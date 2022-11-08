ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

St. Joseph Post

Kansas felon involved in crash during police pursuit

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on multiple allegations after a vehicle pursuit and crash. On Friday evening, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The driver of the suspect vehicle initiated a pursuit. Officers discontinued the pursuit at 16th and Wanamaker.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Homicide investigation: Man dead in Kansas shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive in Topeka in reference to a disturbance, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Upon arrival officers located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. American Medical Response...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
MAYETTA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
