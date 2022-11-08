Read full article on original website
msn.com
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Slide 1 of 8: Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors filed portfolio updates this week, revealing which stocks they bought and sold in the second quarter.Ray Dalio doubled down on Big Tech, while Stanley Druckenmiller cut his exposure to America's largest technology companies. George Soros purchased a stake in Tesla, whereas Jim Simons halved his bet on Elon Musk's carmaker.Meanwhile, Buffett piled into oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, and Bill Miller trimmed his wager on Bed Bath & Beyond. Here are 7 elite investors' most striking trades last quarter:
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
NASDAQ
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
Carvana stock plummets as used car prices fall
New York CNN Business — Shares of used car marketplace Carvana continued to plummet Monday, falling over 50% over the past two trading days, following a volatile downward trend that began after the company shared third-quarter results Thursday. Shares dropped 15% Monday to close the day at $7.39 a...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
NASDAQ
Analysts Are Giving Up On Carvana Stock. Should You Really Sell?
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is reeling after disappointing third-quarter earnings and bearish analyst remarks. Despite its innovative business model, the online used-car dealership faces a triple threat of slowing auto sales, poor finances, and worsening macroeconomic conditions. While shares have fallen 96% year to date, more downside looks likely. Why is...
NASDAQ
German cabinet blocks Chinese takeover of Elmos chip factory, ERS - source
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet has agreed to block the prospective Chinese takeovers of Elmos' ELGG.DE chip factory and semiconductor firm ERS Electronic, a government source said on Wednesday. The economy ministry had previously said a Chinese takeover of the Elmos factory would pose a threat to national...
The S&P 500 could plunge another 16% and won't bottom until the Fed starts to cut interest rates, UBS says
The S&P 500 will fall to 3,200 points before it hits a low in Q2 next year, UBS has forecast. US stocks won't recover until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, the bank said. "The speed of that pivot will drive every asset class next year," UBS strategists said...
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: November 8, 2022—Rates Broadly Edge Higher
Today’s best interest rates on CDs—certificates of deposit—range as high as 4.40%, depending on the CD’s term. And, the average CD yields are edging higher. Take a look at the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates Today:...
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
NASDAQ
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher With Mid-Term Elections In Focus
U.S. stocks ended the election-day trading session higher as investors weighed the potential outcome of mid-term voting in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 335.28, or 1.02% to 33,162.28. The S&P 500 rose 21.31, or 0.56% to 3,828.11. Winners outpaced losers 352 to 143 in the S&P 500. Within the S&P 500, materials stocks led, while energy lagged.
NASDAQ
Why Magnite Stock Skyrocketed Today
Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the supply side ad-tech company, were soaring today after it beat estimates in its third-quarter earnings report and also benefited from the lower-than-expected inflation reading this morning. As of 1:36 p.m. EST, the stock was up a whopping 58.3%. So what. Magnite, which helps publishers...
NASDAQ
Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Glowing Green Today
Shares of the anti-cancer cell therapy company Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) are having an unusually strong showing today. Specifically, the biotech's stock is up by a whopping 26.8% on sky-high volume as of 2:17 p.m. ET on Tuesday. What's fueling this double-digit rally? Ahead of the opening bell, Adaptimmune released...
Stock Markets Bounce After a Week of Whiplash
Stock markets shot upward Monday, the latest in a series of wild swings, after several big financial institutions reported earnings that beat expectations. Large day-to-day fluctuations have become more common in the stock market this month. The S&P 500 closed with a gain of 2.7%, reversing a fall of more than 2% on Friday, which itself came after a rise of more than 2% on Thursday. All 11 sectors of the S&P 500, which include groupings such as technology, energy and real estate, were also up. The benchmark index has recorded six days of moves of more than 2% this month, compared with only two in September.
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
