Daily Californian
Duel with champions: Women’s soccer ties against Stanford
Win, tie, tie? — Stanford may have been deemed the automatic victor of the Pac-12 Championship after UCLA was defeated by USC in the last game of the conference season, but Cal held it at the throat and managed to tie it up with the Pac-12 title winner. The Cal women’s soccer team brought a lingering end to a successful conference season after a contentiously fought battle against its Bay Area rival last Friday.
Daily Californian
Cal men’s swimming shows versatility, depth vs. Stanford
In sports, good teams have the means to put up competitive scores, but great teams can maintain those scores regardless of circumstance. Over the past few years, both collegiate and professional athletics have seen the difference materialize by way of COVID-19 protocols. Teams that lack the depth to perform when missing their top athletes become all the more familiar with the loss column.
Daily Californian
My sibling experience at Cal
My brother and I didn’t plan on going to the same school. Being only two years apart, Sam and I knew it was completely possible but figured we would end up in different places, with him on the lawyer route and me wanting to go into nonprofits. When I decided to come to UC Berkeley in 2020, with Sam already going into his third year here, I knew it was the right choice.
Daily Californian
‘Counteract the stigma’: formerly incarcerated UCLA student files wrongful termination suit against UC Regents
John “Jack” McInerney, an applicant for an office assistant job in Oct. 2021 at the University of California, Los Angeles, filed a lawsuit against the UC Regents for wrongful termination by denying him employment based on his conviction history. McInerney performed the duties of an office assistant at...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley ranked No. 1 public university in world
UC Berkeley ranked fourth in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities rankings, claiming its spot as the No. 1 public university in the world. The ranking encompasses 2,000 universities across 95 different countries with the goal of helping prospective college students compare institutions they may want to attend outside of their own country, according to the U.S. News website. The website notes that they also hope to help schools find others with which they may want to collaborate.
Daily Californian
Plans to honor legacy of UC Berkeley student Seth Smith 'remain elusive'
Nearly two and a half years after UC Berkeley third-year Seth Smith was fatally shot just a mile from his Berkeley apartment, any plans from campus to honor his legacy remain elusive, alleged Ken Hinh, a friend of Smith’s. Smith was a history and economics double major from Clarksburg,...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley alumnus, incumbent Rigel Robinson reelected to District 7 seat
UC Berkeley alumnus and incumbent Rigel Robinson has won the race for Berkeley City Council District 7 with 56 votes as of 7:40 a.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Robinson ran uncontested in his campaign to secure the position; it’s a capacity he’s served in since 2018....
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley researchers study damages to forests, wildlife
During the past decade, extreme disturbances such as droughts and wildfires have had a devastating impact on California’s natural environment. A study conducted by UC Berkeley researchers and the United States Forest Service details the specificities of that damage and its effects on the state’s species of wildlife.
Daily Californian
What recent housing legislation means for Berkeley
Berkeley is in a housing crisis and the University of California system plays an integral role in this. With a large student population enrolled at UC Berkeley, there is an increasing demand for new housing. However, this crisis isn’t unique to UC Berkeley or the Bay Area. In a University of California Global Food Initiative study, an average of 5% of UC students have experienced homelessness during the school year. In another study researching student basic needs, the number for California State University students is approximately 11%.
Daily Californian
The Clog’s guide to surviving cold weather in Berkeley
Let’s be honest, Berkeley can get really cold. Coming from a girl used to the blazing San Jose sun and 100℉ summers, I still haven’t quite adjusted to the cooler temperatures in Berkeley. It’s taken quite a bit of trial and error – including many freezing or sopping wet walks home from campus – to figure out how to stay warm and dry here in the winter. With the cool Bay fog that looms over campus, the nearly freezing mornings and nights and the occasional downpour of rain, it’s easy to get caught up in the cold and have to spend the rest of your day on campus shivering. Fortunately for you, I’ve managed to acquire a few tips and tricks during my time here to help any of you freshmen and transfers survive your first winter in Berkeley.
Daily Californian
‘Revolutionary’: Campus alumna Danna Freedman receives 2022 ‘genius grant’
UC Berkeley alumna Danna Freedman, who has pioneered research applying synthetic chemistry to quantum information science, has been named a recipient of a 2022 MacArthur Fellowship. Referred to as the “genius grant,” the MacArthur Fellowship awards recipients across a variety of disciplines with $800,000 over a five-year period and allows...
