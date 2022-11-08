Read full article on original website
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
So far this season, Thursday Night Football has not been fun. Worst of all, poor Al Michaels has had to sit through it all too. The popular NFL broadcaster is a fan favorite. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the duo for Amazon Prime’s presentation and they’ve been doing a lot of work.
Joe Thomas crushes Colts owner for hiring 'drinking buddy' as head coach
The former Cleveland Browns star offensive tackle said the Colts’ highly unusual hiring of Jeff Saturday as head coach was “disrespectful” and “egregious.”
Ron Rivera sends clear message about Colts’ Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim coach attracted criticism from many corners of the NFL. On Saturday, a current NFL head coach even made clear that he was less than impressed by the move. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was asked about his...
Colin Cowherd Suggests Tom Brady Will Leave Buccaneers For 1 NFL Team Next Season
Tom Brady is set to be a free agent this upcoming offseason. If he wants to continue his NFL career, Colin Cowherd believes he could sign with a different team in the NFC. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd floated the idea of Brady leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why
Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
NFL insider suggests Las Vegas Raiders could fire Josh McDaniels if team loses to Colts
Following a 10-7 season in which the Las Vegas Raiders faced what seemed like constant distractions off the field, many
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 10 (Nov. 13)
Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd Gives His Five Best NFL Bets For Week 10. Seahawks vs. Buccaneers *in Munich, Germany. (SPREAD: TB -2.5) “Like it? I love it, I’ll take the Seahawks. Four-game winning streak for the Seahawks, all by 10+ points. It’s a young defense getting better by the week. They also travel well because defense and running games do. Their offense under Geno Smith is good and it’s getting better. In fact, since 2021 he’s averaged a 72% completion rate, only 7 giveaways, and a passer rating of 106. There is no story like Geno Smith in the league, and perhaps ever. The Bucs are a mess, worst rushing offense in the league, dink and dunk offense, against the highly aggressive young and athletic defense. I like the Seahawks to win 30-23, I will take the points.”
Top 10 Week 10 Fantasy Takeaways
Bears QB Justin Fields, now a true fantasy stud, was one of two Justins to shine in Week 10.
New details emerge around Colts’ Jeff Saturday hiring
Jim Irsay has been widely criticized for hiring Jeff Saturday as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and that’s before critics even heard the full story. According to NFL.com‘s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Colts owner made the hire “over the advice of his team’s top executives, who tried to talk Irsay out of it.”
After Bills win, Patrick Peterson assumes the chains from Kirko
Peterson snagged the game-clinching interception.
Colts Make Decision On Matt Ryan After Coaching Change
After being benched for the previous two weeks, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan might find new life under interim head coach Jeff Saturday. But will he play this weekend?. Per Sports Illustrated, Ryan will be active in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. But Ryan will be serving as the backup to Sam Ehlinger, rather than being an outright healthy scratch.
Analysis: Cardinals' win over Rams keeps their small playoff hopes alive — for now
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Unless you think the Cardinals can win six of their last seven games or at least five of their last seven, Sunday’s strange 27-10 victory here over the Rams at SoFi Stadium must be tempered with some serious reality. The only way the Cardinals can reach the playoffs this season, now that they are 4-6, is if they basically win most of their remaining games and pray that a good majority of the rest...
Packers snap losing streak to the Cowboys. Twitter reacts to win, Mike McCarthy and Christian Watson.
The Packers have won a game! It's been 42 days since you could say that. But after Mason Crosby made a 28-yard field goal in overtime, the Packers' losing streak is over after an exhilarating 31-28 comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys to end their five-game losing streak. Besides snapping the losing streak...
NFLPA president calls for ban on turf at six stadiums
If the NFL wants to assure safer playing conditions, it needs to require immediate changes to the turf at some
