednesday evening. Minutes before...
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado.

