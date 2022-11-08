ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktalnews.com

Meth Found in Shreveport's wastewater

The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. Kangaroos munch on peanut butter treats at San Antonio …. Zookeepers at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo...
ktoy1047.com

Data shows large amounts of meth in Shreveport's wastewater

Two independent laboratories assisted in collecting the data, which shows the amount of meth in Shreveport’s wastewater is twice as high as any other city in the country. The drug is being secreted from the bodies of users, flushed, and ends up in the wastewater. Like other cities, Shreveport’s wastewater is treated, and authorities have said that the methamphetamine poses no threat.
ktalnews.com

1 dead, SPD responding to shooting in Highland

Officers found one deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in a quadruplex on the 400 block of Boulevard St. The Shreveport Fire Department was unable to resuscitate him. 1 dead, SPD responding to shooting in Highland. Officers found one deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds to the...
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Wastewater Has The Most Methamphetamines In The US

According to some new research, Shreveport may have become the new meth capital of the United States. That, or there could be a weird coincidence within the city. Research from the Louisiana Addiction Research Center shows that the wastewater in Shreveport has TWICE as much methamphetamines than anywhere else in the United States. Not just slightly higher...DOUBLE.
KEEL Radio

URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child

On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
KSLA

18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
q973radio.com

Temps Near Freezing Coming to Shreveport

Enjoy today (Thursday) because it looks like it will be the last “warm” today we have for a while in the Shreveport area. A cold front will arrive tomorrow, and our temperatures will drop below 60 degrees for the next 7 to 10 days. According to our weather...
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Bossier Parish Posse

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bossier Parish Posse. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs Highland shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. Shreveport police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Boulevard just before 2 p.m. Thursday. 32-year-old Datwaine J. Broomfield of Shreveport was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
96.5 KVKI

Victim Identified in Deadly Highland Shooting

There was another deadly shooting in the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport on Thursday. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office identified the victim as 32 year old Datwaine J. Broomfield. Police say Broomfield was shot and killed in the 400 block of Boulevard Street on Thursday. He was found in an apartment...
KSLA

Strong cold front to bring rain and 30-degree drop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! You’re either going to like or extremely dislike this forecast because it will definitely be feeling like Fall starting this weekend. Today, still warm with highs near the 80-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be clear until the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the upper-50s.
ktalnews.com

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
