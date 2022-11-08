A motion filed on Monday by the attorneys general of more than two dozen states and led by Letitia James of New York, has asked for permission to weigh in on the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) case contesting Meta Platform Inc.’s proposed purchase of Within Unlimited Ltd., a virtual reality app developer. The states claim that though the defendants challenge their proposed brief as untimely, it is not because the Northern District of California court overseeing the suit has no established deadline for amicus briefs and furthermore, they should be allowed to offer their opinion as the United States’ co-law enforcers.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO