5-county election day turnout already at more than 7,700

With three hours still left to go, more than 10,700 in-person ballots had been in today's election in Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans counties as of 4 p.m.

In Pasquotank, 3,427 in-person votes had been cast in the county's nine precincts as of 4 p.m. In Camden, the figure was 1,386 at the county's three polling sites as of 4 p.m. In Currituck, the figure was 2,354 as of 10 a.m. A 4 p.m. update was not available.

In Chowan County, 1,502 voters had cast election day ballots as of 4 p.m., which was less than half the number — 3,275 — who voted during one-stop voting. Another 163 absentee mail-in ballots had been returned and counted, which was roughly half the number that had been requested.

According to Chowan Elections Director Terry Meyers, election turnout in Chowan was at 49.4% as of 4 p.m.

Figures provided by Perquimans County Election Director Jackie Greene showed 2,100 Perquimans voters had cast ballots in the county as of 4 p.m. New Hope precinct had the largest turnout of voters, 639, followed by Bethel with 529 and Parksville with 334.

In addition, another 2,747 early votes and 123 absentee mail-in ballots have been cast in Perquimans, raising the county total to nearly 5,000. Mail-in ballots can be counted if they’re received by 5 p.m. on Monday as long as they were postmarked by election day, Nov. 8.

In Pasquotank County, the Providence (735), Nixonton (549) and Mt. Hermon (595) precincts were seeing the largest turnout while the city's four precincts were seeing the lowest. According to the Pasquotank Board of Elections, the city's East precinct had seen 299 voters as of 4 p.m., while the North precinct had seen 242, the South precinct 234 and the West precinct 183.

A total of 8,632 one-stop votes and 377 absentee mail-in ballots also have been cast in Pasquotank. Combined with today's turnout thus far, that's more than 12,436 ballots cast in the election.

Pasquotank Elections Director Emma Tate called today's turnout, the one-stop voting turnout and mail-in ballot totals "pretty good" for a mid-term election.

By comparison, 13,579 votes were cast in Pasquotank in the state Senate District election in 2018, and 19,897 were cast in the presidential election in 2020.

In Camden, the South Mills precinct was seeing the biggest turnout so far: 626 voters. Courthouse precinct was next with 424 voters while Shiloh had seen 336.

Voting continued in Perquimans County without interruption Tuesday despite a brief power outage in the New Hope area.

Greene said a power outage that appeared to affect a widespread area of New Hope did not affect voters’ ability to cast ballots at the New Hope precinct at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club. She said each voting machine at the polling site had an eight-hour battery charge that allowed it to be used even after the power went out.

In addition, election officials were planning to hook up a generator at the New Hope polling site in case the outage lasted an extended period of time.

“We’ve got a plan in place. We’re getting a generator out there,” Greene said around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

About an hour later, Greene said the outage was over and power to the New Hope polling site had been restored.

A spokeswoman for Dominion Power said the power company did have an outage at Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road just before 10 a.m.

"The cause was a wire down due to a crossarm broken by the gusty winds this morning," spokeswoman Bonita Harris said.

She said power was restored to the area by 12:15 p.m.

More than 3,500 votes had been cast in Perquimans County for Tuesday’s election as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Polls will remain open statewide until 7:30 p.m.