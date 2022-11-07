The holiday season is here and while some of us may have had to make a few cut backs here and there due to the high cost of practically everything right now, we're still fortunate enough to be able to put food on the table and have the things we need to practice good hygiene. However, this time of year is always a good reminder that many of our friends and neighbors can't say the same thing. Especially those who have made the brave decision to get out of an abusive relationship and are in the process of rebuilding their lives. Fortunately, there are organizations in the area to help those individuals, like the Chloe Randolph Organization in Henderson, but they can't do it alone. That's where you come in.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO