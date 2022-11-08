ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 The Hawk

Best in the U.S. – Binghamton Restaurant Wins National Award

Out of all of the restaurants in the United States, one restaurant in Binghamton has been selected as having one of the very best plant-based holiday roast in the country!. When Sara Liu, Binghamton University Class of 2006 and her husband Lei Liu, Binghamton University class of 2004 founded Binghamton’s very first all vegan restaurant less than ten years ago, they probably never imagined that one of their dishes would receive national attention, but it has!
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.com

Cornell Protesters Disrupt Ann Coulter Event

The all too well known conservative pundit, Ann Coulter, has made it into the news again after she was interrupted by student protesters while speaking at an event at Cornell University on November 10. Coulter graduated from Cornell in 1984 and was speaking at an event hosted by Cornell’s chapter...
ITHACA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America

Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

New York Bear Opens Minivan Door to Look For Food

A security camera caught a bear and her cubs in New York opening an unoccupied minivan and searching it for food. In yet another edition of "why is James so afraid of bears?" a well-placed security camera caught a bear opening an unoccupied minivan to look for food. That's right....
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

Iconic Broome County Restaurant Sides We Want on Thanksgiving

Every year for Thanksgiving (except during the pandemic years) my wife and I spend time with her sister, which includes a great dinner. I really look forward to it every year. Since I have no clue how to cook or prepare dinner, my wife and her sister handle all the hard work that comes with purchasing, assembling, and cooking the dinner. There have been times I would like to suggest that they prepare too much food for Thanksgiving, but since I'm not the one doing all the hard work, it's best to be quiet and enjoy all that delicious food.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Man Charged After Punching, Striking, Hitting, and Kicking Dog

On Thursday, November 10th, the Cortland County SPCA Law Enforcement charged Cortland man Peter H. Knabe with attempted animal cruelty. The SPCA Law Enforcement charged Knabe after a complaint and investigation of an incident that occurred on October 21st at 110 Tompkins Ave in Cortland. Witnesses reported to the SPCA that he (Knabe) punched, striking, hitting, and kicking one of his dogs.
CORTLAND, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local athletes sign national letters of intent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

2022 Election results: Races from around central and northern NY

On this page, you'll find election results for races around central and northern New York, including races for State Senate, State Assembly, State Supreme Court judge and other races around Onondaga County. (To see results for statewide races, and races for Congress, click here.) Results will be updated as they...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Rain knocks down Steuben County forest fire

NOV. 11 UPDATE: The rain that fell on November 11 suppressed the vast majority of Thursday’s wildfire in Steuben County, according to the Office of Emergency Services. Public Safety Director Tim Marshall said that the rain meant that by the afternoon on Nov. 11, 95% of the fire was controlled. NYS DEC Forest Rangers estimated […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

Greater Binghamton Airport to Offer Flights to New York City

At a press conference on Friday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that the Greater Binghamton Airport will replace flights to Detroit with daily flights to New York City. Delta Airlines will start flights from Binghamton to LaGuardia Airport twice daily starting on January 9th, except Saturday when only one...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy