Crawfordville, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Riversink Elementary student selected for All-State Elementary Chorus

Penelope Watters will represent Riversink Elementary as a participant in the All-State Elementary Chorus. To join this chorus, one must complete a challenging four-part audition and score in the top percentile based off a specific rubric of vocal skills. A handful of students at Riversink Elementary have prepared tirelessly for...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, November, 10th 2022. Leon County Schools tweeted: The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Tallahassee and Leon County. Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10, 2022. All after-school activities...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Flu surges in local emergency rooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Local emergency rooms have seen a lot of patients coming through the doors right now. TMH called its flu numbers “staggering” with cases quadrupling in the past month. At the beginning of October, TMH had 57 positive flu cases, fast forward to the end of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Thomas County preps for Hurricane Nicole

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - As newly upgraded Hurricane Nicole moves in and the winds pick up emergency managers in South Georgia are warning everyone to prepare while they can. Several agencies in Thomas County including emergency management, law enforcement and the school systems gathered Wednesday for weather briefings ahead...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Kearney Center prepares as homeless population faces winter

The Kearney Center is a non-profit organization that was established in 2015 to provide services to the homeless or people who are on the verge of being homeless. It is located on Municipal Way not far from Tallahassee Community College. During the daytime you may see a variety of homeless people in the surrounding area because check-in time starts at 8 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseemagazine.com

The Perks of McNeill Plumbing

McNeill Plumbing builds relationships while solving problems. “Whenever someone calls a plumber, their main expectation is that the problem will be resolved, but we strive to go further through our strong customer service that leads to long-term customer relationships,” said Chase McNeill, owner of McNeill Plumbing. McNeill Plumbing has...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Graduating seniors say FAMU should provide more help

With the end of the semester rapidly approaching, many graduating seniors are preparing for the next level of adulthood. Florida A&M University is known for setting students up for postgraduate success, but some graduating seniors say that there are many areas where the university can improve. Graduating senior and agriculture...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Flu cases surging in Tallahassee

With fall among us and winter on the horizon it is officially flu season. Between FAMU’s. weeklong homecoming at the end of October, FSU’s home game against Georgia Tech. and many Halloween celebrations across the capital city, a surge in flu cases was. inevitable. According to the Mayo...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Quincee Messersmith, Fred Nichols II win

Fred Nichols II will be joining the Wakulla County Commission to represent District 2, and incumbent District 4 Commissioner Quincee Messersmith will serve another term. “I am so excited to represent the citizens of Wakulla,” Messersmith said. “Kindness always wins.”. Challenger Samuel McGrew said, “I just want to...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Student senators say money is missing

Florida A&M University’s Student Senate gathered Monday for their weekly meeting in the Efferson Student Union. During the meeting, the senators went over upcoming events, confirmations and new bills they would like to pass this academic year. Londe Mondelus, pro tempore, led the first half of the meeting due...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Smoked Turkey Collard Greens recipe with Chef Ashley Douglas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas demonstrates how to make Smoked Turkey Collard Greens. 1 tsp of TexasPete pepper sauce juice and 2 of the peppers. Into a large pot, add chicken stock and cleaned turkey necks. Bring to a boil on medium to high heat. Simmer for 1 hour and 20 minutes. After turkey necks are fork tender, add shredded collard greens into the same pot, then add 2 cups of water. Simmer on medium heat for 15 minutes. Next, add garlic powder, onion powder, pink salt, black pepper, red wine vinegar, and pepper sauce with the peppers. Stir in all the ingredients well, then cover with a lid and allow to cook for an additional hour or until greens are tender. Enjoy!
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseemagazine.com

2022 Medical Profile: Eye Associates of Tallahassee

Since 1960, Eye Associates of Tallahassee has provided insight on eyesight. Originally established in Tallahassee, the practice has expanded to Marianna, Perry, Quincy and soon Crawfordville, with groundbreaking set for the newest location in 2023. Being the oldest and most expansive ophthalmology and optometry practice in the area, they offer...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wintergardenvox.com

Leon County Judge dismisses Loomer election fraud lawsuit

Primary case closed the day before the general election. Leon County Judge Angela C. Dempsey on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by supporters of former Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer that alleged election fraud by the Florida Election Canvassing Commission and the elections supervisors of Orange, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties. She handed down her decision during a 28-minute Zoom hearing in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit Court.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Dunn defeats Lawson in 2nd Congressional Race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime North Florida public servant Al Lawson has fallen short in his campaign to hold on to a seat in Congress, losing to Neal Dunn in the race to represent Florida’s second district. The Associated Press called the race for Dunn as he lead Lawson...
FLORIDA STATE

