ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Homeless man rescued from storm-swollen Guadalupe River

By Mary Lee
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzCpg_0j3cSPmv00

Storm front bring significant rain to Bay Area, heavy snow to Sierra 03:29

SAN JOSE -- Fast-moving, rising waters trapped a San Jose homeless man, flooding his makeshift home along the Guadalupe River Tuesday morning.

San Jose Fire rescue crews brought a long ladder to save Roger Gantzert after rushing waters flooded his two-story wooden structure.

San Jose Guadalupe River rescue. CBS

"That was quick!" said Gantzert. "It happened so fast! I couldn't get out!"

Gantzert built his makeshift home six months ago right on the river. He has been living there ever since.

He said he was trapped inside for five hours as waters kept rising as high as three feet.

"Water moves fast!" said Gantzert. "That's a lot of water!"

South Bay Clean Creeks Coalition Founder and Executive Director Steve Holmes first spotted Gantzert. He and his crew were walking along the trail, surveying the area. They were getting ready to clean up the waterway.

"We saw somebody moving in the upstairs structure and called out to him, 'Do you need help?'" said Holmes. "He said, 'Yes!' so we called 911, and they showed up with their trucks and were able to get him out of harm's way down there."

Gantzert is grateful for rescue crews, and he's glad he's back on drier ground.

Gantzert told us he's going to stay with a friend at another homeless encampment. He said he's coming back for his kittens when the Guadalupe River recedes.

The storm created havoc across the Bay Area as its leading edge slammed into the region, triggering a litany of crashes on local roadways, a flash flood watch for Monterey County and waterspout warnings along the coast.

Pockets of moderate and heavy downpours lit up the radar across the South Bay around 5 a.m. as the front began its day-long assault on the region.

The storm churned up the Pacific, forcing the National Weather Service to issue a slew of hail and waterspout warnings for the San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Monterey coasts around 2 a.m. and a high surf advisory

"Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet and dangerous rip currents," weather service forecasters warned. "Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath."

The rain led to slow morning commute traffic and numerous spinouts on Bay Area highways. Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay was shut down in both directions for more than eight hours after a large tree fell across the road, officials said.

The tree fell in the 11000 block of the roadway, also known as San Mateo Road, shortly before 7 a.m., according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The roadway was finally cleared for traffic at around 1:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service office in Sacramento confirmed that a EF-0 tornado touched down approximately four miles north of the town of Galt at around 1:40 pm Tuesday afternoon, causing some damage.

Intense downpours in the Santa Cruz Mountains and across the South Bay triggered a flood advisory until mid-morning. A flood advisory was also issued for the morning hours in Oakland.

By 8 a.m., nearly 2 inches of rain had fallen at Boulder Creek, over 2 inches at Valley Christian, 1.26 inches in Palo Alto and 1.42 inches in Mountain View.

"At 5:14 a.m. doppler radar indicated heavy rain," the weather service said of the havoc in the Santa Cruz Mountain. "This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area."

"Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, Palo Alto, Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Campbell, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Ben Lomond, Felton, Boulder Creek, Soquel, Aptos, Eureka Canyon Road, Uvas Canyon Park, Monte Sereno, Lexington Hills and Day Valley."

In the East Bay, the downpours caused minor flooding on freeways and roadways.By 8 a.m. 1.63 inches had fallen in Fremont, an inch in Danville and 1.33 inches in Castro Valley.

"At 5:11 a.m., local law enforcement reported roadway flooding on Eastbound 80 on Ashby Ave offramp," the weather service said. "This will cause urban and all stream flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Portions of interstates 580, 880, 980 offramps are the most likely place to experience minor flooding."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Redwood City's Next Door Neighbor

The first American to buy and live on land which became San Carlos was Timothy Guy Phelps. He was a mercantile owner from San Francisco and an actual 49er. He purchased 200 acres from the Arguello family, which he eventually expanded to 3,500 acres, where he raised cattle. He is noted for being the first president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, as well as a U.S. Congressman and a Regent of UC Berkeley. One of his employees planted the eucalyptus trees along San Carlos Ave. near Cordilleras Ave.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?

The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile.  Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
ALAMEDA, CA
KSBW.com

This is what RSV looks like on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — As pediatric hospital beds in the Bay Area near capacity, more kids are visiting Central Coast emergency rooms with respiratory symptoms. Following a nationwide trend, respiratory cases including the flu, cold and Respiratory Syncytial Virus are surging across the central coast. Hospitals on the Central Coast...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Pacifica surfer dies at Linda Mar Beach

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A surfer died at a popular surf spot in Pacifica despite heroic actions from good Samaritans, police said Thursday. The incident happened at 2:48 p.m. on November 6 at Linda Mar Beach, also known as Pacifica State Beach. Witnesses on the beach saw two surfers who appeared to be struggling in […]
PACIFICA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Recent rains likely put an end to Bay Area fire season

SAN MATEO COUNTY -- The recent rains and cooler temperatures have significantly dampened fire risk around the Bay Area, according to a top climate expert."I think the amount of rain that we're getting right now with the storm track that is currently over California is putting an end to our fire season," said Prof. Craig Clements, the Director of the Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center at San Jose State University. "We are now in a winter pattern, and so we shouldn't expect any fires in the next month – potentially two months."The wet weather is a welcome sight to Woodside resident...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

'Powerhouse' storm pounds Bay Area, wreaking havoc on roadways

OAKLAND, Calif. - The much-needed rain pounded the Bay Area through the night and well into Tuesday morning, drenching the Earth but also wreaking havoc on the roads. For example, the carpool lanes shut down before sunrise as the cab of a big rig fell off the Interstate 80 connector on the Oakland-Emeryville border.
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race

Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: An ’illegal operation’ gone horribly wrong

Here’s a tragic tale of an illegal abortion that went wrong—back in the day when a newspaper couldn’t use the actual word “abortion.”. “Dr. Ephriam Northcott, San Francisco physician, who was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with the death of Miss Inez Reed, army nurse, whose body was found in the San Mateo Creek ravine on March 8, was brought to the county jail in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon. The accused man had been confined in prison in San Francisco since Monday night, when he was taken into custody at his home.
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo Japanese American cultural center to be razed for mixed-use development

SAN MATEO -- New development often plays a big role in helping revitalize downtown areas. But with it comes change, which doesn't always come easy. Wesley Taoka will soon walk out the door of the San Mateo Japanese American Community Center (SMJACC) and will lock the gate, for the final time. The SMJACC, located at 415 S. Claremont St., is on a block that will be demolished to make way for the proposed "Block 20" mixed-use development, one of the latest projects to redevelop downtown San Mateo. "Anybody will have concerns about any change," Taoka said. Over the last 50...
SAN MATEO, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Suspect leads police on chase through Gilroy, Watsonville

A Watsonville man is in custody on a host of charges after he allegedly tried to outrun police in two counties on Nov. 4. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said CHP officers initially tried to pull Francisco De Los Santos, 31, of Watsonville over for unsafe driving on Highway 129 at Murphy Road around 9:20pm. in a black Honda Civic. He failed to yield to lights and sirens as he raced into the City of Watsonville. That’s when the CHP terminated their pursuit for safety reasons, Gutierrez said.
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
97K+
Followers
26K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy