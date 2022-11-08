Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
One man dead following stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a man after a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon. The police responded in the afternoon to the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen at the 5600 block of South Highway 195. The suspect is in custody, according to police.
Temple Police Department, Texas Rangers conclude investigation of man killed on I-35 after series of interactions with officers
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department and the Texas Rangers have announced the the two agencies have concluded their investigation into the death of Anthony Turner on June 15 in Temple. Incident. Temple Police Department units were dispatched to the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend at approximately 7:48...
Bell County officials searching for missing teen
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager, according to their Facebook. Her name is Yuliana Garcia, 17, and was last seen leaving her home in the Temple area on November 10th. She is described as Hispanic with...
Temple police, Texas Rangers conclude critical incident investigation
Law enforcement has concluded an investigation after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle on I-35 while attempting to avoid pursuing officers in June.
Man charged with human trafficking in McLennan County
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A man has been booked into McLennan County Jail after being extradited on charges of human trafficking. Christepher Menson, of Morgan City, Louisiana, was extradited from Las Vegas to McLennan County on Nov. 10 on a charge of trafficking a minor, according to authorities. Authorities...
Woman inmate charged after jail officer’s leg broken
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 26-year-old woman who was already in the McLennan County Jail on other charges is now facing additional felony charges after a corrections officer was seriously injured. Tiana Mercedes Mayes was served with charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony...
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
Waco teenager indicted in death of high school athlete
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who said he was trying to clear a jammed pistol when it fired and caused the death of a University High School two-sport athlete in May 2021 was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on a second-degree...
Grand Jury indicts 2 Bell County men for woman’s murder
Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted two men for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. Christian Lamar Weston and Demario Jabar Moore are both in the Bell County Jail. Officers found N’Gaojia and another victim in the 13000 block of St. HWY 195...
Missing 14-year-old Temple teen found
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Skyler McDowell,14, has been found safe, according to the Temple Police Department. McDowell is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
Central Texas man dead after crashing in front of grocery store: Lorena police
Bass was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley.
Georgetown man accepts plea deal for fatally stabbing teen, shooting man
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Georgetown man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a Round Rock teen and shooting another man in unrelated incidents in 2020. Raymond Salazar Jr. pleaded guilty to both crimes in Williamson County Court. In exchange, his capital murder charge was downgraded to first degree murder.
Male teen dead, juvenile suspect in custody after fatal shooting: Temple police
The 16-year-old male victim is said to have passed this Sunday at Baylor Scott & White, according to the Temple Police Department.
Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities identified Jimmy Nelson Bass, 79, of Robinson, Texas, as the driver pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover in a retention pond near the Brookshire Brothers Grocery store. The man was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who ordered an autopsy...
Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity home in Nolanville for disabled marine corps veteran
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Christmas came early on Saturday for a Central Texas veteran and his family. Dozens of volunteers began assembling the wood frame for the exterior walls for George Spruell and his family. The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity graciously donated the home to the Spruells. “Today...
Robinson man arrested for indecency with a child
Detectives with the Mclennan County Sheriff's office have arrested a Robsinson man for indecency with a child and distribution of harmful material to a minor.
Baylor University names research lab after a late student
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University honors one of its late students by naming a research lab after him and his family. Former student, Brendon Mooney, died from a car crash in 2009 which left the community devastated. Mooney’s father, Richard Mooney, said his son was a great role model...
