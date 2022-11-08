Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
enidbuzz.com
Enid Resident David Mason announces intent to file for Enid Mayor
ENID, OK – Enid resident and businessman, David Mason, today announced he intends to file on December 5th as a candidate for the office of mayor. “After much consideration and encouragement from numerous people, I have decided to run for Mayor of Enid. I enjoyed my time serving as Ward 6 Commissioner and I hope to be able to be even more impactful as mayor. Enid has been an incredible community to raise a family, work, and call home.”
El Reno Tribune
Jensen, Black win local races by wide margins
Steve Jensen easily won election in the race to succeed Matt White as mayor of El Reno, besting political newcomer Phillip Church by more than 1,800 votes. Jensen will be joined on the city council…
El Reno Tribune
Council adopts plan for Sunset Drive; says goodbye to members
The El Reno City Council last week adopted a plan designed to transform Sunset Drive from Choctaw to Country Club as the “official vision of the city.” Council also said farewell to two long-serving…
El Reno Tribune
El Reno attorney elected to state bar Board of Governors
Jana L. Knott will serve a three-year term on the Oklahoma Bar Association’s Board of Governors starting January 2023. She will be part of the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors, which meets monthly…
Incumbents hold on in Cleveland County, Norman retains Dem reps
Election Day in Cleveland County saw some expected wins for incumbents but also yielded some close wins for Democrats. The post Incumbents hold on in Cleveland County, Norman retains Dem reps appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Which Texas And Oklahoma Towns Are Really Route 66 Ghost Towns?
I grew up and around Route 66. It's always been a part of my life, it seems. I've spent a lot of time flying up and down portions of the old Mother Road. So when I see lists of ghost towns on Route 66, I take an interest. Reading through...
Norman giving away 300 free trees to residents
Residents in Norman who want to beautify their properties can take part in a free tree giveaway program.
wdnonline.com
City officials give project update
During a Weatherford Area Economic Development Foundation meeting Wednesday, Economic Development Director Yolanda Creswell and Mayor Mike Brown gave a project update. “The police station is moving along. Red brick is being placed along the outside of the building. The plan is for Lyle Road and Airport Road to start in December. I have a feeling Airport Road will start in January. They did confirm Lyle Road will start in December,” Creswell said.
kosu.org
Headlines: Oklahoma election results, Idabel tornado upgraded & celebrating Veterans’ Day
Republicans keep hold of all statewide and federal offices after elections. (KOSU) Tribal leaders fail to change result for governor. (KOSU) Native Americans call for unity at Peace Walk. (NewsOK) Two Tulsa incumbent city counselors lose in runoffs. (Tulsa World) Democrat Vicky Behenna beats Kevin Calvey for Oklahoma County DA....
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
El Reno Tribune
George Decker Jr.
Funeral services for George Decker Jr. are pending with Huber-Benson Funeral Home. Mr. Decker died Nov. 9 in Oklahoma City.
This Oklahoma Town has the Largest Christmas Tree in the Nation
The largest fresh-cut Christmas tree in the Nation returns to Enid, Oklahoma this holiday season. Make plans now to attend The One, a special holiday happening that will feature concerts, arts and crafts, bands, plays, church services, show choirs, live performances of all kinds, and the largest Christmas tree in the U.S. So just how big is it? It stands at a towering 140 feet tall making it by far the tallest one around.
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative
Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
News On 6
Tatum Guinn Reports From Joy Hofmeister's Watch Party
TULSA, Okla. - News On 6's Tatum Guinn is in Oklahoma City covering Joy Hofmeister's campaign watch party. Hofmeister says she has put all of her attention into connecting with as many Oklahomans as she could.
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
KOCO
Pastor working to oust CEO of Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust and a group of clergy members are calling on the CEO of the jail to resign. On Monday, the trust will discuss and possibly take action on jail CEO Greg Williams. The group says the issues at the Oklahoma County Detention Center require serious action that needs to start from the top down.
KOCO
Community gathering to mourn 3 men killed in airboat accident at Guthrie lake
GUTHRIE, Okla. — A community will gather Wednesday night to pray and show support for the families of three men killed in a boating accident Tuesday in Guthrie. A family friend of one of the men who died said this is a tremendous loss for everyone in the community. Now, they're just doing what they can to lift up those families.
Purcell Register
It was a good ride
They didn’t make them any nicer. I met Britt Radford when he was only 17. I was 18. We were going through rush at OU at the same time. Little did we know it back then, but a friendship that would last a lifetime was made. We were initiated...
Guthrie Fire: 3 bodies found in lake near Guthrie
Authorities are searching for three people in a lake near Guthrie on Tuesday afternoon.
Lawsuit filed against Oklahoma Governor, Pardon and Parole Board for 2021 triple homicide
The plaintiffs state that if Stitt hadn't approved the parole board's decision to release Lawrence Anderson from prison, he would have never gone on his alleged killing spree.
Comments / 0