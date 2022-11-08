ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Daily Californian

Bay Area welcome: Cal signs Ashley Li and Sawyer Thomsen

Wednesday afternoon, Cal volleyball announced its newest editions to the 2023 class: Ashley Li and Sawyer Thomsen. They join outside hitter Emma Donley and libero Sophia Johnson as the latest Bears-to-be and are expected to have an immediate impact on the team upon arrival. The tandem adds to the youth...
KANSAS STATE
The Desert Sun

The magic runs out on La Quinta in 41-16 loss to Laguna Beach in CIF-SS football playoffs

La Quinta High School’s run game dominated last week. On Friday, that run game was the focus of the opposing team’s defensive game plan and was never able to get going. Not having an imposing run game was one of the key reasons the Blackhawks fell Friday at home, 41-16, to Laguna Beach in the second round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs. ...
LA QUINTA, CA

