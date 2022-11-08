Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas felon involved in crash during police pursuit
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on multiple allegations after a vehicle pursuit and crash. On Friday evening, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The driver of the suspect vehicle initiated a pursuit. Officers discontinued the pursuit at 16th and Wanamaker.
Homicide investigation: Man dead in Kansas shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive in Topeka in reference to a disturbance, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Upon arrival officers located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. American Medical Response...
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
One in critical condition after Kan. apartment building fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment building fire Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 8p.m., fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building located at 115 NE Redbud Circle in Topeka, Kansas, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Due to the advanced fire...
Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0