WKRN
Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu
Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu

The latest CDC flu report is exactly what doctors have been bracing for. The map shows the Southeastern and South-Central states reporting the highest levels of flu activity nationwide, and Tennessee is among them.
WKRN
Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

On Monday, Nov. 7, State Capitol Reporter Chris O'Brien sat down with Governor Bill Lee while the pair rode on his campaign RV to his final stop in Franklin.
WKRN
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms

Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade.
WKRN
Lebanon man remembers being a child POW during WWII in the Philippines
Lebanon man remembers being a child POW during WWII in the Philippines

Bill Leslie was only 4-years-old when Japanese soldiers raided his family's home in the Philippines during WWII.
WKRN
WWII pilot recalls crash landing on D-Day, now 101-years-old
WWII pilot recalls crash landing on D-Day, now 101-years-old

Navigating a map at his home in Bellevue, U.S. Army Air Corps pilot Jerry Neal recalls detailed missions serving with the 8th Air Force in WWII.
Tennessee National Guard soldiers return home from deployment on Veterans Day
The soldiers returning home are part of the TN National Guard's 268th Military Police Company based in Millington.
WKRN
Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law
Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law

Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state.
WKRN
Veterans Day parade in downtown Nashville
Veterans Day parade in downtown Nashville
WKRN
At least 2 dead as Nicole moves north
At least 2 dead as Nicole moves north
WKRN
Williamson County K-9 helps Internet Crimes Task Force indict 15 people over summer
Williamson County K-9 helps Internet Crimes Task Force indict 15 people over summer

It can take as little as a few seconds for an eight-year-old black lab name Remi to sniff out an SD card or even a cell phone.
WKRN
Russia withdraws from city in Ukraine
Russia withdraws from city in Ukraine
To serve his country or go to jail? That was the choice one Vietnam veteran had to make
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Vietnam War veteran at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home said he was given a choice, to serve his country or go to jail. 71-year-old Daniel Moneymaker spends most of his free time casting a line, but when he was in college, Moneymaker was a bit of a troublemaker. “We took over […]
WKRN
Judge Jackson speaks on preliminary hearing in Jaylen McCollough case
Judge Andrew Jackson VI speaks on the McCollough case and rules for it to be bound over to a grand jury in the preliminary hearing for UT football player Jaylen McCollough in Knox County court on Nov. 10, 2022. WATE Digital. Judge Jackson speaks on preliminary hearing in Jaylen …
WBBJ
Tennessee efforts to address human trafficking earn top national ranking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One organization has named Tennessee’s efforts to address human trafficking as the best in the nation. Shared Hope International, an agency aiming to bring healing and hope to victims of sex trafficking, highlighted the state’s efforts through the release of their State Report Cards.
Veteran shares experience in Germany during WWII
"They said, 'nearly every time we cross the English Channel, we lose a ship.' Now, that's when I started getting scared,"
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 11-13
There are some free events to attend this weekend, including events that honor the U.S. military.
WTVC
Tennessee bill could criminalize drag show performances
TENNESSEE — A bill filed in Tennessee could add punishments to people who participated drag shows where children are present. SB003 creates an offense for a person who participates in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in an area where it can be seen by a minor. Adult cabaret performances include topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, and male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a sexual interest.
WDEF
Here are the dates and limits for this year’s Deer season in Tennessee
NASHVILLE (WDEF) – A hunting tradition in continues next weekend as deer season opens up in Tennessee. The season traditionally begins the Saturday before Thanksgiving and that will be November 19th this year. “Deer hunting season is one of our state’s most cherished traditions,” said Jason Maxedon, Executive Director...
Tennessee Election Results: Key races to watch | November 8, 2022
Track election results in some of the key races for Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
WKRN
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
