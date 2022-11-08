ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu

The latest CDC flu report is exactly what doctors have been bracing for. The map shows the Southeastern and South-Central states reporting the highest levels of flu activity nationwide, and Tennessee is among them.
Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

On Monday, Nov. 7, State Capitol Reporter Chris O'Brien sat down with Governor Bill Lee while the pair rode on his campaign RV to his final stop in Franklin.
Lebanon man remembers being a child POW during WWII in the Philippines

Bill Leslie was only 4-years-old when Japanese soldiers raided his family's home in the Philippines during WWII.
WWII pilot recalls crash landing on D-Day, now 101-years-old

Navigating a map at his home in Bellevue, U.S. Army Air Corps pilot Jerry Neal recalls detailed missions serving with the 8th Air Force in WWII.
Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law

Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state.
Veterans Day parade in downtown Nashville

Veterans Day parade in downtown Nashville
At least 2 dead as Nicole moves north

At least 2 dead as Nicole moves north
Russia withdraws from city in Ukraine

Russia withdraws from city in Ukraine
Tennessee bill could criminalize drag show performances

TENNESSEE — A bill filed in Tennessee could add punishments to people who participated drag shows where children are present. SB003 creates an offense for a person who participates in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in an area where it can be seen by a minor. Adult cabaret performances include topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, and male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a sexual interest.
Here are the dates and limits for this year’s Deer season in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – A hunting tradition in continues next weekend as deer season opens up in Tennessee. The season traditionally begins the Saturday before Thanksgiving and that will be November 19th this year. “Deer hunting season is one of our state’s most cherished traditions,” said Jason Maxedon, Executive Director...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
