Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Ammunition maker to invest $60M in Georgia plant, hiring 600
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — An Italian-owned company will invest $60 million in coastal Georgia to build a plant to make and distribute ammunition, with plans to hire 600 people. Norma Precision will build its facility near the site of the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County, just northwest of the Georgia coastal city of Savannah.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Citrus County Chronicle
Georgia's dogged and focused Kemp overcomes Trump and Abrams
ATLANTA (AP) — First, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp shrugged off being targeted by former President Donald Trump. Then the Republican incumbent wore down Democratic superstar Stacey Abrams for a second time, culminating in a decisive Tuesday election victory.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 6:51 p.m. EST
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. If Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto finishes ahead, her party will have a majority in the upper chamber thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. If Republican challenger Adam Laxalt wins, the GOP will have a shot at picking up its 51st Senate seat and a straight majority in next month's Georgia runoff election. Election officials were hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of ballots to determine the race’s winner, with the state’s largest county saying it hoped to be effectively done by the evening.
Citrus County Chronicle
Turner's late TD pass sends UConn past No. 19 Liberty 36-33
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Zion Turner came to UConn with dreams of leading the struggling program back into the mix for a bowl. Little did he know it’d happen so fast. The freshman quarterback connected with Kevens Clercius for a 30-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter Saturday, leading UConn to a 36-33 win over No. 19 Liberty.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kelley: Democrats have work to do after election showing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Democrats saw disappointing results in Tuesday's election as the party continues to struggle to find its footing after the defeat of former U.S. Sen Doug Jones. Democratic candidates in statewide races were held to about 30% of the vote on Tuesday, about 10 percentage...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seton Hall defeats St. Peter's 80-44
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Shaheen Holloway insists there weren’t any added emotions going into the game vs. St. Peter’s. While it was a reunion with the team he turned into last March’s college basketball darling and put him on the head coaching map, it was just any other game to the 46-year-old.
Comments / 0