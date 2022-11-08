ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students, faculty flock to Krach for Election Day

Red, white and blue signs decorated the Krach Leadership Center’s lawn Tuesday along with a line of people waiting to vote for their favorite candidates, stretching farther down the hall as the day progressed.

Signs for different campaigns where placed outside of Krach Leadership Center, one of four West Lafayette Election Day polling locations. Nina Taylor | Senior Photographer

Owen Adler, a first-year engineering student, and Kevin Mumford, an economics professor, stood alongside them with signs of their own.

First-year engineering student Owen Adler holds a campaign sign for Republican state representative candidate Fred Duttlinger. Adler credits Duttlinger for getting him involved in politics, saying he canvassed for Duttlinger over the summer. Nina Taylor | Senior Photographer

“I just voted,” Adler said just after noon while holding up a sign supporting Fred Duttlinger, a Republican candidate running for state representative. “Duttlinger brought me into politics. I worked for him this past summer, canvassing door to door.”

He expressed support for Duttlinger’s attitude toward teachers.

“Taxpayer dollars should be used to support teachers, the ones who influence the next generations of Hoosiers,” Adler said.

Kevin Mumford has personal stakes in this election. He carried a sign in honor of Dacia Mumford, a non-partisan candidate for the West Lafayette School Board and his wife. His other sign of support was for his friend Angie James, another non-partisan candidate for the West Lafayette School Board.

“(Dacia Mumford’s) work to make information more accessible in response to school board decisions made behind closed doors is important,” Mumford said. “It’s dangerous when races are uncontested.”

Kevin Mumford, a  West Lafayette resident and economics professor,  holds signs supporting Dacia Mumford, his wife, and Angie James, his friend. Nina Taylor | Senior Photographer

At 12:30 p.m., Mumford looked inside the glass doors from his post outside.

“(The Krach Leadership Center) is the place to vote,” he said. “Here, it’s only a 10- to 15-minute wait. At city hall, it’s 45 minutes.”

By late afternoon, wait time at the Krach reached 50 minutes as the day, and the line, grew longer.

Laura Bras, a junior in psychology, said she feels voting is an important way to participate in democracy.

“I looked at the school board this election,” she said. “I’m a townie — I grew up here — and want to improve schools. Unfortunately, a lot of the school board candidates were vague (in their campaign).”

Bras went on to describe the issues important to her, particularly abortion.

“Candidates I voted for are pro-choice,” she said.

Multiple voters mentioned abortion as a key issue they were looking at this election, many voting with one particular party based on their views on abortion.

Melissa Newell, a professor in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said she voted Democrat.

“I wish candidates would prioritize people over money,” she said. “I’m really worried about reproductive rights and protecting our LGBTQ+ community. I think religion should be out of politics.”

Macie Pelle, a senior in the Polytechnic Institute, considers their identity as they wait in line to cast their vote.

“As someone who is part of the LGBT community and someone who has a uterus, I want politicians who won’t pass laws against my body,” Pelle said. “I want transgender people and people seeking abortions to have access to safe health care.”

Many students said they felt voting is an integral part of the democratic process.

Matt Thompson, a former doctoral student, voted out of a feeling of civic duty.

Matt Thompson, a former Purdue doctoral student, said he voted "because it’s just the great thing to do."  Nina Taylor | Senior Photographer

“I saw that Indiana was below 40th in voter turnout rates and didn’t want to be part of that problem,” he said. “Climate change is an important issue.”

Gavin Duffy, a junior in biological environmental engineering, explained his motivations.

“Local elections are important because they influence the town and the state,” he said. “People should get out there and vote because not everyone can, and it’s important to the democratic process.”

 Gavin Duffy, a junior studying biological environmental engineering, said everyone who can vote should. Nina Taylor | Senior Photographer

For Fernanda Pedroza-Altamirano, a junior in food science, voting is something she’s always wanted to do. She was living in Bolivia when she turned 18, so this is her first time voting. She said it was easy to register for this election.

“I was living in a country I wasn’t born in and couldn’t vote because everything was shut down because of COVID,” she said.

Pedroza-Altamirano explained her feelings about aligning herself to a particular party.

“I know Indiana is a Republican state and when given the option between Republican, Democrat and Libertarian, I’ll vote Libertarian because it has a higher chance of winning (against Republican).”

Out of the 15 people reporters talked to throughout the afternoon, only one said they were voting Republican. The student said he’d prefer to remain anonymous, but that his biggest issues were inflation, gas prices and crime.

Some voters visit the polls out of obligation.

“I’m voting because it’s my civic duty,” Grant Miller, a first-year engineering student, said. “It’s my first time voting, so it was more of an experience.”

- Additional reporting contributed by City Editor Marco Rivero Luna

