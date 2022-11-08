Read full article on original website
Colleton County deputies seize 283 grams of marijuana after brief chase
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two people were arrested after leading Colleton County deputies on a brief chase on Tuesday. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle due to a mismatching license plate around 7:45 p.m. on Sidneys Road in Walterboro. A police report indicates the driver failed to stop, […]
Former Lowcountry teacher faces child exploitation charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A former Beaufort County teacher already in trouble with the law, now faces even more charges. Ryan Sheaffer is facing three more charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. The 33-year-old used to be a teacher at Bluffton Middle School. As part of an earlier investigation, he was already accused […]
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man in Oct. burglary of Bluffton home
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said a 21-year-old man was arrested in reference to an October burglary in Bluffton. Carlos Antonio Soto was arrested at his home just after 8 p.m. Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary, attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and petit larceny, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.
counton2.com
NCPD investigating Oct. 26 homicide
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an October 26 shooting that left one person dead. Keyjuan Ford (19) of Summerville died of a gunshot wound Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in Trident Medical Center. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m....
live5news.com
Summerville Police mourns 20-year veteran officer
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department paid tribute Thursday to a long-time officer who died after serving the agency for two decades. Capt. Larry “LJ” Johnson died from cancer, a post on the agency’s Facebook page states. Johnson joined the Summerville Police Department in 2002...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest Hollywood man after homes shot in Adams Run area
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in the Adams Run area. Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin, 18, of Hollywood, was arrested Wednesday in the Hollywood area, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Authorities say Mungin faces nine counts of assault and battery...
abcnews4.com
Beaufort County woman arrested for intent to defraud lottery tickets
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County woman was arrested and charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on Monday. ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Lilli Marie Russell, 28, of Beaufort....
Police arrest teen suspect in deadly mid-October shooting, crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a teen suspect connected to a deadly shooting and crash in mid-October. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Jahiem Mitchell on Nov. 8 in Martinez, Georgia. Police charged him with murder and he’s currently at the Columbia County Jail. On Oct. 16, the shooting and […]
WTGS
Former owner of Savannah Mellow Mushroom charged with tax crime
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The former owner of Mellow Mushroom in Savannah faces a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. According to the Department of Justice, Melissa Metts Johnson, 48, of Statesboro, is charged with failure to account for and pay over employment taxes. She faces a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties.
wtoc.com
Family, district attorney react to murder acquittal by directed verdict
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man is free after he shot and killed another man during an argument in a Savannah neighborhood. He was acquitted last week on murder charges. But not by the jury who heard the case. In a rare decision, the judge tossed out the murder...
WJCL
Police in Savannah say suspect wanted for shooting at officers now behind bars
A man that police in Savannah spent a week searching for is now behind bars. The Savannah Police Department reports that Massie Ellis, 25, turned himself in Tuesday. It was back on November 1 that police responded to Vineyard Drive in connection to a domestic incident. That's when, they say,...
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
blufftontoday.com
Hampton County man arrested after standoff on Hilton Head Island
A Hampton County man is in custody following a standoff on Hilton Head Island. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 32-year-old Charles Antoine Brown of Garnett, SC, on charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and breach of peace. At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov....
Sheriff: Man shot, killed in South Carolina neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the Kings Grant neighborhood of Summerville along Kensington Place. “It’s traumatic,” Kings Grant Homeowners Association president David Carey said. “You know, to come out into your front yard and you’re getting […]
WJCL
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Voters decided many races in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the 2022 midterm election. Major seats up for grabs included mayor, school board and county council.
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Closings: Schools, offices announce schedule changes due to TS Nicole
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, some schools, programs, and offices have moved to eLearning or remote work Thursday, Nov. 10. Charleston County School District will switch to eLearning and remote work Friday, Nov. 11. All school and district buildings will be closed...
WJCL
Murdaugh Murders: Prosecutors pinpoint when they believe Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were killed
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — (CNN) -- In court documents filed earlier this week, South Carolina prosecutors provided insight into what could be a key issue for the defense inAlex Murdaugh's murder trial: the time of death of the victims. Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife,...
live5news.com
Deputies: Drivers exchanged words before fatal Dorchester County shooting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a Ladson man has been charged in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning. Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, Lt. Rick Carson said. The charge stems from a disturbance and shots fired that multiple...
Lowcountry voters approve multiple county, municipal referendums
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In addition to electing candidates to federal, state, and local offices, Lowcountry voters got to weigh in on a number of countywide and municipal referendums on Tuesday. Town of Mount Pleasant By a narrow margin, voters in the Town of Mount Pleasant agreed to pay higher property taxes in order to raise […]
