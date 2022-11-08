Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
KCCI.com
A coup on chicken coops: Residents in this Iowa town told to get rid of birds
OGDEN, Iowa — A fowl situation is brewing in Ogden. Residents who own chickens are being told the birds must fly the coop. They received letters last month informing them it is unlawful to keep livestock within the city. Which goes against what they say city officials previously told...
A grand new place on Grand Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
KCCI.com
Black Cat Ice Cream's 'Killer Bee' named best flavor in Midwest
DES MOINES, Iowa — Black Cat Ice Cream in Des Moines won Flavor of the Year for the Midwest region at the North American Ice Cream Association's annual conference. The winning flavor, "Killer Bee," won against around 100 other flavors. Black Cat owner Alex Carter tells KCCI they developed...
Des Moines Business Record
McClelland announces departure from ICON
Maggie McClelland, the director of ICON Water Trails since July 2021, has announced that she will leave the organization to pursue her own consulting business. McClelland’s last day with ICON will be this Friday, Nov. 11. She has been working on the project since she joined the Great Outdoors...
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
Valley stuns Dowling, SEP runs away
In the class 5A Iowa state football semifinals, West Des Moines Valley rallied to edge rival Dowling Catholic on a gutsy, go-for-broke 2-point conversion, while Southeast Polk returns to the championship it won last year. SEP turned back Johnston, 35-14. Full highlights from both games, and post-game interviews included.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Soll Apartment property sold to New York investment group
A New York investment group has purchased property in Des Moines that includes the Soll Apartments at 2301 Ingersoll Ave., Polk County real estate records show. Spruce Properties, a New York City-based professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, paid $32.87 million for the property, which includes 2.2 acres. Spruce Properties bought the property through an entity it manages, Soll Owner LLC.
Des Moines Business Record
$35 million, 174-unit apartment project underway in Waukee
Site work is underway in Waukee on West Light, a 174-unit apartment project on a nearly 8-acre parcel located north of Hickman Road and east of Northeast Alice's Road. Caliber Iowa LLC is the project's developer. Architectural rendering by JCorp. PHOTO BELOW: The aerial photo below of the site work is looking north from Hickman Road. Photo special to the Business Record.
drake.edu
Mediacom TV Outage – Update
Yesterday ITS has been made aware that the Mediacom Television signal is no longer broadcasting across campus. Mediacom was not able to get into the space today to work on the issue, they are planning on coming to campus tomorrow morning (Nov. 10th) to begin troubleshooting and working on restoring television feeds across campus.
KCCI.com
Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations
WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
weareiowa.com
Medical issue eyed as cause of serious Des Moines crash Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 4/6 Iowa at Drake
Download Hawkeyes Mobile App Game Notes (PDF) Listen Live Live Stats Watch Live. Opponent No. 4/6 Iowa (2-0, 0-0) at Drake (1-0, 0-0) • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • Second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa teen charged after assaulting victim with a pencil
ROLAND, Iowa — In Story County, a Roland-Story High School student is charged in an assault case. 17-year-old Kade Blume faces one count of felony assault as an adult. Story County investigators say earlier this year Blume stripped the clothes off the victim and assaulted the victim with a pencil.
Iowa State Daily
Neighborhood Liquor & Smoke denied renewed liquor license
The Ames City Council moved to not renew Neighborhood Liquor & Smokes’ liquor license at the advice of Ames Police Chief Geoff Huff. The Neighborhood can appeal the council’s decision to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, but if they are denied for a second time, then they can appeal to an Administrative Law Judge. If they are denied again, then they can appeal to the Director of the Alcoholic Beverages Division. If they are denied again, they can conclusively appeal to the District Courts.
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
Radio Iowa
Multiple suspects arrested in kidnapping and assault
Five people are now jailed and more arrests are expected in what Des Moines police say was a drug-related kidnapping. On Monday night, a 20-year-old Des Moines man was reported missing as rumors swirled he’d been kidnapped. On Tuesday morning, investigators found evidence the unidentified man had been held...
