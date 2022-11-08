Read full article on original website
BIC Industry Roundtable
Roundtable Topic: Connected Safety to Protect Workers in High-risk Environments. Wednesday, November 30, 11:00 am CT (12:00 pm ET) This panel of leading industrial safety professionals will address topics critical to plant managers and safety directors, such as:. Enhancing critical thinking to maximize safety. Building and maintaining a zero-incident culture.
Insulating project ROI - Why proven insulation solutions matter now more than ever
As the world faces an increasing global demand for energy, the need for industrial projects to be built faster, produce more, reduce energy consumption, be safer, and drive profitability is more critical than ever. Whether your industry is oil, gas, or petrochemical, or your processes run hot or cold, insulation...
Hunter Buildings’ leasing division is now Hunter Onsite
Hunter Buildings’ leasing business, acquired by Crossplane Capital in April 2022, is now operating as Hunter Onsite (HunterOnsite.com). This new, separately managed company launches with an established, industry-leading brand reputation as it continues to rent facilities manufactured by Hunter Buildings, which are renowned for quality and safety. Rapid rental...
Edwards announces new manufacturing facility in Western New York
Edwards, the leading supplier of vacuum and abatement products, services and solutions for the global semiconductor industry, is to strengthen its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Western New York. The new site, dedicated to state-of-the-art dry pump manufacturing, will be in the Western New York...
