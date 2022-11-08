Read full article on original website
Another Cannabis Content Advertising Lawsuit Filed in California
Rocky Willeford has filed a class action complaint against Greenfield Organix Inc. and the LPF JV Corporation. He alleges that they illegally labeled and marketed their King Roll prerolls as containing more THC than actually exists in said prerolls, the marijuana-equivalent to ready-made cigarettes. As has been covered previously in...
Securities Suit Filed Against Applied Genetics for Proposed Sale to Syncona
Eric Sabatini filed a complaint against Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTPC) and its Board of Directors, accusing the defendants of violating the Securities Exchange Act in connection with their attempt to sell AGTPC to a portfolio company of Syncona Limited. According to the complaint, the Board filed a materially incomplete...
States Ask to File Amicus Brief in Support of FTC’s Challenge to Meta-Within Unlimited VR Acquisition
A motion filed on Monday by the attorneys general of more than two dozen states and led by Letitia James of New York, has asked for permission to weigh in on the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) case contesting Meta Platform Inc.’s proposed purchase of Within Unlimited Ltd., a virtual reality app developer. The states claim that though the defendants challenge their proposed brief as untimely, it is not because the Northern District of California court overseeing the suit has no established deadline for amicus briefs and furthermore, they should be allowed to offer their opinion as the United States’ co-law enforcers.
Russian-Canadian National Charged for Participation in LockBit Global Ransomware Campaign
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the unsealing of a criminal complaint against Mikhail Vasiliev, a Russian and Canadian national, for his involvement in the LockBit global ransomware campaign. According to the Department’s press release, Vasiliev was arrested in Ontario, Canada and is awaiting extradition to the United States on charges of conspiracy to intentionally damage protected computers and to transmit ransom demands.
MDL Court Appoints Lead Counsel in Youth Consumers’ Social Media Product Liability Litigation
On Thursday, the Northern District of California court overseeing the class action against social media platform operators Meta Platforms, TikTok, Snap, and YouTube issued an order concerning case leadership and tentative next steps following a hearing on November 9. The multidistrict litigation accuses the defendants of encouraging addictive and harmful use of social media by adolescent users under product liability and tort causes of action.
Foreign Bank Defendants Move to Dismiss LIBOR Antitrust Suit
On Friday, the defendants of an antitrust conspiracy case, McCarthy et al v. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. et al, filed a motion to dismiss arguing that the plaintiffs’ first amended complaint failed to establish personal jurisdiction against the foreign defendants. The lawsuit was initiated by individuals who made a transaction...
Oracle Moves to Dismiss Mass Surveillance Class Action
On Monday, Oracle America, Inc. filed a motion to dismiss to the Northern District of California alleging the plaintiffs have failed to state a claim on which relief could be granted in a case alleging mass surveillance. The lawsuit was initiated by Michael Katz-Lacabe, Jennifer Golbeck and Johnny Ryan, who...
Netflix and Hulu Prevail in Another Franchise Fee Decision by 8th Cir.
An opinion issued Tuesday by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals found in favor of Netflix and Hulu over arguments by the City of Ashdown, Ark. that the streaming service providers owe the municipality fees under the Arkansas Video Service Act of 2013 (VSA). The court ruled that enforcement of the VSA belongs solely to the state’s Public Service Commission.
Class Action Complaint Takes on Amazon Over Prime’s ‘Convoluted’ Cancellation Process
A lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Amazon’s home district of Seattle, Wash. has accused the company of making it overly complicated to unsubscribe to its premium Amazon Prime feature. The Western District of Washington filing says consumers have been harmed by Amazon’s tricks, causing them to pay more subscription fees than they intended.
Magellan Sues FDA Over Vape Registration Petition Denials
Magellan Technology, Inc. and Vapor Train 2 LLC filed a complaint against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for unjustly denying Magellan’s twelve Premarket Tobacco Product Applications (PMTAs). They allege that the organization did not give Magellan the proper tracking numbers, so Magellan could not properly link their documentation.