Daily Californian
Mount Diablo: Restoration in the greater Bay Area
If you drive about 25 minutes east from Berkeley, you can visit Mount Diablo, a mountain range known for its “double pyramid” shape. On a clear day from the summit, you can see the Sierra Nevada mountain range as well as the Golden Gate Bridge. Mount Diablo offers one of the largest viewpoints in the western United States and attracts hikers from all over the Bay Area: an ideal bucket list item if you’re looking to take a trip.
Daily Californian
Race for Berkeley school district board remains too close to call
As votes continue to trickle in, the race for Berkeley Unified School District Board remains too close to call. Six candidates are vying for three open spots on the board. According to the official election site of Alameda County, current board president Ka’Dijah Brown leads with 27.52% of the vote as of press time. Meanwhile, Jennifer Shanoski captured 21.9% of the vote with Mike Chang and Reichi Lee close behind at 21.73% and 21.16%, respectively. Trailing are Tatiana Guerreiro Ramos with 6.25% and Norma J F Harrison with 1.42%. Brown, Shanoski, Lee and Guerreiro Ramos have not responded to requests for comment as of press time.
Daily Californian
Berkeley City Council incumbent Rashi Kesarwani in the lead for District 1 seat
Incumbent Rashi Kesarwani is in the lead for Berkeley City Council District 1 with 48.77% of the votes as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Elisa Mikiten is in second place with 43.39% of the votes while Tamar Michai Freeman is in third with 7.83% of the votes.
Daily Californian
My San Francisco getaway: Magical, impulsive, perfectly solo
After barely making it back to my dorm room in my makeshift Mia Wallace costume, I had the sudden urge to get away for the weekend. One night of Halloween partying felt just fine, but I wasn’t sure I could do it three more times. So, standing in the bathroom in a sticky black wig, I impulsively planned out a weekend getaway to San Francisco.
Daily Californian
'Perform a public service': Voters take to Anna Head Alumnae Hall for accessible voting
When an unregistered voter walks into the polling place at Anna Head Alumnae Hall, they are immediately greeted by a welcoming William Sutton. Sutton helps them register, cast their ballot and even send a picture of their first voting experience home to mom by the time they walk out. Sutton,...
Daily Californian
‘Very first schoolyard forests:’ Anniversary of Berkeley school district Miyawaki project
This month marks the one-year anniversary of the Miyawaki forest project in Berkeley Unified School District, which is aimed at combating climate change. This project was founded by Neelam Patil, a climate literacy and science teacher at Sylvia Mendez Elementary School and TIME innovative teacher of the year for 2022.
Daily Californian
‘A supportive, empathetic, patient teacher’: Public health professor Lee Riley dies at 73
Lee Riley, UC Berkeley School of Public Health professor and chair of the infectious disease and vaccinology division, died at age 73 on Oct. 19. Riley was born as Hiroshi Satoyoshi on Oct. 15, 1949 in Yokohama, Japan, according to a press release from the School of Public Health. At 10 years old, he was adopted by Lee Riley Sr. and Mitsue Riley and moved to Bangkok, Thailand. Riley began pursuing an education in healthcare at Stanford, followed by medical school at UCSF and a postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford.
Daily Californian
A playlist to make you feel like you went to Berkeley in the '60s
The 1960s was a decade that put UC Berkeley on the map. From the Free Speech Movement starting in 1964 on the steps of Sproul, the free-loving hippies on Haight-Ashbury street in San Francisco and the Vietnam War Demonstrations in the late ’60s, there was a lot going on in Berkeley. If you’re anything like me, you may have longed to see Berkeley in this hayday of activism. Luckily for you, we have a playlist of ’60s songs that will make you feel like you were there during that iconic decade.
Daily Californian
'Off the job and onto the picket line': UC workers authorize mass strike
United Auto Workers, or UAW, voted to authorize a strike Wednesday consisting of postdoctoral researchers, or postdocs, academic researchers, or ARs, academic student employees, or ASEs, and graduate student researchers, or GSRs. The strike is slated to start Nov. 14 with no set end date, according to political science department...
