Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Plunges 15%, Can Buyers Save The Key $15K Support?
Bitcoin value declined over 15% and even traded beneath $16,000. BTC stays at a danger of extra losses if it breaks the $15,000 assist zone. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone after the FTX collapse and declined beneath $16,000. The worth is buying and selling beneath $17,500 and the 100...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Rejects $18K, Why There is Risk of Another Drop To $16K
Bitcoin worth recovered over $1,500 and climbed above $17,500. BTC did not clear the $18,000 resistance and began a contemporary decline. Bitcoin began a restoration wave above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance ranges. The value is buying and selling under $18,500 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common. There’s a...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Approaches $1,000, Why Upsides Could Be Limited
Ethereum prolonged losses beneath the $1,200 help in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is consolidating and may even take a look at the $1,000 help zone within the close to time period. Ethereum began a serious decline beneath the $1,320 and $1,250 ranges. The worth is now buying and...
astaga.com
Justin Sun’s Algorithmic Stablecoin USDD Depegs
Tron founder Justin Solar seems to work on a “wholistic solution” to save FTX from the liquidity crunch. In the meantime, on-chain information recommended algorithmic stablecoin USDD has began to depeg immediately and is now buying and selling at $0.974. Justin Solar earlier responded that most likely Alameda is promoting USDD to cowl liquidity at FTX. Now, he says it’s “mainly panic promote on Ethereum blockchain.”
astaga.com
Ethereum Reclaims Demand Zone As Market Turmoil Heats Up; Is $500 Possible?
ETH’s value loses its $1,200 demand zone within the early hours as Binance rejects FTX takeover, with the value responding with a bounce from its day by day low. ETH’s value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and buyers.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Consolidates Losses, Why 100 SMA Could Trigger Rally
Ethereum began a restoration wave above the $1,200 degree in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH should clear $1,320 and the 100 hourly SMA to begin a sustained upward transfer. Ethereum began a restoration wave above the $1,200 and $1,220 ranges. The value is now buying and selling beneath $1,300...
astaga.com
Here is what is happening and the potential price action next for Solana (SOL/USD)
Solana (SOL/USD) is once more flexing its muscle groups after shedding half of its worth in two days. On Friday, the cryptocurrency had recovered greater than 20%. That ignites hopes that SOL would overcome a possible single-digit worth. However how probably is the rally to be sustained?. You realize that...
astaga.com
How bullish is Tron (TRX/USD) after a withdrawal deal with FTX?
Proper after the collapse of the FTX alternate, Tron (TRX/USD) and its related tokens have been gaining. That was after FTX controversially introduced that customers may withdraw Tron ecosystem tokens. These embrace the native TRX, SUN, JST, BTT, and HT. Experiences indicated that traders may give up as a lot...
astaga.com
Top 3 Altcoins Price Prediction for 2023: Litecoin, Cardano, FTX
Amid FTX’s liquidity disaster and the following crash of the crypto market, there lies the chance to speculate and become profitable within the coming years. Crypto market crashes are a boon and a bane on the similar time. A boon for individuals who put money into proper crypto property...
astaga.com
XLM dips by 4% despite JPY and USD stablecoins launching on Stellar
XLM has misplaced 4% of its worth within the final 24 hours regardless of the Stellar Organisation saying an enormous adoption information a number of hours in the past. XLM, the native coin of the Stellar blockchain, has misplaced greater than 4% of its worth within the final 24 hours. It’s underperforming in tandem with the broader cryptocurrency market.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Cash BCH invalidates a potential bullish reversal zone
When you’ve got been eyeing Bitcoin Money at $110, you might have to attend a bit longer. A contagion of dangers brewing out there pressured a pointy selloff, pushing Bitcoin Money to beneath $110. The extent was essential help, with the token forming a number of bottoms. BCH examined a decrease stage at $87 however has since recovered to above $100. Must you be optimistic?
astaga.com
FTX insolvent – what next for crypto?
I printed an analysis three weeks in the past outlining that I feared Bitcoin was one unhealthy information occasion from a plunge down in direction of $15,000. And hell, did we get that occasion. Now I didn’t fairly predict this. My piece made no reference to something to do with...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Plunges To $15,700 As Binance Rejects FTX Takeover
BTC’s value loses its $18,200 help as the worth trades to a area of $15,700 as Binance rejects FTX takeover. BTC’s value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. BTC’s value stays weak throughout all timeframes...
astaga.com
Maker (MKR) Records 27% Gains Undermining Market Downtrends
MKR, the native token of the Maker Protocol, has recorded substantial positive aspects regardless of the newest market downturn. After information of FTX’s liquidity disaster rocked the crypto market, a number of cash have struggled to bag day by day positive aspects to no avail. Nevertheless, MakerDAO’s governance token has skilled a powerful surge as we speak. Particularly, MKR trades at $873 press time, gaining over 26% on the day.
astaga.com
Cryptocurrencies are soiling, but Polygon (MATIC/USD) could defy bears
Crypto patrons are disillusioned after what regarded like a gradual restoration went haywire this week. This time, a famend crypto trade FTX went south in a liquidity crunch. Though this state of affairs isn’t new, the truth that it touches an trade that was touted as sound stays a priority. Buyers have reacted by liquidating positions, which has resulted in a bloody market week. However Polygon (MATIC/USD) might be a type of nonetheless displaying resilience.
astaga.com
JP Morgan Predicts Bitcoin Crash To $13.000
Amidst the drama surrounding the busted deal between FTX and Binance, banking big JP Morgan has commented on the present state of Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. If FTX does file for chapter, the contagion might be huge. As Bitcoinist reported immediately, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed in a...
astaga.com
More pain for Solana (SOL/USD) after a 50% drop
A seven-day lack of greater than 50% sees Solana (SOL/USD) buying and selling at half the worth the earlier week. The loss is the largest among the many cryptocurrencies within the prime 100 classes, apart from the embattled FTX trade. SOL now trades on the lowest degree since March 2021. Regardless of the magnitude, the cryptocurrency might fall farther from varied insights.
astaga.com
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Tumbles By 41% Amid The FTX Calamity
The current disaster on the planet’s third-largest crypto change, FTX, is creating extra devastating situations within the Bitcoin and crypto market. Over the previous few days, the FTX token (FTT) has misplaced greater than 70% of its worth. The occasions appear to have unlocked the bears into the market....
astaga.com
Banking Giant JPMorgan Says Bitcoin price could drop to $13,000
The FTX drama has spillover all the crypto market with one other 10% crash over the past 24 hours. In lower than every week, the broader crypto market has misplaced 20% of its worth i.e. equal to $200 billion. The newest report from JPMorgan exhibits that the crypto market is...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Eyes $18K Following Good US Inflation Report
The crypto market and Bitcoin development over the previous few days have been completely sudden. The market is feeling the warmth from the bears as a lot of the crypto belongings took to the south. Furthermore, the FTX disaster has more and more introduced a unique contagious destructive efficiency within the house.
Comments / 0