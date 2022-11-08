ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

insidenu.com

Stock Up, Stock Down from Northwestern’s demoralizing loss to Minnesota

After playing one of the top teams in the country close last week, Northwestern took a step back in Minneapolis, falling 31-3 to the Golden Gophers. Similar to last season’s matchup, Minnesota ran all over the Northwestern defense, tallying over 250 yards on the ground. The Northwestern offense also struggled, and Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski both exited the game with injuries. See whose stock went up and down in a day where the ‘Cats could not find many positives.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
insidenu.com

Interviewing the Enemy: Q&A with The Daily Gopher’s Blake Ruane

Minnesota has been one of the most successful teams in the Big Ten West this season, currently holding a 6-3 record on the back of Mo Ibrahim, who is fifth in the nation in rushing yards per game. Inside NU spoke with The Daily Gopher’s Blake Ruane to discuss the Golden Gophers ahead of Saturday’s kickoff:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
insidenu.com

Northwestern to wear classic combo against Minnesota

Northwestern will sport a classic uni combo on Saturday, opting for a purple helmet that’ll be paired with white jerseys and the pants to match. The Wildcats have played 10 games in the mostly-white fits during the Under Armour era, walking away with just three wins in those contests.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
insidenu.com

Why Northwestern will/won’t beat Minnesota

There’s no such thing as a good loss, but there is such a thing as an entertaining one. That’s what Northwestern (shockingly) gave us on Saturday. The ‘Cats hung with Ohio State for four quarters, a feat that many would have considered impossible going into the matchup. Admittedly, the weather played a role, and C.J. Stroud looked uncharacteristically bad, but I think it’s okay to take that game as a moral victory.
EVANSTON, IL
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Basketball: Three keys to a Gophers win over St. Francis NY

Up next the Gophers face a team that is likely one of the worst they will face all year. But who is healthy for the Gophers is going to be a factor again. Health - This goes for both getting Jamison Battle and Braeden Carrington back on the floor as well as just staying healthy through this game. The schedule eventually will pick up and the Gophers need time to get comfortable with their rotation and playing together in a live game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota unveils uniforms for Week 11 matchup vs. Northwestern

Minnesota is one of a handful of teams honoring the military this weekend with the Gophers’ annual Salute to Service Members game in Week 11. That matchup will be against Northwestern. For the game, the Gophers will roll with a mostly traditional uniform look with a minor tweak. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, transfer WR out of Wisconsin, teases visit to B1G West rival

Markus Allen is in the transfer portal after beginning his career at Wisconsin. A member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Badgers, Allen entered the portal following the loss to Michigan State. Now, Allen is in the process of setting up visits while he investigates his next destination. He...
MADISON, WI
tcbmag.com

Minnesota: Why Are We Still Here?

Alumni reunion meetings were interrupted by Covid, so it was great to finally get together. It was impressive to see so many people vertical and ambulatory, and name tags helped. But these reunions raise a question: Why are so many of us still in the state of Minnesota?. After all,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

How did Minnesota sports teams get their colors?

MINNEAPOLIS – With the Minnesota Vikings record of 7-1, lots of fans are buying into the purple and gold this season. But why those colors?In fact, how did any of Minnesota's pro sports teams get their maroons, red, blues and greens? For the Vikings' purple and gold, it all started with former Vikings General Manager Bert Rose. He thought purple was bold, and gold was a nod to the state's Scandinavian roots. However, those are also the colors of the University of Washington, where Rose went to college.Did you know the Minnesota Wild's official colors are Iron Range Red, Forest Green,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gopher Wrestling Adds Four in 2023 Signing Class

MINNEAPOLIS - Head Coach Brandon Eggum and the University of Minnesota wrestling program announced the addition of four incoming student-athletes for the Class of 2023, as Max McEnelly, Gavin Nelson, Ethan Riddle, and Rhett Koenig are all set to join the program next season. "We're really excited for this class....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

MSHSL postpones two state quarterfinal football games

(KFGO/KNFL) A pair of Minnesota State 9-man football quarterfinals have been postponed, according to the Minnesota State High School League, due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game with Mountain Iron-Buhl and Kittson County Central scheduled for tonight at Moorhead High School has been postponed to Friday afternoon at...
MOORHEAD, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Tiger Gameday – State Quarterfinals

Tiger Gameday – State Quarterfinals vs Stewartville. Game Recap: A dominating first three quarters, gave way to a sloppy 4th quarter. Hutchinson got 226 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns from Levi Teetzel, plus Levi had a kick return Touchdown as well in the game. Defensively, Hutch held marshall to under 100 yards rushing and a QB Completion percentage under 40%.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

One more match: Bomber volleyball to play for state championship Saturday

The Cannon Falls Bombers volleyball team will play for the Class AA state championship Saturday against top-seed Pequot Lakes in just the second state tournament in program history. Head coach Melissa Huseth, senior libero Kyra Schoenfelder and junior outside hitter Madi Burr were all smiles during the post-match press conference....
CANNON FALLS, MN

