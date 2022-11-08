Read full article on original website
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
MLB
Dodgers decline Justin Turner's 2023 option
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers made their first big decision of the offseason, choosing to decline Justin Turner’s $16 million 2023 club option on Thursday, which made the two-time All-Star third baseman a free agent. Despite declining the option and paying a $2 million buyout, the Dodgers said Tuesday...
MLB
How Díaz's record deal with Mets came together
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome back to the Mets Beat newsletter! Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007, including the past 13 seasons full-time on the beat.
MLB
Cubs extend qualifying offer to Contreras
CHICAGO -- Willson Contreras is facing free agency after exiting Chicago as the longest-tenured player in the organization. The Cubs have now formally offered a scenario in which the All-Star catcher can stay for at least one more season. On Thursday, the Cubs took the expected step of extending Contreras...
MLB
Mariners' Macko perfect to help send Peoria to play-in game
MESA, Ariz. -- The Peoria Javelinas didn't have to be perfect to wrap up the final playoff berth in the Arizona Fall League. But they nearly were. The Javelinas got within two outs of a seven-inning perfect game against the Mesa Solar Sox on Thursday before second baseman Zack Gelof (Athletics No. 3, MLB No. 94) lined a 98-mph fastball from right-hander Amos Willingham (Nationals) into the left-center gap for a double.
MLB
Bucs bestow final '22 awards on pair of top prospects
The Pirates announced their final batch of Minor League awards, naming Endy Rodriguez the Honus Wagner Player of the Year -- which honors the Pirates Minor Leaguer who put together the most impressive overall season -- and Quinn Priester the Bob Friend Pitcher of the Year. The announcement was made...
MLB
World Series champ Astros, GM James Click part ways
HOUSTON -- The World Series champion Astros are in search of a new general manager after owner Jim Crane announced Friday that James Click wouldn’t return for the 2023 season. “We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Crane said in a statement. “We have had great success in...
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MLB
Trevino, Arenado named '22 Platinum Glove winners
The winners of the Rawlings Platinum Glove Awards, given to the best defensive player in both the American League and National League, were announced Friday. Yankees catcher Jose Trevino won the Platinum Glove in the AL, while Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado took home the honor for the sixth consecutive year in the NL.
MLB
Steinbrenner updates Yankees' talks with Judge
NEW YORK -- Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said that he has had “more than one” conversation with Aaron Judge since the end of the club’s postseason run, adding that he considered those talks to have been “very positive.”. Steinbrenner spoke to the YES Network’s...
MLB
How Mariners can make impact additions this offseason
SEATTLE -- Free agency began on Thursday at 2 p.m. PT, meaning that the Mariners are open for business, and it’s a perfect time for a state of the roster update before things really get moving. What kind of help do the Mariners need? Will they be active in...
MLB
Pérez receives qualifying offer from Rangers
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers have extended left-hander Martín Pérez the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer as expected on Thursday. The deadline for Pérez to accept the qualifying offer is Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT. The lefty is coming off a career year in his second stint with...
MLB
Mets pick up Carrasco's 2023 option
NEW YORK -- The Mets looked inward in their search for rotation depth on Thursday, exercising the $14 million club option on Carlos Carrasco’s contract for the 2023 season. Although Carrasco is coming off a relative down year in which he produced a 3.97 ERA in 29 starts, he still managed to finish third on the team with 152 innings. That alone gave the Mets significant reason to bring back Carrasco, considering their lack of starting pitching depth entering the offseason. The team’s current rotation consists of Max Scherzer, Carrasco, David Peterson and Tylor Megill, with others expected to join that group through free agency or trades.
MLB
Which Yankees prospects stole the show in '22?
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Though the Yankees’ postseason run fell four victories shy of reaching the World Series, the 2022 pennant chase provided opportunities for several young prospects to make an impact at the big league level, including shortstop Oswald Peraza, who could figure prominently into the club’s 2023 plans.
MLB
As GM Meetings wrap, 1 move expected to light Hot Stove
LAS VEGAS -- The General Managers Meetings won’t be remembered for one significant transaction, but when we ultimately review the 2022-23 offseason, much of the movement could look like a chain reaction that started with one move: Aaron Judge’s contract. Judge isn’t just the best free agent available...
MLB
Who are Braves' SS options this offseason?
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Maybe I’m a glutton for punishment. But despite what happened to Freddie Freeman last year, I’m still thinking free agent Dansby Swanson ends up staying with the Braves.
MLB
How will the Guardians attack the offseason?
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome to the latest edition of the Guardians Newsletter! It may be the offseason, but the fun here doesn’t have to stop. Just a reminder, I’m Mandy Bell and I just wrapped up my fourth season covering Cleveland for MLB.com. OK, let’s get into the good stuff.
MLB
What Treinen's surgery means for Dodgers' bullpen
LOS ANGELES – Dodgers right-hander Blake Treinen underwent right shoulder labrum and rotator cuff repair surgery on Friday, and his availability for the 2023 season is now in jeopardy. Though the Dodgers didn’t release a timeframe for Treinen’s return, the surgery’s recovery time is about 10 months. If that’s...
MLB
These Rangers awarded for '22 by local BBWAA
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers announced their 2022 award winners, as voted on by the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, on Thursday afternoon. • Player of the Year: 1B Nathaniel Lowe. • Pitcher of the Year: LHP Martín Pérez. • Rookie of the Year:...
MLB
Verlander can join list of oldest Cy Young winners
Winning a Cy Young Award at any age or stage in one’s career is, of course, always a monumental achievement. Being among the oldest pitchers to be honored for such prowess? That’s even more impressive. This is of particular relevance in 2022, with 39-year-old Justin Verlander announced as...
MLB
Braves extend qualifying offer to Swanson
ATLANTA -- Now that Dansby Swanson has received his qualifying offer from the Braves, he will now learn exactly how profitable the free agent market might be. The Braves extended a qualifying offer to Swanson before Thursday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline. This was a procedural move that guarantees Atlanta will receive Draft pick compensation if the veteran shortstop opts to sign elsewhere.
