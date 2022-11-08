Read full article on original website
Bray Wyatt Wants Two Ex-Superstars To Return To WWE
Bray Wyatt is back with WWE, and his return to the promotion could see other ex-Superstars return. Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, 15 months after his controversial release. Wrestle Votes reports that Wyatt is hopeful that he will be working with former Superstars Bo...
Tag Team Match Set For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE has announced that Riddle & Elias will take on Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) in tag team action on this Monday’s episode of RAW. “Ever since returning, Elias has had a tough time, most recently suffering a loss to Otis. He has, however, found a fan in...
Gunther Discusses His Chemistry With Sheamus, Potential Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames Match
WWE star Gunther was recently did an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Gunther discussed his matches with Sheamus and the potential of a Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames match. Here are the highlights:. His matches with Sheamus:. I mean, overall I would say...
Saraya Immediately Contacted Sasha Banks After Being Cleared To Wrestle Again
Saraya contacted Sasha Banks immediately after being cleared to wrestle, the AEW star has confirmed. At a WWE Live event in December 2017, Saraya suffered an injury during a match with Banks, which would force the Brit to retire the following April. Speaking on ‘The Sessions’ Saraya told Renee Paquette...
PHOTO: Liv Morgan Meets Up With AEW Wrestler
Liv Morgan took to Twitter earlier today to share a photo of herself with AEW wrestler Abadon. She captioned the pic with,. In other news, NJPW wrestler Konosuke Takeshita recently took to Twitter to react to being called the ‘GOAT.’ He wrote,. “I was called the GOAT a...
Ken Shamrock Reveals Why He Decided To Leave WWE Back In 1999
Back in 1999, Ken Shamrock made the decision to depart WWE and return to MMA. During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Shamrock commented on his decision to leave WWE, whether he ended up taking a liking to the wrestling business in the end, and more. You can check out...
WWE Reveals Several New Hires – Details
The WWE Careers page on Twitter announced its monthly ‘welcome to WWE’ clip for hires made by the company in October 2022. The most notable of those names is Rob Fee, who was directly involved in the creative for Bray Wyatt’s WWE return. You can check out the full list of new hires below:
AEW Talent To Be In Lifetime Movie ‘Bad Tenant’
Laura ‘The Bunny’ Dennis will be starring in ‘Bad Tenant.’. Tampa Bay Times published a feature story about the AEW talent filming for a role in the Lifetime movie ‘Bad Tenant.’ It was shot in the Tampa Bay area from late October through early November.
The Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s ‘Over Drive’ Pay-Per-View Event
Following this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, we now have the updated lineup for the Over Drive pay-per-view event, which takes place in Louisville, KY on November 18th and airs on Impact! Plus. You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling Over Drive card below:. Impact World...
William Regal Discusses Rip Rogers Helping Him Get To America
During the latest episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on working with Rip Rogers in Germany and Austria, Rip Rogers’ connection to Bill Watts, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On working with Rip Rogers in...
Trevor Murdoch Responds To Nick Aldis’ Criticisms Of The NWA
Since announcing his intention to depart the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) when his contract ends in January, Nick Aldis and the promotion have been engaged in a war of words. Aldis has since been suspended from the promotion following a falling-out with owner Billy Corgan over a difference in creative vision. Aldis also believes that his wife Mickie James has not been afforded the proper amount of respect for her involvement with the NWA Empowerrr event.
PHOTO: MJF Shows Off Incredible Physique Prior To AEW Full Gear
Prior to his match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at next week’s Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, MJF took to Twitter to post a photo of his current physique. You can check out the latest tweet from the Salt of the Earth below:. AEW wrestlers Orange...
Scrapped Match From Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
There were plans for a match that was canceled from Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The episode included six matches, with the main event featuring Bryan Danielson’s two-out-of-three falls victory against Sammy Guevara. Per Fightful Select, there was originally one more match planned for the show, featuring Darby...
The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Backstage At AEW Dynamite, Archer/Starks Plans
According to a report from Pwinsider, both The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. MJF and Colt Cabana were not at the show. Lance Archer attacking Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite will lead to their planned Rampage match being pushed back to next week.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of MLW Fusion, Note On Opening Match For IMPACT!
Major League Wrestling has released a preview for tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion. You can check that out below:. MLW FUSION kicks off a new season tonight at 8pm ET streaming worldwide on Pro Wrestling TV and Saturday 8pm ET nationwide on cable and dish on beIN SPORTS. This...
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Bandido had been offered an AEW contract after a strong performance against Chris Jericho on the September 28th episode of Dynamite. It wasn’t until recently, however, that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that Bandido signed the deal. WWE was also interested in signing him. The deal...
Two Top Japanese Wrestlers To Appear On Next Week’s Live Episode Of AEW Rampage
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter following last night’s episode of AEW Rampage to announce a new match for next week’s live episode of Rampage, which takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This will be the go-home show before AEW Full Gear 2022.
WWE Files To Trademark ‘Michin’
On November 7, WWE filed to trademark the term “Michin” for entertainment services. It is unknown how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check out the official trademark description below:. Mark For: MICHIN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling...
Paul Heyman Responds To Notable Name Wanting Him To Be His Manager
Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel last Saturday. Logan’s brother, Jake, was involved in the match. It’s been reported that Jake and WWE are interested in working together again down the line. Jake Paul was speaking...
Crown Jewel Draws Lowest WWE PPV Number Ever
The pay-per-view numbers for WWE Crown Jewel have been revealed. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the premium live event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia scored the lowest numbers for a WWE PPV ever. Meltzer wrote, “PPV numbers for the show were 6,500, the lowest for any...
