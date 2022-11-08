ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KTRE

One man dead following stabbing at Islamic Community of Greater Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a man after a stabbing incident Saturday afternoon. The police responded in the afternoon to the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen at the 5600 block of South Highway 195. The suspect is in custody, according to police.
KILLEEN, TX
KTRE

Bell County officials searching for missing teen

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager, according to their Facebook. Her name is Yuliana Garcia, 17, and was last seen leaving her home in the Temple area on November 10th. She is described as Hispanic with...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Man charged with human trafficking in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A man has been booked into McLennan County Jail after being extradited on charges of human trafficking. Christepher Menson, of Morgan City, Louisiana, was extradited from Las Vegas to McLennan County on Nov. 10 on a charge of trafficking a minor, according to authorities. Authorities...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Woman inmate charged after jail officer’s leg broken

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 26-year-old woman who was already in the McLennan County Jail on other charges is now facing additional felony charges after a corrections officer was seriously injured. Tiana Mercedes Mayes was served with charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Waco teenager indicted in death of high school athlete

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who said he was trying to clear a jammed pistol when it fired and caused the death of a University High School two-sport athlete in May 2021 was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on a second-degree...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Grand Jury indicts 2 Bell County men for woman’s murder

Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted two men for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. Christian Lamar Weston and Demario Jabar Moore are both in the Bell County Jail. Officers found N’Gaojia and another victim in the 13000 block of St. HWY 195...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Missing 14-year-old Temple teen found

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Skyler McDowell,14, has been found safe, according to the Temple Police Department. McDowell is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is to call TPD at 254-298-5500.
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown man accepts plea deal for fatally stabbing teen, shooting man

GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Georgetown man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a Round Rock teen and shooting another man in unrelated incidents in 2020. Raymond Salazar Jr. pleaded guilty to both crimes in Williamson County Court. In exchange, his capital murder charge was downgraded to first degree murder.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KWTX

Robinson man found dead after rollover in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities identified Jimmy Nelson Bass, 79, of Robinson, Texas, as the driver pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover in a retention pond near the Brookshire Brothers Grocery store. The man was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who ordered an autopsy...
LORENA, TX
KTRE

Baylor University names research lab after a late student

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University honors one of its late students by naming a research lab after him and his family. Former student, Brendon Mooney, died from a car crash in 2009 which left the community devastated. Mooney’s father, Richard Mooney, said his son was a great role model...
WACO, TX

