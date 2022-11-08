ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WIS-TV

Push to restrict or ban abortion in SC fails

Sumter Co. School Board undergoes significant turnover after election.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Election Day ballot features hotly contested gubernatorial race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The key race on today’s ballot is the hotly contested gubernatorial race featuring current Governor Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham. McMaster is fighting to lead the state to its fullest potential with traditional conservative values, while Cunningham is fighting for more freedoms in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

SC Republicans celebrate ‘red wave’ sweep across the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina GOP said Tuesday’s midterm elections proved what they already know: that the Palmetto State is a “solid Republican state.”. State GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said “a red wave swept across South Carolina from the coast all the way to the Upstate,” with Republicans flipping eight State House seats, seven county council seats and several other local races.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Effort to further restrict abortion fails in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina efforts to pass a stricter abortion law failed Wednesday after senators rejected a House-backed proposal and House members didn’t return for another meeting to try and work out a compromise. A number...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Voters across South Carolina are headed to the polls Tuesday and WIS has the latest developments. Are you looking for election results? Click the link here. The Associated Press has an interactive map that can be viewed at the link here. Want to know what you...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Grandmother wins mayoral race in Minnesota as write-in candidate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman in Minnesota rejoicing over the birth of her grandchild has another reason to celebrate. She just became the new mayor of her town. Margaret Ford launched her campaign a few weeks ago as a write-in candidate. She’s out of state celebrating the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WIS-TV

South Carolina HBCUs awarded $20 million for next generation of STEM leaders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, Nov. 8, The US Department of Energy announced the agency is awarding $30 million in financial assistance grants to Minority Serving Institutions (MSI) in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington. “Leveraging the full potential of America’s best and brightest means including students from every pocket...
TENNESSEE STATE
WIS-TV

Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say three tickets sold in the state for Monday’s Powerball drawing still delivered big winnings. While a single ticket sold in California won the world-record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, a ticket worth $1 million was purchased at a Fort Mill 7 Eleven store. That ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers to win.
FORT MILL, SC
WIS-TV

Mobile Crisis services to expand in SC communities after multi-million federal grant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Mental Health is expanding its Mobile Crisis programs in ten SC counties. The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration made the $3 million award as part of funding for Community Crisis Response Partnerships. The award is $750,000 annually for four years.
WIS-TV

Prisma Health, Habitat for Humanity partner in Midlands home-building blitz

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health said Thursday, Nov. 10 a home-building blitz is coming to the Midlands. Prisma Health and Habitat for Humanity said they’re partnering for a record-breaking home-building spree. Nine homes will be constructed across five counties. Communities in the partnership building are in Clemson, Greenville, Seneca, Sumter, and West Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Forty-Seventh Annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forty-Seventh annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic is one of the most popular indoor fine art and craft festivals in the state. It will take place at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds from Nov. 11 through 13. Attendees will find custom pieces from all over that...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from...
FLORIDA STATE
WIS-TV

Watch out for this text scam involving requests for redelivery fees

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WTKR) – Be on the lookout this holiday season. Reports are being made of scammers sending text messages where they pretend to be the U.S. Postal Service asking for redelivery fees. Messages saying things like, “You’ve just won $1,000, click here to claim,” are easy to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 10, 2022

Development company set to demolish Richland Mall.

