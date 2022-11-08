Read full article on original website
Tag Team Match Set For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE has announced that Riddle & Elias will take on Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) in tag team action on this Monday’s episode of RAW. “Ever since returning, Elias has had a tough time, most recently suffering a loss to Otis. He has, however, found a fan in...
Digital Media Championship Changes Hands On Impact Wrestling
Joe Hendry captured the Digital Media Championship from Brian Myers in the opening match of this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. This win marks Hendry’s first title with Impact Wrestling, and ends Myers’ reign at 113 days. Myers had held the title since defeating Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1st.
Bray Wyatt Wants Two Ex-Superstars To Return To WWE
Bray Wyatt is back with WWE, and his return to the promotion could see other ex-Superstars return. Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, 15 months after his controversial release. Wrestle Votes reports that Wyatt is hopeful that he will be working with former Superstars Bo...
Gunther Discusses His Chemistry With Sheamus, Potential Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames Match
WWE star Gunther was recently did an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Gunther discussed his matches with Sheamus and the potential of a Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames match. Here are the highlights:. His matches with Sheamus:. I mean, overall I would say...
Saraya Immediately Contacted Sasha Banks After Being Cleared To Wrestle Again
Saraya contacted Sasha Banks immediately after being cleared to wrestle, the AEW star has confirmed. At a WWE Live event in December 2017, Saraya suffered an injury during a match with Banks, which would force the Brit to retire the following April. Speaking on ‘The Sessions’ Saraya told Renee Paquette...
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Reveals The Origin Of His 2X4, Talks Career
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently spoke with the Times Union in Albany, NY to promote his one-man show this weekend. During the interview, the 2011 WWE Hall of Famer commented on his lengthy in-ring career, where his trademark 2X4 came from, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
WWE Reveals Several New Hires – Details
The WWE Careers page on Twitter announced its monthly ‘welcome to WWE’ clip for hires made by the company in October 2022. The most notable of those names is Rob Fee, who was directly involved in the creative for Bray Wyatt’s WWE return. You can check out the full list of new hires below:
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
Dave Bautista Aiming To Land A Role In Major Video Game Franchise
Netflix acquired the adaptation rights to the popular Xbox game franchise, Gears of War, earlier this month. The streaming giant is set to develop a feature film adaptation and an adult animated series based on the popular title, with reports suggesting that Netflix could expand even beyond the two adaptions.
New NWA World TV Champion Crowned, Top Contender Revealed
We have a new NWA World Television Champion. During the NWA Hard Times 3 pre-show, Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana to capture the vacant title. Tyrus previously vacated the belt so he could go on to receive a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title. Also on the NWA Hard...
El Hijo Del Vikingo Set To Make GCW Debut, Two Big MLW: Fusion Matches
El Hijo Del Vikingo will be making his official debut with Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW) at its Amerikaz Most Wanted event, which takes place on December 16th in Los Angeles, California. Also advertised for the show include: Nick Gage, Pagano, Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, Joey Janela, EFFY, and Masha Slamovich. We’ve...
The Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s ‘Over Drive’ Pay-Per-View Event
Following this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, we now have the updated lineup for the Over Drive pay-per-view event, which takes place in Louisville, KY on November 18th and airs on Impact! Plus. You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling Over Drive card below:. Impact World...
WWE Veteran Expected To Return To Action Soon
Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring soon and may possibly switch WWE brands when he does. In September, the veteran wrestler shared a picture of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, and acknowledged going home after what he believed was a successful trip. He also mentioned that he was suffering from injuries.
WWE Announces Fall 2022 Performance Center Class
On Thursday, WWE announced its Fall 2022 Performance Center recruits which include 15 sports athletes. You can check out the list of names and the announcement video below. * Kevin Ventura-Cortes – Tight end from Concordia University. * Hayden Pittman – Tight End from University of Alabama at Birmingham...
Billy Corgan Has Never Seen The NWA World Title Triple H Owns
You would think that the owner of the National Wrestling Alliance would know the whereabouts of the original NWA Ten Pounds of Gold title belt. However, Billy Corgan revealed to Gerald Brisco that he doesn’t own the original NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. Corgan was a recent guest of the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast on YouTube.
Crown Jewel Draws Lowest WWE PPV Number Ever
The pay-per-view numbers for WWE Crown Jewel have been revealed. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the premium live event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia scored the lowest numbers for a WWE PPV ever. Meltzer wrote, “PPV numbers for the show were 6,500, the lowest for any...
AAA & Conrad Thompson Possibly Planning WrestleMania-Week Event
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that AAA owner Dorian Roldan and Conrad Thompson are collaborating on an event in the United States during WrestleMania weekend in April. It should be noted that Roldan had been talking about doing a show in the US with a “good friend” for the...
PHOTO: MJF Shows Off Incredible Physique Prior To AEW Full Gear
Prior to his match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at next week’s Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, MJF took to Twitter to post a photo of his current physique. You can check out the latest tweet from the Salt of the Earth below:. AEW wrestlers Orange...
Ken Shamrock Reveals Why He Decided To Leave WWE Back In 1999
Back in 1999, Ken Shamrock made the decision to depart WWE and return to MMA. During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Shamrock commented on his decision to leave WWE, whether he ended up taking a liking to the wrestling business in the end, and more. You can check out...
WWE Files To Trademark ‘Michin’
On November 7, WWE filed to trademark the term “Michin” for entertainment services. It is unknown how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check out the official trademark description below:. Mark For: MICHIN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling...
