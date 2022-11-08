ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 10 (Nov. 13)

Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd Gives His Five Best NFL Bets For Week 10. Seahawks vs. Buccaneers *in Munich, Germany. (SPREAD: TB -2.5) “Like it? I love it, I’ll take the Seahawks. Four-game winning streak for the Seahawks, all by 10+ points. It’s a young defense getting better by the week. They also travel well because defense and running games do. Their offense under Geno Smith is good and it’s getting better. In fact, since 2021 he’s averaged a 72% completion rate, only 7 giveaways, and a passer rating of 106. There is no story like Geno Smith in the league, and perhaps ever. The Bucs are a mess, worst rushing offense in the league, dink and dunk offense, against the highly aggressive young and athletic defense. I like the Seahawks to win 30-23, I will take the points.”
thecomeback.com

New details emerge around Colts’ Jeff Saturday hiring

Jim Irsay has been widely criticized for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and that’s before critics even heard the full story. According to NFL.com‘s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Colts owner made the hire “over the advice of his team’s top executives, who tried to talk Irsay out of it.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colts Make Decision On Matt Ryan After Coaching Change

After being benched for the previous two weeks, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan might find new life under interim head coach Jeff Saturday. But will he play this weekend?. Per Sports Illustrated, Ryan will be active in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. But Ryan will be serving as the backup to Sam Ehlinger, rather than being an outright healthy scratch.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Analysis: Cardinals' win over Rams keeps their small playoff hopes alive — for now

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Unless you think the Cardinals can win six of their last seven games or at least five of their last seven, Sunday’s strange 27-10 victory here over the Rams at SoFi Stadium must be tempered with some serious reality. The only way the Cardinals can reach the playoffs this season, now that they are 4-6, is if they basically win most of their remaining games and pray that a good majority of the rest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy