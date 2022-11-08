Since announcing his intention to depart the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) when his contract ends in January, Nick Aldis and the promotion have been engaged in a war of words. Aldis has since been suspended from the promotion following a falling-out with owner Billy Corgan over a difference in creative vision. Aldis also believes that his wife Mickie James has not been afforded the proper amount of respect for her involvement with the NWA Empowerrr event.

2 DAYS AGO