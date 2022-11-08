Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Californian
Bay Area welcome: Cal signs Ashley Li and Sawyer Thomsen
Wednesday afternoon, Cal volleyball announced its newest editions to the 2023 class: Ashley Li and Sawyer Thomsen. They join outside hitter Emma Donley and libero Sophia Johnson as the latest Bears-to-be and are expected to have an immediate impact on the team upon arrival. The tandem adds to the youth...
The magic runs out on La Quinta in 41-16 loss to Laguna Beach in CIF-SS football playoffs
La Quinta High School’s run game dominated last week. On Friday, that run game was the focus of the opposing team’s defensive game plan and was never able to get going. Not having an imposing run game was one of the key reasons the Blackhawks fell Friday at home, 41-16, to Laguna Beach in the second round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs. ...
Comments / 0