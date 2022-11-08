ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Communities In Schools of Houston receives Presidential Award of Excellence for supporting community recovery efforts in Uvalde

 2 days ago
thekatynews.com

The Buckingham Names Cynthia Lamison as Healthcare Administrator

The Buckingham, a premier senior living community in Houston, is pleased to announce Cynthia Lamison, LNFA, RN BSN, as its new healthcare administrator. As the healthcare administrator for The Buckingham, she is tasked with ensuring safety, compliance and best care practices for the assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing levels of living at The Buckingham.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Grunfos, a Full Range Supplier of Pumps, Officially Open

Nov. 2, 2022 marked the official opening of the new regional headquarters of Grundfos 902 Koomey Rd. Brookshire, TX. Grundfos is a global water technology manufacturer. Eric Boutot, Grundfos Americas vice president of regional operations said the new Americas Regional Center will strengthen our proximity between important sales areas and production hubs in North and South America, while fostering creativity for innovative applications and solutions.
BROOKSHIRE, TX
thekatynews.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston breaks ground on new Club in Rosenberg, part of the Fort Bend County Community Center

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BCGHC) held a ceremonial groundbreaking event Nov. 3 for construction of a new Boys & Girls Club as part of the future Fort Bend County Community Center in Rosenberg. This brings the total number of clubs in Fort Bend County to five. The two-story, 20,000 square foot building is on land owned by nonprofit Attack Poverty, which works in partnership with BGCGH to serve the community.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'We’re not going to fold': Families of Uvalde victims not backing down on fight for change after election results

UVALDE, Texas — Families of Uvalde shooting victims expressed disappointment and frustration over Tuesday night’s election results, but they’re not backing down from continuing to fight for change and accountability. Uvalde County residents overwhelmingly supported Gov. Greg Abbott who garnered 60% of the vote, defeating Democrat challenger...
UVALDE, TX
thekatynews.com

Houston Symphony Presents Disney’S Fantasia For A Magical Thanksgiving Weekend, November 25–27

This Thanksgiving weekend, the Houston Symphony brings to life the magical classic that’s captivated generations—Disney’s animated film Fantasia. November 25–27, Conductor Brett Mitchell leads the orchestra through the iconic film score while animation fills the giant screen at Jones Hall. Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, families and music-lovers alike can experience the magic of favorites like Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Pomp and Circumstance, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, and, of course, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Tickets are available now at houstonsymphony.org/fantasia.
HOUSTON, TX

