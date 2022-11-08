Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
insidenu.com
Stock Up, Stock Down from Northwestern’s demoralizing loss to Minnesota
After playing one of the top teams in the country close last week, Northwestern took a step back in Minneapolis, falling 31-3 to the Golden Gophers. Similar to last season’s matchup, Minnesota ran all over the Northwestern defense, tallying over 250 yards on the ground. The Northwestern offense also struggled, and Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski both exited the game with injuries. See whose stock went up and down in a day where the ‘Cats could not find many positives.
insidenu.com
Interviewing the Enemy: Q&A with The Daily Gopher’s Blake Ruane
Minnesota has been one of the most successful teams in the Big Ten West this season, currently holding a 6-3 record on the back of Mo Ibrahim, who is fifth in the nation in rushing yards per game. Inside NU spoke with The Daily Gopher’s Blake Ruane to discuss the Golden Gophers ahead of Saturday’s kickoff:
insidenu.com
Northwestern to wear classic combo against Minnesota
Northwestern will sport a classic uni combo on Saturday, opting for a purple helmet that’ll be paired with white jerseys and the pants to match. The Wildcats have played 10 games in the mostly-white fits during the Under Armour era, walking away with just three wins in those contests.
insidenu.com
Why Northwestern will/won’t beat Minnesota
There’s no such thing as a good loss, but there is such a thing as an entertaining one. That’s what Northwestern (shockingly) gave us on Saturday. The ‘Cats hung with Ohio State for four quarters, a feat that many would have considered impossible going into the matchup. Admittedly, the weather played a role, and C.J. Stroud looked uncharacteristically bad, but I think it’s okay to take that game as a moral victory.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Basketball: Three keys to a Gophers win over St. Francis NY
Up next the Gophers face a team that is likely one of the worst they will face all year. But who is healthy for the Gophers is going to be a factor again. Health - This goes for both getting Jamison Battle and Braeden Carrington back on the floor as well as just staying healthy through this game. The schedule eventually will pick up and the Gophers need time to get comfortable with their rotation and playing together in a live game.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils uniforms for Week 11 matchup vs. Northwestern
Minnesota is one of a handful of teams honoring the military this weekend with the Gophers’ annual Salute to Service Members game in Week 11. That matchup will be against Northwestern. For the game, the Gophers will roll with a mostly traditional uniform look with a minor tweak. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, transfer WR out of Wisconsin, teases visit to B1G West rival
Markus Allen is in the transfer portal after beginning his career at Wisconsin. A member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Badgers, Allen entered the portal following the loss to Michigan State. Now, Allen is in the process of setting up visits while he investigates his next destination. He...
Freshmen trio leads Gophers to 2-0 start
Jaden Henley, Pharell Payne and Josh Ola-Joseph played well in the win.
tcbmag.com
Minnesota: Why Are We Still Here?
Alumni reunion meetings were interrupted by Covid, so it was great to finally get together. It was impressive to see so many people vertical and ambulatory, and name tags helped. But these reunions raise a question: Why are so many of us still in the state of Minnesota?. After all,...
How did Minnesota sports teams get their colors?
MINNEAPOLIS – With the Minnesota Vikings record of 7-1, lots of fans are buying into the purple and gold this season. But why those colors?In fact, how did any of Minnesota's pro sports teams get their maroons, red, blues and greens? For the Vikings' purple and gold, it all started with former Vikings General Manager Bert Rose. He thought purple was bold, and gold was a nod to the state's Scandinavian roots. However, those are also the colors of the University of Washington, where Rose went to college.Did you know the Minnesota Wild's official colors are Iron Range Red, Forest Green,...
After close call in opener, Minnesota hosts St. Francis (NY)
Minnesota is awaiting Jamison Battle’s recovery from foot surgery and Dawson Garcia looks like the top option to fill the
gophersports.com
Gopher Wrestling Adds Four in 2023 Signing Class
MINNEAPOLIS - Head Coach Brandon Eggum and the University of Minnesota wrestling program announced the addition of four incoming student-athletes for the Class of 2023, as Max McEnelly, Gavin Nelson, Ethan Riddle, and Rhett Koenig are all set to join the program next season. "We're really excited for this class....
Lakeville South football rolls Stillwater in Class 6A quarterfinal
Minnesota high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 11 Playoffs Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 30 - Nov. 5) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Lakeville South is not the undefeated juggernaut it was last season, but the Cougars still had a vintage ...
740thefan.com
MSHSL postpones two state quarterfinal football games
(KFGO/KNFL) A pair of Minnesota State 9-man football quarterfinals have been postponed, according to the Minnesota State High School League, due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game with Mountain Iron-Buhl and Kittson County Central scheduled for tonight at Moorhead High School has been postponed to Friday afternoon at...
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
kduz.com
Tiger Gameday – State Quarterfinals
Tiger Gameday – State Quarterfinals vs Stewartville. Game Recap: A dominating first three quarters, gave way to a sloppy 4th quarter. Hutchinson got 226 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns from Levi Teetzel, plus Levi had a kick return Touchdown as well in the game. Defensively, Hutch held marshall to under 100 yards rushing and a QB Completion percentage under 40%.
100 Inches of Snow On The Ground, But Not in South Dakota or Minnesota
Don't arm yourself with eggs, I just want to ask a question. Would you go for 100 inches of snow before Thanksgiving? Me neither. I can think of only one or two who would like that much snow right now. Skiers and those who have a snowmobile. South Dakota, North...
ROCORI Football Marches On; High School Football Results
Despite North Branch dominating time of possession through much of the game the ROCORI Spartans edged the North Branch Vikings 22-12 at Blaine High School in the Class 4-A State Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday night. Sebastian Novak capped the scoring in the 4th quarter with a long 48-yard touchdown reception from...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
One more match: Bomber volleyball to play for state championship Saturday
The Cannon Falls Bombers volleyball team will play for the Class AA state championship Saturday against top-seed Pequot Lakes in just the second state tournament in program history. Head coach Melissa Huseth, senior libero Kyra Schoenfelder and junior outside hitter Madi Burr were all smiles during the post-match press conference....
KEYC
Hutchinson rolls past Stewartville
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -In the Class AAAA State Football Quarterfinals, Hutchinson squared off against Stewartville Thursday night. Hutchinson wins big 60-22.
