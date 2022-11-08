Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
ktalnews.com
ktoy1047.com
Data shows large amounts of meth in Shreveport's wastewater
Two independent laboratories assisted in collecting the data, which shows the amount of meth in Shreveport’s wastewater is twice as high as any other city in the country. The drug is being secreted from the bodies of users, flushed, and ends up in the wastewater. Like other cities, Shreveport’s wastewater is treated, and authorities have said that the methamphetamine poses no threat.
How Cold Will It Get in Shreveport This Weekend?
Shreveport is going to see some chilly temperatures this weekend. The Weather Channel says Saturday morning we will wake up to a temp of 35 degrees. That's quite the change from Monday when we tied a record high of 84. Isn't this November? Shouldn't we be seeing cold temps now?
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Wastewater Has The Most Methamphetamines In The US
According to some new research, Shreveport may have become the new meth capital of the United States. That, or there could be a weird coincidence within the city. Research from the Louisiana Addiction Research Center shows that the wastewater in Shreveport has TWICE as much methamphetamines than anywhere else in the United States. Not just slightly higher...DOUBLE.
URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child
On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
KSLA
18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
Traffic reopens after fatal wreck on Loop 281 in Longview
UPDATE: All emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic has been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck on Wednesday morning has shut down all east and westbound lanes in the 800 block of Loop 281 in Longview at Alpine Road, according to police. Officials at the scene said the crash was a […]
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
KTBS
Water main break leads to boil advisory in part of Webster Parish
SAREPTA, La. - A boil advisory is in effect for some Webster Parish residents Wednesday morning. Those impacted are on the Blocker Water System in the Sarepta area. The advisory was put into place because of a water main break. It's affecting residents in the Smithville and Oliver Road areas.
q973radio.com
Temps Near Freezing Coming to Shreveport
Enjoy today (Thursday) because it looks like it will be the last “warm” today we have for a while in the Shreveport area. A cold front will arrive tomorrow, and our temperatures will drop below 60 degrees for the next 7 to 10 days. According to our weather...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Bossier Parish Posse
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bossier Parish Posse. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs Highland shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. Shreveport police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Thursday. 32-year-old Datwaine J. Broomfield of Shreveport was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
This Abandoned Sonic Drive-In In Louisiana Is Actually A Sushi Restaurant
There are all types of businesses that take over the old bones of where others once stood. This is the case of a once abandoned Sonic Drive-In location in northern Louisiana that was transformed into a full-function sushi restaurant, where you still order from your car, and a carhop brings the order to your window.
q973radio.com
Some Fun Christmas and Holiday Celebrations Across Louisiana Worth Checking Out!
The holidays are here and we all know about the Rockets over the Red on the day after Thanksgiving and the fireworks and fun that will be held in Shreveport and Bossier City that evening, but, there are other events to celebrate the season throughout the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex!
KSLA
Strong cold front to bring rain and 30-degree drop
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! You’re either going to like or extremely dislike this forecast because it will definitely be feeling like Fall starting this weekend. Today, still warm with highs near the 80-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be clear until the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the upper-50s.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
There Is One Lucky Million Dollar Lottery Winner in Louisiana
Many People Woke Up in Disbelief, the Powerball Lottery Drawing Was Delayed. When there is $1.9 Billion up for grabs we are all eager to wake up to the grand news that we won big on a Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for us. Why Was There a Delay...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Clerk of Court: District B race did not end in tie; 2 candidates in runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On election night, the race for Shreveport City Council District B ended in what appeared to be a second-place tie, now the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court is providing details about what caused the dead heat in the race. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike...
