El Reno, OK

enidbuzz.com

Enid Resident David Mason announces intent to file for Enid Mayor

ENID, OK – Enid resident and businessman, David Mason, today announced he intends to file on December 5th as a candidate for the office of mayor. “After much consideration and encouragement from numerous people, I have decided to run for Mayor of Enid. I enjoyed my time serving as Ward 6 Commissioner and I hope to be able to be even more impactful as mayor. Enid has been an incredible community to raise a family, work, and call home.”
ENID, OK
El Reno Tribune

Jensen, Black win local races by wide margins

Steve Jensen easily won election in the race to succeed Matt White as mayor of El Reno, besting political newcomer Phillip Church by more than 1,800 votes. Jensen will be joined on the city council…
EL RENO, OK
wdnonline.com

City officials give project update

During a Weatherford Area Economic Development Foundation meeting Wednesday, Economic Development Director Yolanda Creswell and Mayor Mike Brown gave a project update. “The police station is moving along. Red brick is being placed along the outside of the building. The plan is for Lyle Road and Airport Road to start in December. I have a feeling Airport Road will start in January. They did confirm Lyle Road will start in December,” Creswell said.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
El Reno Tribune

George Decker Jr.

Funeral services for George Decker Jr. are pending with Huber-Benson Funeral Home. Mr. Decker died Nov. 9 in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

This Oklahoma Town has the Largest Christmas Tree in the Nation

The largest fresh-cut Christmas tree in the Nation returns to Enid, Oklahoma this holiday season. Make plans now to attend The One, a special holiday happening that will feature concerts, arts and crafts, bands, plays, church services, show choirs, live performances of all kinds, and the largest Christmas tree in the U.S. So just how big is it? It stands at a towering 140 feet tall making it by far the tallest one around.
ENID, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative

Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Pastor working to oust CEO of Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust and a group of clergy members are calling on the CEO of the jail to resign. On Monday, the trust will discuss and possibly take action on jail CEO Greg Williams. The group says the issues at the Oklahoma County Detention Center require serious action that needs to start from the top down.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Community gathering to mourn 3 men killed in airboat accident at Guthrie lake

GUTHRIE, Okla. — A community will gather Wednesday night to pray and show support for the families of three men killed in a boating accident Tuesday in Guthrie. A family friend of one of the men who died said this is a tremendous loss for everyone in the community. Now, they're just doing what they can to lift up those families.
GUTHRIE, OK
Purcell Register

It was a good ride

They didn’t make them any nicer. I met Britt Radford when he was only 17. I was 18. We were going through rush at OU at the same time. Little did we know it back then, but a friendship that would last a lifetime was made. We were initiated...
NORMAN, OK

