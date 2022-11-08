Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
klkntv.com
Devan Kipyego Joins Brother at Iowa State
Two St. Raphael student-athletes signing their National Letter of Intent Thursday, including state cross country champion Devan Kipyego. Devan announcing he’s joining older brother Darius as part of the track & field program at Iowa State. Pedro Mayol also announcing Thursday his commitment to UMass Lowell.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 4/6 Iowa at Drake
Download Hawkeyes Mobile App Game Notes (PDF) Listen Live Live Stats Watch Live. Opponent No. 4/6 Iowa (2-0, 0-0) at Drake (1-0, 0-0) • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • Second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top...
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones tested by Southern’s pressure
After a contentious first half, No. 8 Iowa State re-discovered its rhythm en route to a win over Southern Thursday night. A standout performance from junior Lexi Donarski helped the Cyclones during their shooting slump. Unlike its matchup against Cleveland State, Iowa State was forced to work around tight, on-ball...
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
STILLWATER, Okla. — It has been seven years since Oklahoma State last had a three-game losing streak. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) will try to avoid that on Saturday as they welcome Iowa State to town. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) recently snapped a five-game losing skid — their longest winless streak since 2016 — with a victory over West Virginia in Ames.
A grand new place on Grand Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
kniakrls.com
Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds
Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. There will be a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, November 21st at 10 a.m. at the...
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
KCCI.com
Black Cat Ice Cream's 'Killer Bee' named best flavor in Midwest
DES MOINES, Iowa — Black Cat Ice Cream in Des Moines won Flavor of the Year for the Midwest region at the North American Ice Cream Association's annual conference. The winning flavor, "Killer Bee," won against around 100 other flavors. Black Cat owner Alex Carter tells KCCI they developed...
KCCI.com
Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations
WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Soll Apartment property sold to New York investment group
A New York investment group has purchased property in Des Moines that includes the Soll Apartments at 2301 Ingersoll Ave., Polk County real estate records show. Spruce Properties, a New York City-based professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, paid $32.87 million for the property, which includes 2.2 acres. Spruce Properties bought the property through an entity it manages, Soll Owner LLC.
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District race too close to call
The hotly contested race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn to represent Iowa's Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives is still too close to call Wednesday morning according to NBC News.
KCRG.com
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
KCCI.com
Mahaska County moves full speed ahead on Northwest Highway 63 bypass project
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — It's full speed ahead for a new bypass project in Mahaska County. Right now, U.S. Highway 63 runs through the middle of Oskaloosa. The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors approved a predesign agreement this Monday that would allow a new bypass to take traffic around the city and connect to Highway 163.
wvik.org
Republicans Win Scott County
"People believe in these candidates. They know they're going to take our county, state, and nation in the right direction. They just have a lot of support because people know that our country needs to be going in a different direction and these are the people that will help make that change."
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
