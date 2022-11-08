Read full article on original website
Kirkus Reviews
Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54
Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
New movies this week: Watch 'Black Panther 2,' skip Lindsay Lohan's 'Falling for Christmas'
Whether you love Marvel movies or Dickens twists, cinemas are hooking you up. This weekend, yell "Wakanda Forever!" once again as the heroes of "Black Panther" return to the big screen in a new sequel. Or if you're more into tidings of comfort and joy, Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are an A-list duo in a musical comedy take on "A Christmas Carol" while Lindsay Lohan is a rich woman with memory problems in a Netflix holiday romance.
'Finally' Snoop Dogg's legendary life story coming to the big screen
The D-O-Double-G is getting a big screen biopic. Universal Pictures announced Wednesday the studio is developing a film to bring Snoop Dogg's legendary life story to the big screen. "What’s his name? Snoop Dooogggyyy Doooooggg. That’s right, we’re partnering with the Dogg Father himself @SnoopDogg to bring his legendary life-story...
Lindsay Lohan's 'Falling for Christmas' has 'Mean Girls' nod, Jonathan Bennett's approval
Fa-la-la-la-la, la Lindsay Lohan. Netflix gifted fans of the actress an early holiday present with the debut of its holiday rom-com “Falling for Christmas” (now streaming). Lohan, the star of movies cherished by millennial audiences – "The Parent Trap," "Mean Girls" and "Freaky Friday" – plays hotel heiress...
