Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award
Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
ithaca.com
Cornell Protesters Disrupt Ann Coulter Event
The all too well known conservative pundit, Ann Coulter, has made it into the news again after she was interrupted by student protesters while speaking at an event at Cornell University on November 10. Coulter graduated from Cornell in 1984 and was speaking at an event hosted by Cornell’s chapter...
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
With a tearful apology, Colgate University returns more than 1,500 artifacts to the Oneida Indian Nation
Ceramic pots, turtle shells, used rattles and figurines made of bone, metal and amber. The items played some of the most sacred roles in the burial rites of the Oneida Indian Nation, but spent decades stored in a basement at Colgate University.
New York Bear Opens Minivan Door to Look For Food
A security camera caught a bear and her cubs in New York opening an unoccupied minivan and searching it for food. In yet another edition of "why is James so afraid of bears?" a well-placed security camera caught a bear opening an unoccupied minivan to look for food. That's right....
Iconic Broome County Restaurant Sides We Want on Thanksgiving
Every year for Thanksgiving (except during the pandemic years) my wife and I spend time with her sister, which includes a great dinner. I really look forward to it every year. Since I have no clue how to cook or prepare dinner, my wife and her sister handle all the hard work that comes with purchasing, assembling, and cooking the dinner. There have been times I would like to suggest that they prepare too much food for Thanksgiving, but since I'm not the one doing all the hard work, it's best to be quiet and enjoy all that delicious food.
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
Rod Serling ‘Dimension Of Imagination’ Center Proposed For Binghamton
The Triple Cities area has a lot to be proud of. Many industries got their start here. Sadly some are no longer here, but nonetheless, they made an impact on our community and the world as well like IBM and Endicott-Johnson. Many people who have roots in the Triple Cities...
Baldwinsville school board lodges disciplinary charges against superintendent
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville school board voted 7 to 1 Thursday night to bring disciplinary charges against Superintendent Jason Thomson. The charges will result in a hearing. These appear to be steps that are required before firing a superintendent. The board approved several disciplinary charges which include misconduct,...
Submit Your Wall For A Broome County Future Public Art Project
Have you noticed? The Triple Cities is looking good...in paint. You may have noticed murals being painted on buildings around our communities. And they look great. This is a recent mural, painted in Endicott. And there are more throughout Broome County that pop out and help make our communities more...
wxhc.com
Cortland Man Charged After Punching, Striking, Hitting, and Kicking Dog
On Thursday, November 10th, the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement charged Cortland man Peter H. Knabe with attempted animal cruelty. The SPCA Law Enforcement charged Knabe after a complaint and investigation of an incident that occurred on October 21st at 110 Tompkins Ave in Cortland. Witnesses reported to the SPCA that he (Knabe) punched, striking, hitting, and kicking one of his dogs.
Local athletes sign national letters of intent
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
Clear Skies & Cold Temperatures Greet Southern Tier Voters
Voters have clear weather to head to the polls to vote in the midterm elections November 8. In New York, the polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. while in Pennsylvania, the polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Big races locally are for the New York State...
wrvo.org
2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY
On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
Rain knocks down Steuben County forest fire
NOV. 11 UPDATE: The rain that fell on November 11 suppressed the vast majority of Thursday’s wildfire in Steuben County, according to the Office of Emergency Services. Public Safety Director Tim Marshall said that the rain meant that by the afternoon on Nov. 11, 95% of the fire was controlled. NYS DEC Forest Rangers estimated […]
13 Locally Owned Restaurants Close To Binghamton University [GALLERY]
I've mentioned this before and will repeat it again, we have a great variety of establishments serving a wide variety of foods. While we may not be able to compete with all the different styles of food that say, New York City can offer, I think the Triple Cities area holds its own when it comes to a variety of offerings.
Photos & 3rd Day Progress Of The 2022 Food-A-Bago Food Drive
Three days in and we have been so excited to meet with people from our community who have stopped by to donate non-perishable food items or monetary donations for this year's Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW. We are off to a great start, but that large Broome County...
Greater Binghamton Airport to Offer Flights to New York City
At a press conference on Friday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that the Greater Binghamton Airport will replace flights to Detroit with daily flights to New York City. Delta Airlines will start flights from Binghamton to LaGuardia Airport twice daily starting on January 9th, except Saturday when only one...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
KISS 104.1
Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0