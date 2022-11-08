Communities In Schools of Houston receives Presidential Award of Excellence for supporting community recovery efforts in Uvalde

Read full article on original website
thekatynews.com
The Buckingham Names Cynthia Lamison as Healthcare Administrator
The Buckingham, a premier senior living community in Houston, is pleased to announce Cynthia Lamison, LNFA, RN BSN, as its new healthcare administrator. As the healthcare administrator for The Buckingham, she is tasked with ensuring safety, compliance and best care practices for the assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing levels of living at The Buckingham.
thekatynews.com
Grunfos, a Full Range Supplier of Pumps, Officially Open
Nov. 2, 2022 marked the official opening of the new regional headquarters of Grundfos 902 Koomey Rd. Brookshire, TX. Grundfos is a global water technology manufacturer. Eric Boutot, Grundfos Americas vice president of regional operations said the new Americas Regional Center will strengthen our proximity between important sales areas and production hubs in North and South America, while fostering creativity for innovative applications and solutions.
thekatynews.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston breaks ground on new Club in Rosenberg, part of the Fort Bend County Community Center
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BCGHC) held a ceremonial groundbreaking event Nov. 3 for construction of a new Boys & Girls Club as part of the future Fort Bend County Community Center in Rosenberg. This brings the total number of clubs in Fort Bend County to five. The two-story, 20,000 square foot building is on land owned by nonprofit Attack Poverty, which works in partnership with BGCGH to serve the community.
Click2Houston.com
“The fight goes on”: Families of Uvalde shooting victims hoped for change that didn’t come
UVALDE — Veronica and Jerry Mata, whose daughter Tess was one of the 19 students killed in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, arrived at a bustling local bar and grill for an Election Day watch party Tuesday evening feeling nervously excited. They were there to support their...
Texan dies from suspected electrocution near Election Day polling place
They were reportedly electrocuted while working at a nearby park.
KSAT 12
Balling for Uvalde event loses backing from Robb Elementary victims’ families
UVALDE, Texas – There was a larger-than-life announcement on Oct. 13 in Uvalde. “There’s going to be two events in 2023 -- the Super Bowl and the Balling for Uvalde World Weekend, trust me,” Nathan Baller, founder of the Baller Academy said the day of the announcement.
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
fox7austin.com
Uvalde school shooting: Call logs released between Gov. Abbott, Texas DPS director
AUSTIN, Texas - New call logs were released regarding the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. State Senator Roland Gutierrez released call logs between Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw showing a lack of urgency from the governor. Gutierrez says he has had the logs...
KSAT 12
Uvalde County Commissioner Precinct 2 election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day votes will come in later in the night. Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.
fox26houston.com
Abbott and Patrick widen lead over challengers in early voting polling - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - It is finally time to "choose", in Harris County, throughout the Lone Star state, and across the entire nation. Here in Texas where the border is in crisis, elective abortion has been banned, school children have been massacred, and the power grid failed, a majority of Texans appear "inclined" as they say to "dance with who brung them."
keranews.org
Despite outrage over the Robb Elementary mass shooting, Uvalde residents voted to keep the state’s GOP in power
In the aftermath of the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school in May, calls for gun-law reform reached a fever pitch as outraged Texans blamed state leaders and the firearm policies they champion for being partly responsible for the massacre. On Tuesday, however, the outrage that still exists for...
'We’re not going to fold': Families of Uvalde victims not backing down on fight for change after election results
UVALDE, Texas — Families of Uvalde shooting victims expressed disappointment and frustration over Tuesday night’s election results, but they’re not backing down from continuing to fight for change and accountability. Uvalde County residents overwhelmingly supported Gov. Greg Abbott who garnered 60% of the vote, defeating Democrat challenger...
thekatynews.com
Houston Symphony Presents Disney’S Fantasia For A Magical Thanksgiving Weekend, November 25–27
This Thanksgiving weekend, the Houston Symphony brings to life the magical classic that’s captivated generations—Disney’s animated film Fantasia. November 25–27, Conductor Brett Mitchell leads the orchestra through the iconic film score while animation fills the giant screen at Jones Hall. Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, families and music-lovers alike can experience the magic of favorites like Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Pomp and Circumstance, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, and, of course, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Tickets are available now at houstonsymphony.org/fantasia.
