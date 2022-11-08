Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd Gives His Five Best NFL Bets For Week 10. Seahawks vs. Buccaneers *in Munich, Germany. (SPREAD: TB -2.5) “Like it? I love it, I’ll take the Seahawks. Four-game winning streak for the Seahawks, all by 10+ points. It’s a young defense getting better by the week. They also travel well because defense and running games do. Their offense under Geno Smith is good and it’s getting better. In fact, since 2021 he’s averaged a 72% completion rate, only 7 giveaways, and a passer rating of 106. There is no story like Geno Smith in the league, and perhaps ever. The Bucs are a mess, worst rushing offense in the league, dink and dunk offense, against the highly aggressive young and athletic defense. I like the Seahawks to win 30-23, I will take the points.”

2 DAYS AGO