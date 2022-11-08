Read full article on original website
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeking Sharpshooters for Elk Dispersal at Great Sand Dunes National Park
The state of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park is the place for any self-proclaimed “sharpshooters” to immediately head to if you’re interested in hunting elk. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for “qualified volunteers” to help hunt. They need help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge.
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
7 things to know about Colorado's 'magic mushroom' initiative
Yesterday, Coloradans voted on Proposition 122, also known as the Natural Medicine Act, which dealt with the topic of legalizing the use of psychedelic mushrooms. While the verdict is still out on whether or not the ballot item has officially passed, early signs seem to indicate that it will. Here...
Auto thief sheds light on Colorado's car theft epidemic
Hondo Underwood, 33, speaks openly about his criminal past, stealing cars in Colorado at a prodigious clip. "I can steal your vehicle while you're sitting on your couch. By the time you look out and comprehend what I'm doing, I'm already driving off in your vehicle," said Underwood, during an interview with CBS News Colorado.Now reformed and on a different, more positive path, Underwood agreed to discuss what he used to do and how he did it, in an effort to help Colorado vehicle owners avoid having their cars, trucks and SUVs stolen. Underwood is now married with three daughters and...
Democrat Yadira Caraveo defeats Barb Kirkmeyer in Colorado's 8th CD | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician, has won the election to represent Colorado's new 8th Congressional District, defeating Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer in a race that came down to the wire. The race likely lived up to its billing as the most competitive congressional seat in the state, with the contest remaining as tight as a drum as the vote count continued into Wednesday evening. Minutes before...
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
