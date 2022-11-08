Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Pool Corp (POOL) Stock Now
Pool Corporation POOL is likely to benefit from its base business, remodeling and replacement activities and acquisition initiatives. However, inflationary pressures and a tight labor market are a concern. Let us discuss the factors that highlight why investors should retain the stock for the time being. Factors Driving Growth. Pool...
NASDAQ
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
NASDAQ
Is Occidental Petroleum (OXY) A 'Buy' After Q3 Earnings Announcement?
Oil and gas giant Occidental Petroleum OXY reported disappointing Q3 results earlier this week. It marked the first earnings miss for OXY, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), dating back to February 2021. With recent inflation data coming in lighter than expected, is OXY a buy?. One of Warren Buffett’s preferred...
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Universal Truckload (ULH): Time to Buy?
Universal Logistics (ULH) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this trucking and...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Service Corp. (SCI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
NASDAQ
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
NASDAQ
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat
CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
NASDAQ
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed at $3.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.01%. Coming into today, shares of the home goods...
NASDAQ
RH (RH) Stock Jumps 11.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RH (RH) shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $282.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks. RH as well as other housing market-related stocks...
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Paccar (PCAR) Stock
Paccar (PCAR) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
NASDAQ
What Makes Ametek (AME) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Utilities Earnings Mixed in Q3: ETFs in Focus
The utilities sector has come up with mostly decent results this earnings season. 96.4% of S&P utilities companies in the sector have reported. About 63% beat on bottom line and 92.6% surpassed the top-line estimates, per the Earnings Trends issued on Nov 9, 2022. Earnings in Focus. In early November,...
NASDAQ
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $430.27, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%. Coming into today, shares of the beauty products retailer...
NASDAQ
Cintas (CTAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cintas (CTAS) closed at $443.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.08%. Heading into today, shares of the uniform rental company had gained...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Nu Holdings' (NU) Stock in Q3 Earnings?
Nu Holdings Ltd. NU is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14, after market close. Let’s check out the expectations in detail. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating growth of 3.4% from the previous quarter’s reading. The top line is likely to have benefited from higher purchase volumes, product upsell as well as cross sell, customer additions and an average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) expansion.
NASDAQ
Bpost (BPOSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bpost (BPOSY) closed the most recent trading day at $5.15, moving -1.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.08%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Sanofi & Target
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Sanofi (SNY) and Target Corporation (TGT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Why Momentive (MNTV) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Momentive (MNTV) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
NASDAQ
Everbridge (EVBG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Investors might want to bet on Everbridge (EVBG), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
Comments / 0