tipranks.com
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Several analysts lowered their price targets following Plug Power’s weak third-quarter results last week. Nonetheless, most analysts remain optimistic about the company’s growth potential in the green hydrogen space. Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price...
tipranks.com
Unity Software Shares (NYSE: U) Fall after Revenue Miss
Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) fell over 6% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.14, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.15 per share. Sales increased by 12.7% year-over-year, with revenue...
tipranks.com
Moderna to hold a virtual event
Management holds first Virtual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Day for investors and analysts on November 10 at 9 am. Webcast Link.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why NICE Stock (NASDAQ:NICE) Soared 20% Yesterday
NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) shares jumped over 20% yesterday following upbeat Q3 earnings. The company also raised its FY-2022 EPS guidance ahead of analysts’ expectations. Based in Israel, NICE Ltd. provides cloud and on-premises software solutions and services. A Snapshot of NICE’s Q3-2022 Results. Adjusted earnings of $1.92 per...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares are Running Off
RumbleON stock plunged over 33%, close to its 52-week low, after the company reported disappointing Q3 earnings and reduced its FY2022 outlook. RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares dived almost 35% on November 9 following dismal Q3 earnings and also a cut in its full-year outlook. Based in Texas, RumbleOn provides a technology-based...
tipranks.com
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shows Signs of a Turnaround; Should You Buy?
Amazon shares have gained over 12% yesterday following the dual good news of a cost-cutting review undertaken by CEO Andy Jassy as well as lower-than-expected inflation numbers. Investors may consider buying the stock before it leaps higher. Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) jumped more than 12% yesterday following the...
tipranks.com
TSMC Up After Soaring October Revenues
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (NYSE: TSM) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Friday as the semiconductor manufacturer announced its October revenues of NT$210.27 billion, a jump of 56.3% year-over-year and a rise of 1% from the month of September. The company’s revenues from January through October...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Took a Tailspin
Agrify‘s stock plunged over 37%, close to its 52-week low, after the company reported disappointing Q3 results and reduced its FY2022 outlook. Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares dived almost 40% on November 9 following dismal Q3 results as well as a cut in the outlook announced by the company. Based in...
tipranks.com
3 Website Building Companies Seen as Good Opportunities by J.P. Morgan
Shares of GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) are up in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) Analyst Alexei Gogolev, who initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and a price target of $89 per share. He also provided his take on competitors Wix...
tipranks.com
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) Plunges Over 25% after Weak Guidance
Shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) plunged over 25% after it reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.07, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.05 per share. In addition, sales increased by 17% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
tipranks.com
What’s Behind LegalZoom Stock’s (NASDAQ:LZ) Big Jump Today?
LegalZoom made a major pre-market jump this morning, adding over 15%. However, half of those gains were soon given back, and there may be future losses to come. LegalZoom (NASDAQ:LZ), a major provider of legal services and compliance documents, probably shouldn’t see explosive moves in its share price. Still, after leading off with a 15.4% jump in today’s pre-market session, it’s clear LegalZoom did something big, although the stock has given back half of its gains. That something was its earnings report.
tipranks.com
PetIQ Soars on Q3 Beat
Shares of pet medication and wellness products provider PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) are rising today on the back of the company’s better-than-expected third-quarter performance. Revenue declined marginally by 0.4% year-over-year to $209.7 million but came in ahead of expectations by ~$5.4 million. EPS at $0.15 too was better than analysts’ expectations by $0.09.
tipranks.com
Fair Isaac Stock (NYSE:FICO) Surges after Strong Q4; Should You Buy?
Fair Isaac shot up after its earnings report today. However, with conditions ahead largely unlike any other in history, the value of Fair Isaac’s predictive capabilities may be limited. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is much more of a household name than you might think. The creator of the FICO score,...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Surged over 30% Today
Matterport stock rallied in pre-market today on a narrower-than-feared quarterly loss in Q3 and record high revenue growth. American spatial data company Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is surging over 30% in pre-market trading at the time of writing due to strong Q3 results. Matterport reported a third-quarter Fiscal 2022 adjusted loss of $0.09 per share, narrower than analysts’ expected loss of $0.13 per share.
tipranks.com
RingCentral Posts Q3 Beat; Slashes 10% Jobs
Shares of SaaS solutions provider RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are on the upmove today on the back of the company’s third-quarter showing and after it announced a headcount trim. The top line surged 22.8% year-over-year to $509.03 million, surpassing estimates by ~$6.3 million. EPS at $0.55 too, came in ahead of expectations by $0.04. The figures exceeded the upper end of the company’s outlook on key metrics.
tipranks.com
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Down Despite Swinging to Profit in Q3
Bumble shares declined despite reporting strong Q3 earnings. The dating-app company’s lower-than-expected revenue and weak Q4 guidance disappointed investors. Online dating-app company Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) failed to impress investors despite generating earnings per share of $0.14 compared to a loss per share of $0.06 in the prior-year quarter and surpassing analysts’ expectations of $0.01 per share. BMBL stock plunged nearly 13% in Wednesday’s extended trading session as Q3 revenue and fourth-quarter outlook missed estimates.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) Stock Gained 32%
YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares jumped almost 32% on November 10 following upbeat Q3 earnings despite inflationary and supply chain challenges. YETI Holdings is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor and recreation products. A Snapshot of YETI Holdings Q3-2022 Results. Adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share easily...
tipranks.com
AirSculpt Plummets After Failing to Carve Out a Profit in Q3
Shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS) were in freefall in pre-market trading on Friday after the provider of body contouring procedures reported disappointing Q3 earnings. The company reported revenues of $38.9 million in Q3, up 12.2% year-over-year but still missed estimates by $5.1 million. AirSculpt’s loss came in at $0.13...
tipranks.com
This Top Insider Just Increased Stake in Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock
A major shareholder purchased additional Gitlab shares worth $17.09 million. Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) witnessed a notable insider transaction recently. According to an SEC filing, GV 2021 GP, L.L.C., a “Member of 10% Group,” bought 479,390 shares of GTLB stock in multiple transactions on November 4 and November 7, for a total consideration of $17.09 million. Notably, Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) is also one of the entities involved in the transaction.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) Stock Spiked
Doximity stock gains on strong Q2 performance. Its bottom line surpassed Street’s estimate. Shares of the online professional medical network Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) closed 9.7% higher on November 10, reflecting a broader market rally following the easing of inflation. Meanwhile, DOCS stock is up about 19% in the pre-market session on November 11, thanks to its solid Q2 performance.
