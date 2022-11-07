Read full article on original website
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
Family-Owned Evansville, Indiana Liquor Store Opens New Eastside Store
If you've lived in the Evansville area for a very long, you have probably seen a Frontier Liquors location. If you listen to the radio, you can probably hear the familiar 'Frontier Liquors that is' voice. In 1984 there were 5 locations. Frontier Liquors has been around for the past...
Bring the Whole Family to Southern Indiana For This Immersive Art & Music Experience
When it comes time to get out of the house with the family - or take a break from them - this holiday season, there is a fully immersive experience that can help reduce stress and it's waiting for you in Southern Indiana. A Magical Place in Southern Indiana. Located...
Henderson’s Chloe Randolph Organization Seeking Food and Hygiene Product Donations for Victims of Domestic Violence
The holiday season is here and while some of us may have had to make a few cut backs here and there due to the high cost of practically everything right now, we're still fortunate enough to be able to put food on the table and have the things we need to practice good hygiene. However, this time of year is always a good reminder that many of our friends and neighbors can't say the same thing. Especially those who have made the brave decision to get out of an abusive relationship and are in the process of rebuilding their lives. Fortunately, there are organizations in the area to help those individuals, like the Chloe Randolph Organization in Henderson, but they can't do it alone. That's where you come in.
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. Building New Distillery in Beaver Dam
The Western Kentucky Distilling Co. announced a new distillery, and fifteen warehouses are coming to Ohio County. This much-needed economic growth will bring 35 new full-time jobs to the area. WESTERN KENTUCKY DISTILLING CO. OPENING A NEW DISTILLERY. Gov. Andy Beshear made the exciting announcement today. The Western Kentucky Distilling...
Viral Post Reminds You to Shop Local Music Stores This Holiday Season- Local Evansville Area Music Stores
The holidays are coming up, and if you have someone on your list wanting an instrument, local music stores are here to help!. When I was in high school I wanted to learn to play the guitar, so my parents bought me a cheap guitar and I was off to lessons. After learning a little bit about how to play my guitar and frequenting the local music store (this particular one isn't even around anymore) I had my heart set on a beautiful Epiphone Les Paul Studio Chameleon. This guitar was EVERYTHING to me and I knew I had to have it (Epiphone because at 17 I knew I couldn't afford a Gibson).
Fall Rummage Sale Features Thousands of $1 Items This Weekend in Owensboro
If you're looking for a great way to save money on winter clothes for your family this weekend is the perfect time to do it. There's a huge Fall Rummage Sale with $1 items. The sale will benefit a local homeless shelter and you're invited. ALL ABOUT MY SISTER'S KEEPER.
Historic Newburgh Hosting Community Chili Cook-Off This Holiday Season
Historic Newburgh has a whole host of holiday festivities planned for 2022 including a Community Chili Cook-Off and you're invited!. Historic Newburgh will hold the Community Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, November 12, 2022, as part of its Christmas in the Burgh celebration, and they are looking for area non-profits teams to compete for first and second-place People's Choice trophies. If you are a part of a non-profit and you would like to register your team for the Community Chili Cook-Off, visit HistoricNewburgh.org.
Evansville’s 11 Best Deals, Discounts & Freebies for Veterans Day 2022
Every year A number of businesses offer specials to both active and retired military members to celebrate, and we have a list of 11 of the best deals, discounts, and freebies in the Evansville area. Why We Celebrate on November 11th. November 11th was not always celebrated in the way...
Get Face-to-Face with Real Reindeer at Southern Indiana Toy Store Thanksgiving Weekend
It's the most wonderful time of the year. The air is getting cooler as winter starts to set in and the countdown is on to Santa Claus making his way around the world to deliver toys. While Jolly Ol' St. Nick gets all the glory, it's not a one-man show. He has the elves in his workshop getting the toys together and sorting out the logistics for his annual flight, and he has his team of reindeer making sure he gets everywhere he needs to be during that flight. But, before they gear up for that marathon flight, a few of those reindeer are going to make a stop in the town named after the Head Elf, Santa Claus, Indiana, for a two-day meet-and-greet with you and your family.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Evansville Welcomes the Holiday Season by Lighting the City’s Official Christmas Tree
I can't believe I am already writing an article about Christmas - and not because we just finished Halloween and it's not even Thanksgiving yet - I'm just having a hard time excepting the fact that we are 11 months into 2022. How (and when) did that happen? So...have you started decorating for Christmas yet? We haven't at my house, at least not yet. I'm just waiting for my wife to ask me to bring all of our decorations down from the attic. I imagine that request will happen any day now (probably this weekend).
Southern Illinois Pelican Tests Positive for Avian Flu Prompts Indiana Zoo to Take Precautions
Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, located in Evansville, Indiana, is taking precautionary measures after they say that a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was discovered in a wild bird located not far from the city. What Is Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and Are Humans at Risk?. Highly...
Remains of Missing Indiana Woman Have Been Found
Authorities say they have found the body of a missing Evansville woman. Multiple Agencies Have Been Working to Locate Missing Indiana Woman. The Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies in Kentucky have been working to find 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville after she went missing following a car accident on Saturday night. In addition to the Kentucky State Police, the McLean County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, as well as other emergency services have been searching Kentucky's Green River.
Have the Ultimate Video Game Experience When You Play Your Friends on a 19-Foot Screen in Evansville
Video games have been popular since the moment they first came out decades ago. However in recent years thanks to online streaming, we've really seen games explode in popularity. There are people now who have built entire careers off of playing their favorite video games. In fact, in 2022 the global game market is projected to generate $196 billion in revenue.
Aaron Lewis is Heading to Evansville, Enter for Your Chance to Score Tickets!
Aaron Lewis is heading to Evansville, and 103 GBF has your chance to score tickets!. For those of us in the rock community, we best know Aaron Lewis as the frontman for Staind. Since Staind's popularity, Aaron Lewis has ventured out on his own solo career. In 2011 Aaron Lewis ventured into country music, and his song 'Country Boy' has become a certified gold single. He is still a part of Staind, but currently, he is bringing his latest solo tour to Evansville for an intimate acoustic show at the Victory Theatre.
